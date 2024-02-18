On February 18, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Maeil Business Newspaper, in an exclusive interview with the CEO of the Seoul Tourism Foundation, Gil Ki-yeon, shed light on how Kim Taehyung helped the company achieve over 560 million content exposure through the Seoul Edition23 promotion video, driving more foreign visits to the country as well.

BTS' V was previously featured in Seoul Edition23 - New Tradition, the promotional campaign video for Seoul Tourism by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Seoul Tourism Organization. He is the Honorary Tourism Ambassador of Seoul, and his promotional video surpassed over 500 million views across different platforms within three weeks of its release.

In the interview with the outlet, the CEO mentioned how BTS' Kim Taehyung has contributed to the increase in exposure among the MZ generation due to his participation. Soon, excerpts from the interview mentioning Kim Taehyung went viral on social media, where fans stated that it was because of the idol's impact. One user tweeted:

"His impact is so natural and organic": Fans are proud of BTS' Kim Taehyung's latest feat

In the interview, the CEO of the Seoul Tourism Foundation, Gil Ki-yeon, was questioned about how he has succeeded in targeting tourism among the MZ generation.

He stated that due to the Seoul Edition23 promotional video featuring BTS' V, the foundation was able to experience the firsthand effect of achieving 3 million followers and 560 million combined content exposure and video views through the company's social media channel, Visit Seoul.

The CEO's statement, as translated by user @Romantic_tae, reads:

"Last year, we achieved 3 million followers around the world and 560 million total content exposures and video views through the 'Visit Seoul' social media channel. This effect was felt firsthand in the promotional video for ‘Seoul Edition 23’ in which BTS V appeared."

Moreover, he also mentioned the increase in the number of foreign visitors to prominent filming locations, including Seochon, Blue House, and Bukchon. He further noted a substantial increase in the monthly average consumption of foreigners, with figures reaching about 1.41 billion won. His statement, translated by user @Romantic_tae, reads:

"In fact, the number of foreign visitors to major filming locations such as Bukchon, Seochon, and the Blue House increased significantly, and the monthly average consumption of foreigners was about 1.41 billion won, a sharp increase of 264.1% compared to the same period in 2019."

Soon after, particular excerpts from the interview, where the CEO mentioned Kim Taehyung's impact through the promotional video, went viral on social media. Fans continued to compliment the idol and stated that it was due to his "organic impact" and "global impact" that people from all over the country and the globe flocked to South Korea to visit and have a good time.

In recent updates, Kim Taehyung is currently enlisted for his mandatory military service and has been deployed to the 2nd Military Police Corps, where he will continue the remainder of his service.