BTS' Kim Taehyung's iconic performance with a mask to his track Singularity was mentioned in Martin Puchner's book, Culture: The Story of Us, From Cave Art to K-Pop, which was recently translated and published in Korean. The mention of Taehyung's performance in the epilogue of Puchner's novel has left fans ecstatic.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement over the Harvard University professor drawing connections between the idol's performance and history. Many celebrated V's global influence:

Martin Puchner published his acclaimed novel Culture: The Story of Us, From Cave Art to K-pop on February 7, 2023. The book explores history, sociology, anthropology, pop, and other significant aspects of culture. The author takes readers on a journey introducing important moments in world history and providing deep insights related to arts and humanities.

Fans congratulate Kim Taehyung for being mentioned in Puchner's book

Martin Puchner is the Professor of English and Comparative Literature at the prestigious Harvard University. Singularity is the solo song performed by BTS' Kim Taehyung released as part of the group's Love Yourself: Tear album on May 7, 2018.

In the epilogue of his novel, the Harvard professor mentions the BTS member's Singularity performance using white masks, stating that it serves as a moment when East Asian deep theatrical and performance traditions are renewed as visual art with a blend of modern and cosmopolitan sensibility. He introduces the mask performance as a good example that reminds people that cultural history is heading towards circulation and mixing.

Apart from BTS' V, the author also mentions PSY's Gangnam Style music video in the context of cultural history.

As soon as fans learned about Taehyung's performance being mentioned in the book, they took to social media to celebrate. While some fans continued to brag about the singer's latest achievement, others stated that the idol has a profound impact on different cultures worldwide.

Kim Taehyung recently completed his three-week additional training at the Army General Administration School and has now been deployed to the 2nd Military Police Corps.

