ASTRO’s Sanha, OH MY GIRL’s Arin, and Chuu reportedly cast to lead new webtoon-based romcom drama, ‘My Girlfriend Is A Real Man’

Chuu from Loona, Sanha from Astro, and Arin from Oh My Girl are in talks for the upcoming JTBC drama, My Girlfriend is a Real Man. On July 3, JTBC reported that Chuu, Arin, and Sanha will be working together.

The drama, My Girlfriend is a Real Man, is based on the Naver webtoon of the same title authored by Massstar. In this romantic comedy, Yoon-jae, the protagonist, meets his lover one day, and she instantly turns into a man. Lee Hae-na penned the screenplay, and Yoo Kwan-mo directed the movie. Playgrounds, Blossom E&C, and Studio N are the producers.

My Girlfriend is a Real Man: Plot and more

Chuu, Sanha, and Arin have been cast for the upcoming drama, My Girlfriend is a Real Man. The drama is an adaptation of the manhwa of the same name. Arin’s agency WM Entertainment and Chuu’s agency ATRP Entertainment said that they have received the offer and are reviewing it.

Trending

Sanha’s agency Fantagio stated,

“Yoon Sanha has received an offer to star in the drama and is considering it favorably.”

Coming to the plot, when Yoon-jae's girlfriend Ji-eun invites him to a café, he finds that she has changed into a male. Confused, Yoon-jae calls Ji-eun on her phone, but the male Ji-eun standing in front of Yoon-jae answers. Though he initially remains quite skeptical about Ji-eun, Yoon-jae gradually comes around.

Expand Tweet

Ji-eun is just as clueless about how she turned into a man. She woke up one morning and looked at herself in the mirror, only to find a handsome man staring back at her. The two have a number of miscommunications and accidents while they attempt to comprehend how Ji-eun changed. However, their relationship endures such hardships because Ji-eun is still the charming person Yoon-jae fell in love with, despite his newfound manliness.

More about Sanha, Arin and Chuu

ASTRO's Sanha made his acting debut in 2015 with To Be Continued. His subsequent roles in Soul Plate, Love Formula 11M, Your Playlist, and Crazy Love have helped him hone his acting abilities.

Arin has appeared in films and series such as Urban Myths, Summer, Lovemachine, Blues, Alchemy of Souls, and The World of My 17, among others.

Chuu made her acting debut in the 2019 web drama Dating Class.

The three K-pop artists are coming together for the first time to play their respective roles in My Girlfriend is a Real Man. Fans will get to see how the three interact together as actors and what synergy they bring into the drama.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback