“Baby, I'm a rockstar”— BLACKPINK's Lisa reportedly teases her awaited solo release in new TikTok teaser clip

On Thursday, June 13, 2024, BLACKPINK's Lisa released a TikTok video showcasing her outfit. The TikTok video also had an audio, to which the idol was lipsyncing. The lyrics said:

"Baby, I'm a rockstar."

Since fans had not heard the song before and the audio's voice sounded like the idol, fans began to suspect that the idol was teasing her upcoming song. However, given that there is no information regarding the idol's upcoming music releases, fans aren't entirely sure if the song hints at her new solo song.

Regardless, fans are pretty sure about their speculations since the TikTok audio was labeled as "TEASER." Therefore, fans are sure the TikTok and the embedded audio were about her upcoming solo release. Fans also think that the song's title is ROCKSTAR and have begun to trend the keyword ROCKSTAR X LISA on the social media platform X.

Here are a few thoughts shared by fans:

"LISA NEW SONG TEASER! BABY I'M A ROCKSTAR OMG IT SOUNDS SO GOOD," - said a fan on X.

"LISA POSTED A TIKTOK CALLED TEASER OMFGGGGG," - added an X user.

"Y'ALL IS LISA SAYING "BABY I'M A ROCKSTAR"?? I CAN’T WAIT ANYMORE," - said another fan.

BLACKPINK's Lisa teases her upcoming solo release in her latest TikTok video

BLACKPINK's Lisa, the dancer and rapper of the K-pop girl group, is expected to release her new solo music, and fans have been excitedly looking forward to the same. Previously, the idol has rolled out a handful of solo tracks. In 2021, she released three tracks - SG, a single featuring Ozuna, DJ Snake, and Megan Thee Stallion, along with MONEY and LALISA, which belonged to the EP, titled LALISA.

However, following its release in 2021, the idol has not rolled out new solo music. Given that she has built quite a few expectations with her promising releases before, fans have been on the lookout for more releases to come their way. Therefore, when BLACKPINK's LISA announced through her official YouTube that she would release her solo album earlier this year, fans were quite elated.

Here's what BLACKPINK's LISA said on her YouTube channel:

"This year, album. No matter what, I want to release a new album this year. I am so excited to do what I want to do this year, keep tuned. Stay tuned!"

This time, however, unlike her previous solo releases, the idol will not be rolling out music through YG Entertainment. Recently, all four members chose not to renew their individual contracts with the agency and only agreed to continue their contract as BLACKPINK members under YG Entertainment. The members, all except for Rosé, have already kickstarted their own label for solo schedules. They have also teased their plans for their solo careers.

Though BLACKPINK's LISA has already established her agency, LLOUD, her upcoming music and album might be released through RCA Records, an American record label owned by Sony Entertainment. The idol recently announced her collaboration with the label and expressed that the growth of her solo career will most likely be under RCA Records.

Here's what her Instagram post about the same read:

"I'm super excited to be joining the RCA Family and I am confident that they are the best team to create a bigger movement in my solo career. Looking forward to showing the world everything we have been preparing."

On the other hand, following the release of the idol's TikTok audio that teases her upcoming track, fans have begun a trend with the same.