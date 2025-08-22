  • home icon
  "Bang Chan is being unfair to himself" - Fans disappointed over Stray Kids leader's limited "hip hip" line in title track 'CEREMONY'

“Bang Chan is being unfair to himself” - Fans disappointed over Stray Kids leader’s limited “hip hip” line in title track ‘CEREMONY’

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 22, 2025 09:05 GMT
Stray Kids
Stray Kids' Bang Chan in CEREMONY (Image via YouTube/Stray Kids)

On August 22, 2025, Stray Kids released the music video for CEREMONY, the title track from their highly anticipated full-length album KARMA. The track blends heavy trap-EDM with funk tones, and its story focuses on winning through effort and pushing past setbacks. The video itself plays like a grand sports event.

SKZ members take the stage in game-like scenes, battling and performing. The ending also features pro gamer Faker, a moment that caught wide notice. However, after the launch, listeners quickly noticed one more thing: Leader Bang Chan’s part consists only of the shout, "hip hip." Fans felt his share was too small, and reactions quickly spread across social media.

"Bang chan just say hip hip, nah bro this is actually unfair....😢 Even if he chose it himself and gave priority to the members, he still should’ve gotten more. Bang Chan is being unfair to himself even though he’s so talented. He should shine even more so that he can inspire his group — and he really does," an X user commented.
A netizen noted (Image via YouTube/@AteezofSan)
A netizen noted (Image via YouTube/@AteezofSan)

Fans pointed out that despite Bang Chan’s extensive contributions to the KARMA album (including lyrics, composition, arrangement, instrumentation, programming, background vocals, vocal direction, recording, and editing), he received only a few lines, especially in the title track.

Many fans noted that CEREMONY resembles their third Japanese mini album Hollow, where Bang Chan also had little to no singing parts.

More about Stray Kids' fourth album, KARMA

Stray Kids released their fourth album KARMA on August 22, 2025. The project holds 11 tracks and runs for just under 35 minutes. The lead number CEREMONY headlines the set, produced once again by the in-house unit 3RACHA – Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han.

This marks Stray Kids' first studio album in two years since 5-STAR in 2023 and their first release in 11 months following a stadium world tour, dominATE. Stray Kids' members said the record was carefully prepared and described it as their first comeback of the year.

They expressed interest in hearing fan reactions and noted they are glad to return with a full album. Changbin explained its concept during the press conference at the Conrad Seoul Grand Ballroom in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, saying,

"The reason we chose the album name 'KARMA' is that we wanted to create an album that contains the positive karma of the achievements and results we have made with STAY so far. Coming up with the sports concept was inspired by our first stadium tour experience, and as we looked at the concert hall, I envisioned our performance and interacting with our fans as one ceremony, which led to the concept we settled on."
The title KARMA reflects results built from effort and persistence. The record moves through multiple genres while keeping a single narrative. Several tracks were in contention for the main single, but CEREMONY was chosen to lead.

Shreya Jha

Edited by Shreya Jha
