“Bang Chan is being unfair to himself” - Fans disappointed over Stray Kids leader’s limited “hip hip” line in title track ‘CEREMONY’

On August 22, 2025, Stray Kids released the music video for CEREMONY, the title track from their highly anticipated full-length album KARMA. The track blends heavy trap-EDM with funk tones, and its story focuses on winning through effort and pushing past setbacks. The video itself plays like a grand sports event.SKZ members take the stage in game-like scenes, battling and performing. The ending also features pro gamer Faker, a moment that caught wide notice. However, after the launch, listeners quickly noticed one more thing: Leader Bang Chan’s part consists only of the shout, &quot;hip hip.&quot; Fans felt his share was too small, and reactions quickly spread across social media.&quot;Bang chan just say hip hip, nah bro this is actually unfair....😢 Even if he chose it himself and gave priority to the members, he still should’ve gotten more. Bang Chan is being unfair to himself even though he’s so talented. He should shine even more so that he can inspire his group — and he really does,&quot; an X user commented.A netizen noted (Image via YouTube/@AteezofSan)Fans pointed out that despite Bang Chan’s extensive contributions to the KARMA album (including lyrics, composition, arrangement, instrumentation, programming, background vocals, vocal direction, recording, and editing), he received only a few lines, especially in the title track.宵エミ♡ @allenea14_LINKI don’t want to complain 5 minutes after the release but are bangchan’s lines just hip hip~*Seeing Kai &amp; The Boyz!!!*~ @DesireFantasy91LINKI’m pretty upset that Bangchan barely got any lines… everything but him had good line distribution (even Lee Know). All I heard from Chan was “Hip Hip Hooray” 😔 At least he got decent screen time.v･:*+☆彡 @Iuv2dayLINKbangchan’s only line being hip hip 😭 at this point it’s laughableMany fans noted that CEREMONY resembles their third Japanese mini album Hollow, where Bang Chan also had little to no singing parts.madison✨ @_maadiiisonnLINKCeremony is so fucking good but why does bang chan not sing at all 💀 his only parts are hip hip and ceremony why is this hollow 2.0berry♡channie @alwayswithcb97LINKI was really hoping bang chan will have even literal lines this comeback. Last Japanese comeback he has &quot;hollow hollow&quot; and now &quot;hip hip&quot;? Why? You are a part of the group, you made all the tracks and wrote the lyrics but why bang chan? I'm so upset and frustratedehsan @ehsanxhLINKI know!!! Topline and Ceremony both one line only. And you’re right about hollow. Even on walking on water he had barely any lines.More about Stray Kids' fourth album, KARMAStray Kids released their fourth album KARMA on August 22, 2025. The project holds 11 tracks and runs for just under 35 minutes. The lead number CEREMONY headlines the set, produced once again by the in-house unit 3RACHA – Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han.This marks Stray Kids' first studio album in two years since 5-STAR in 2023 and their first release in 11 months following a stadium world tour, dominATE. Stray Kids' members said the record was carefully prepared and described it as their first comeback of the year. They expressed interest in hearing fan reactions and noted they are glad to return with a full album. Changbin explained its concept during the press conference at the Conrad Seoul Grand Ballroom in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, saying,&quot;The reason we chose the album name 'KARMA' is that we wanted to create an album that contains the positive karma of the achievements and results we have made with STAY so far. Coming up with the sports concept was inspired by our first stadium tour experience, and as we looked at the concert hall, I envisioned our performance and interacting with our fans as one ceremony, which led to the concept we settled on.&quot;The title KARMA reflects results built from effort and persistence. The record moves through multiple genres while keeping a single narrative. Several tracks were in contention for the main single, but CEREMONY was chosen to lead.