  "This crossover is insane"- Fans stunned as League of Legends legend Faker makes surprise cameo in Stray Kids' 'CEREMONY' music video

"This crossover is insane"- Fans stunned as League of Legends legend Faker makes surprise cameo in Stray Kids' 'CEREMONY' music video

By Mantasha Azeem
Modified Aug 22, 2025 07:19 GMT
Faker makes surprise cameo in Stray Kids
Faker makes surprise cameo in Stray Kids' 'CEREMONY' (Images via YouTube/@JYPEntertainment & X/@Stray_Kids)

On August 22, 2025, Stray Kids released the music video for their title track CEREMONY from their fourth album KARMA. The song talks about persistence and joy after hard work, and the video shows the members as athletes in a futuristic arena. The biggest surprise came at the end when legendary League of Legends player Faker made a short cameo, which quickly went viral online.

His sudden appearance brought together two massive fandoms. It shocked many who didn’t expect such a crossover.

Fans immediately took to social media. They couldn't believe the crossover that just happened. An X user, @sult0111, wrote,

"This crossover is insane."
They called it a big "flex" and said that they couldn’t believe Stray Kids managed to get “the GOAT” of gaming into their video. Reactions ranged from pure amazement to humor.

One fan admitted that they thought he was just some random guy until learning it was the legend himself. Another highlighted how seamless the transition between Felix and Faker looked. They said that it was the perfect moment to end the MV.

More about Stray Kids’ KARMA and Faker’s cameo

KARMA marks Stray Kids’ first Korean full-length album in two years since 5-STAR (2023). It is released under JYP Entertainment and Republic Records, and explores futuristic themes set in the year 2081. It is framed around a grand sports tournament called “Karma Sports.”

The record features 11 songs. All tracks are crafted with the involvement of the group’s in-house unit 3RACHA, alongside producers DallasK, Versachoi, Millionboy, and Jun2.

The tracklist includes:

  • 삐처리 (BLEEP)
  • CEREMONY (Title track)
  • CREED
  • 엉망 (MESS)
  • In My Head
  • 반전 (Half Time)
  • Phoenix
  • Ghost
  • 0801
  • CEREMONY (Festival ver.)
  • CEREMONY (English ver.)
STRAY KIDS members - Source: Getty
STRAY KIDS members - Source: Getty

The group also held a press conference at Conrad Seoul for the countdown to the release. During the conference, Stray Kids' members revealed how grateful they were to have Faker participate in the MV. Felix explained that the group was touring while the gamer filmed his cameo and, therefore, could not meet him in person. However, they expressed that they were honored to include him in their latest work.

According to Chosun Biz, Felix said,

"Actually, we were on tour overseas when Faker did the filming for our music video, and it was awesome, so we were very surprised. We didn’t get to meet him in person, but we are very grateful. It’s an honor. If another opportunity arises, we would really like to go meet him together. It's an honor. I also have a strong desire to learn from him."
The crossover brought together fans of K-pop and esports. It is seen as an iconic moment in both worlds. Notably, Stray Kids had previously mentioned Faker in their 2021 track Hall of Fame.

Meanwhile, Faker (Lee Sang-hyeok) is recognised as the best League of Legends player in history. He is a five-time World Champion who has won 10 LCK trophies with T1. He is also known as the “Unkillable Demon King” and is understood to be the original tried-and-true person to put Korean esports on the map.

His appearance in Stray Kids' CEREMONY cemented his crossover into K-pop culture. This made the music video one of the most buzzworthy releases of the summer.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

