"This crossover is insane"- Fans stunned as League of Legends legend Faker makes surprise cameo in Stray Kids' 'CEREMONY' music video

On August 22, 2025, Stray Kids released the music video for their title track CEREMONY from their fourth album KARMA. The song talks about persistence and joy after hard work, and the video shows the members as athletes in a futuristic arena. The biggest surprise came at the end when legendary League of Legends player Faker made a short cameo, which quickly went viral online.His sudden appearance brought together two massive fandoms. It shocked many who didn’t expect such a crossover.Fans immediately took to social media. They couldn't believe the crossover that just happened. An X user, @sult0111, wrote,&quot;This crossover is insane.&quot;Sultana Khan @sult0111LINK@kchartsmaster This crossover is insane 👑✨They called it a big &quot;flex&quot; and said that they couldn’t believe Stray Kids managed to get “the GOAT” of gaming into their video. Reactions ranged from pure amazement to humor.jj🌷 @_FallingHeavenLINKAlmost YELLING my butt off at 7am, THEY GOT THE FAKER?? THE GOAT ???THE LEGEND??? That’s such a big flex tho having him in your MV as a kpop group😭odi🚪☔️VOTE HE XINLONG ON B2P @unagiwooLINKFAKER X SKZ OMG AM I DREAMING????🥹🤧SKZ KARMA 🥇 @WolfchanMumLINKWhat an Iconic Cameo!! Love the whole MV!! 💙💙 STRAY KIDS GOOD KARMA DAY #StrayKids_CEREMONY_OutNow #스키즈컴백_축하의_세레머니 #CEREMONY @Stray_Kids The MV is 🔥skzmom 🤍OT8 = FATE 🐝☯️🏆 @thatsntvrynoiceLINKThe legend and Icon FAKER STRAY KIDS GOOD KARMA DAY #StrayKids_CEREMONY_OutNow #스키즈컴백_축하의_세레머니 #CEREMONY @Stray_KidsOne fan admitted that they thought he was just some random guy until learning it was the legend himself. Another highlighted how seamless the transition between Felix and Faker looked. They said that it was the perfect moment to end the MV.litzy @YONGLlXIELINKTHE TRANSITION FROM FELIX TO FAKER ABSOLUTE CINEMA⋆°•★⋆blue mænie🍉🫐🍓 @bluummeLINKthe way i didn’t know who he was but i watched the mv with my sister (whos not a stay btw) and she legit screamed so loud😭nel @cloveriyLINKNot into games so much, I thought he was some random dude they picked in gangnam or something 😭😭🧍🏻‍♀️but street said hes THE LEGEND👑👏🏻🙂👍🏻More about Stray Kids’ KARMA and Faker’s cameoKARMA marks Stray Kids’ first Korean full-length album in two years since 5-STAR (2023). It is released under JYP Entertainment and Republic Records, and explores futuristic themes set in the year 2081. It is framed around a grand sports tournament called “Karma Sports.”The record features 11 songs. All tracks are crafted with the involvement of the group’s in-house unit 3RACHA, alongside producers DallasK, Versachoi, Millionboy, and Jun2.The tracklist includes:삐처리 (BLEEP)CEREMONY (Title track)CREED엉망 (MESS)In My Head반전 (Half Time)PhoenixGhost0801CEREMONY (Festival ver.)CEREMONY (English ver.)STRAY KIDS members - Source: GettyThe group also held a press conference at Conrad Seoul for the countdown to the release. During the conference, Stray Kids' members revealed how grateful they were to have Faker participate in the MV. Felix explained that the group was touring while the gamer filmed his cameo and, therefore, could not meet him in person. However, they expressed that they were honored to include him in their latest work. According to Chosun Biz, Felix said,&quot;Actually, we were on tour overseas when Faker did the filming for our music video, and it was awesome, so we were very surprised. We didn’t get to meet him in person, but we are very grateful. It’s an honor. If another opportunity arises, we would really like to go meet him together. It's an honor. I also have a strong desire to learn from him.&quot;The crossover brought together fans of K-pop and esports. It is seen as an iconic moment in both worlds. Notably, Stray Kids had previously mentioned Faker in their 2021 track Hall of Fame.Meanwhile, Faker (Lee Sang-hyeok) is recognised as the best League of Legends player in history. He is a five-time World Champion who has won 10 LCK trophies with T1. He is also known as the “Unkillable Demon King” and is understood to be the original tried-and-true person to put Korean esports on the map.His appearance in Stray Kids' CEREMONY cemented his crossover into K-pop culture. This made the music video one of the most buzzworthy releases of the summer.