“I’m not ready”- From Bangchan’s Silver to Felix’s Pink, fans thrilled as Stray Kids’ members spotted with new hair colours ahead of comeback

On Wednesday, August 20, the Stray Kids members were spotted in different hair colors as they entered the venue for their upcoming album, KARMA's listening party. With their new comeback set to release on August 22, fans and netizens were thrilled to see that the K-pop idols have changed their looks for the new album's promotions.Here are the hair colors that the Stray Kids members currently have:Bang Chan - SillverLee Know - BlueChangbin - Pinkish RedHyunjin - BlackJisung - BlackFelix - Baby PinkSeungmin - Black with Permed HairJeongin - BlackTherefore, fans and netizens were excited about the members' new hair colours and have been eagerly awaiting the group to officially showcase their latest looks for the upcoming album, KARMA. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;I'm not ready I'm not ready I'm&quot;ᕱᕱ ☯︎🐈 @fswnnsLINK@staysday6 I'm not ready I'm not ready I'mMore fans and netizens also discussed the Stray Kids members' new hair colours and how they already looked great on them.ji 🐺 @runnerzchansLINKfelix giving tribute to hyunjin back door era AMEN THANK YOUDaniela Hernandez @Daniela25000232LINK@staysday6 Chan is taking wolfchan to another level now !!!Mila | SAW SKZ @cholerikoLINK@staysday6 bro we haven't got almost the whole group with new hair color for SO long IM SO EXCITEDDG @dylanggcraveLINK@AboutMusicYT and i speak for us all when i say that they all look AMAZINGOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions on the members' new hair colors.seren 🧃 @skzsblueprintLINK@staysday6 i’m already clawing at the walls and it isn’t even out yet. i’m done forcora luvs rosie @itboyyeonieLINKblue lino wait for me korea isn’t too farsaleigha⛲️||GUNWOOK NOTICED ME😭😭🥹💗🫶🏽 @strawlix915LINKOMG HELLO?? AND FELIX HAS PINK HAIR OH IM SO EXCITED TO SEE ITTT AND OMG LEE KNOW HAS BLUE HAIR AHHivy @hyunhonatorLINKI saw this earlier im not going to pretend to be calm like WDYMMMMMM MOST OF THEM GOTTT THEIR HAIR DYEDJYP Entertainment releases statement as KBS names Stray Kids' upcoming track, Bleep, as unsuitable for broadcastAs the Stray Kids members have been gearing up for their upcoming fourth studio album release, KARMA. Broadcasting channels have also evaluated the tracks of the album before the group's album promotion. From the eleven tracks that will be released on the album, KBS stated that the first track, Bleep, is unsuitable for broadcast and promotion.JYPNation_Update @jype_basementLINKStray Kids' song &quot;Bippeocheori&quot; has been banned by KBS due to lyrics deemed &quot;anti-social,&quot; however, JYP Entertainment will not be revising the lyrics or seeking reconsideration. The agency will focus on promoting the title track &quot;CEREMONY&quot; instead. #StrayKids @Stray_KidsKBS stated that the song's lyrics allegedly promote anti-social and related unhealthy values. Therefore, the group will not be able to perform this song on KBS unless the track is re-examined and censored by the broadcasting channel's advisory. However, on August 20, JYP Entertainment released a statement expressing that they will not be re-examining the song.Here's what the statement read:&quot;As Stray Kids will be focusing their promotional activities on the title track ‘CEREMONY,’ we will not be submitting the song for re-evaluation.”On the other hand, Stray Kids' first studio album since their 2023 album, 5-Star, called KARMA, is expected to be released on August 22. The album also serves as a follow-up to their ninth Korean EP, Ate, and features its title track, CEREMONY.Additionally, the upcoming album was also collaboratively produced by the 3RACHA members, namely Han, Changbin, and BangChan. Here's the complete tracklist of the album, KARMA:삐처리 (BLEEP)CEREMONYCREED엉망 (MESS)In My Head반전 (Half Time)PhoenixGhost0801CEREMONY (Festival ver.)CEREMONY (English ver.)The album's pre-orders and pre-saves will start on the same date as its release, August 22. They are expected to be released in a total of sixteen versions: Karma, a limited edition; Ceremony, Hooray, and Accordion in eight varieties; Compact, SKZoo (Nemo), and three vinyls.Fans and netizens have been eagerly awaiting the group's upcoming comeback.