  "I'm not ready"- From Bangchan's Silver to Felix's Pink, fans thrilled as Stray Kids' members spotted with new hair colours ahead of comeback

“I’m not ready”- From Bangchan’s Silver to Felix’s Pink, fans thrilled as Stray Kids’ members spotted with new hair colours ahead of comeback

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 20, 2025 18:45 GMT
Stray Kids members (Image via Instagram/@Stray_Kids)
Stray Kids members (Image via Instagram/@Stray_Kids)

On Wednesday, August 20, the Stray Kids members were spotted in different hair colors as they entered the venue for their upcoming album, KARMA's listening party. With their new comeback set to release on August 22, fans and netizens were thrilled to see that the K-pop idols have changed their looks for the new album's promotions.

Here are the hair colors that the Stray Kids members currently have:

  • Bang Chan - Sillver
  • Lee Know - Blue
  • Changbin - Pinkish Red
  • Hyunjin - Black
  • Jisung - Black
  • Felix - Baby Pink
  • Seungmin - Black with Permed Hair
  • Jeongin - Black

Therefore, fans and netizens were excited about the members' new hair colours and have been eagerly awaiting the group to officially showcase their latest looks for the upcoming album, KARMA. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"I'm not ready I'm not ready I'm"
More fans and netizens also discussed the Stray Kids members' new hair colours and how they already looked great on them.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions on the members' new hair colors.

JYP Entertainment releases statement as KBS names Stray Kids' upcoming track, Bleep, as unsuitable for broadcast

As the Stray Kids members have been gearing up for their upcoming fourth studio album release, KARMA. Broadcasting channels have also evaluated the tracks of the album before the group's album promotion. From the eleven tracks that will be released on the album, KBS stated that the first track, Bleep, is unsuitable for broadcast and promotion.

KBS stated that the song's lyrics allegedly promote anti-social and related unhealthy values. Therefore, the group will not be able to perform this song on KBS unless the track is re-examined and censored by the broadcasting channel's advisory. However, on August 20, JYP Entertainment released a statement expressing that they will not be re-examining the song.

Here's what the statement read:

"As Stray Kids will be focusing their promotional activities on the title track ‘CEREMONY,’ we will not be submitting the song for re-evaluation.”
On the other hand, Stray Kids' first studio album since their 2023 album, 5-Star, called KARMA, is expected to be released on August 22. The album also serves as a follow-up to their ninth Korean EP, Ate, and features its title track, CEREMONY.

Additionally, the upcoming album was also collaboratively produced by the 3RACHA members, namely Han, Changbin, and BangChan. Here's the complete tracklist of the album, KARMA:

  • 삐처리 (BLEEP)
  • CEREMONY
  • CREED
  • 엉망 (MESS)
  • In My Head
  • 반전 (Half Time)
  • Phoenix
  • Ghost
  • 0801
  • CEREMONY (Festival ver.)
  • CEREMONY (English ver.)
The album's pre-orders and pre-saves will start on the same date as its release, August 22. They are expected to be released in a total of sixteen versions: Karma, a limited edition; Ceremony, Hooray, and Accordion in eight varieties; Compact, SKZoo (Nemo), and three vinyls.

Fans and netizens have been eagerly awaiting the group's upcoming comeback.

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

