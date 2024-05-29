Big Planet Made's upcoming group BADVILLAIN reportedly faces plagiarism accusations with BABYMONSTER

The new K-pop girl group BADVILLAIN, set to make its debut in June 2024, has been embroiled in plagiarism allegations. Even before their debut, the up-and-coming female group BADVILLAIN from Big Planet Made was charged with copying BABYMONSTER. The accusations rose from the girl group's latest debut teaser and posters.

In April 2024, the earliest video teasers were made public. It included the members' silhouettes in black against a red background. Netizens noticed an instant resemblance between the initial teaser and the poster for BABYMONSTER, which was released in January 2023. The design of the teasers, the colors, and the logos' similarity were among the numerous commonalities that netizens pointed out.

It is important to note that these allegations were made by internet users and might not bear any accuracy as they are the individuals' personal opinions.

BADVILLAIN set to debut in June 2024 with album OVERSTEP

With their debut quickly approaching, the much-awaited new female group BADVILLAIN is making every effort to make it one to remember. The new girl group from Big Planet Made consists of seven members: Huey, Yunseo, Kelly, Chloe Young, Bean, Ina, and Emma. The group will release OVERSTEP on June 3, 2024, at 6 PM KST.

The upcoming girl group dropped the performance video of their pre-release single Hurricane on May 4, 2024. The video earned them fans and immense praise since all seven girls could equally rap and sing. Furthermore, group member Emma was also seen in Street Woman Fighter, and Chloe Young was associated with the famous South Korean dance group 1MILLION. This further demonstrated the upcoming girl group's dance prowess.

In juxtaposition to one of their teasers, the melody and Big Planet Made logo of the song reportedly looked to be the same as BABYMONSTER. BADVILLAIN released concept images of the seven members in denim attires which further incensed the allegations. Netizens spotted the parallels with BABYMONSTER's concept photographs when the group was scheduled to make their comeback with SHEESH.

YG Entertainment's rookie girl group BABYMONSTER also consists of seven girls namely Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita. The group made their debut with the single Batter Up on November 27, 2023, as a six-piece.

The seventh member Ahyeon was going through health issues and couldn't join the group. However, she reunited with the team. With their first extended play (EP) of the same name, BabyMons7er, the entire seven-piece band made their formal debut on April 1, 2024.

BADVILLAIN announced their official tracklist on May 22, 2024, which includes tracks BADVILLAIN, YAHO (BADTITUDE), and +82. Their upcoming album displayed a strong producer roster, along with beats and melodies that make it stand out. The pre-release track Hurricane has already bolstered the girl group's fame in the K-pop industry, with promising lyrics, stellar rapping, and vocal expertise.

The tracks are produced and composed by Villain36, Niallivdab, Bufobabas, EASTWEST, JUNZO, Woo Taewoon, and LIVY. Additionally, the management company Big Planet Made already represents K-pop maestros such as Taemin and the K-pop group VIVIZ, which includes the former GFriend members Eunha, SinB, and Umji.