"BIGGEST SOLOIST" — Fans react as BTS' Jimin's 'WHO' becomes first K-pop solo act to get RIAA Triple Platinum eligible in a decade

On March 6, 2025, the official account @WORLDMUSICAWARD reported that BTS' Jimin became the first and only K-pop solo act to become eligible for Recording Industry Association of America's (RIAA) Triple Platinum in this decade. His track, WHO, sold over three million CD units in the United States. It is also the fastest song to sell that many copies.

Previously, this record was held by BTS with two songs. Butter sold three million units in 106 days, while Dynamite did it in 182 days. South Korean rapper Psy achieved this feat with his 2012 song Gangnam Style in 278 days. WHO achieved this milestone in 229 days in March 2025.

WHO was released on July 19, 2024, as the lead single from Jimin's second studio album Muse. The song is a blend of dance-pop, R&B, and hip-hop elements and was co-written by the BTS idol and Grammy-nominated musician Jon Bellion.

When the song came out, it hit No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. That's the K-pop star's sixth time on the chart as a solo artist, and his second-best debut ever. In its first week, the song also shot to the top of the Billboard Global 200, with 90.5 million streams and 129,000 sales worldwide.

Meanwhile, fans flooded social media platforms with congratulatory messages, celebrating the K-pop idol's latest feat. One fan hailed him as the "BIGGEST SOLOIST" and wrote on X:

"Proud of you my everything. BIGGEST SOLOIST JIMIN"

Fans hailed the singer as the "real global it boy."

"With this pace WHO is on the verge of a Quadruple Platinum," a fan wrote.

"That’s a real global it boy," another fan commented.

"The mighty king of K-pop!!! Less than Three months left to go for his return!!" another fan remarked.

More fans left similar comments on X:

"Jimin is such a good Artist. He’s winning world wide," a fan wrote.

"Can’t wait for your return Jimiin," another fan said.

Jimin's solo endeavors: Releases two solo albums, FACE and Muse

Jimin's solo career started with the release of his debut solo album, FACE, on March 24, 2023. The album opened at No. 1 in South Korea's Circle chart and Japan's Oricon chart. It debuted at No. 2 in the US, making him the highest-charting Korean solo artist of all time on the Billboard 200.

The album's title track, Like Crazy, charted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making him the first South Korean solo artist in history to top the chart.

Building on this momentum, Muse opened at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart after its release. However, its title track, WHO, topped the Billboard Global 200 and Global 200 (Excl. U.S.) charts simultaneously.

In other news, the Smeraldo Garden Marching Band singer-songwriter has been serving in the South Korean military since December 2023. He will return to the entertainment industry on June 11, 2025.

