BigHit Music confirms BTS’ Jin's attendance as a torch relay runner for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics

BTS’ Jin has confirmed his participation in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics as the torch relay runner. Previously South Korean media outlet Dispatch reported that the Astronaut Singer will become a torchbearer at the Paris Olympics.

On Wednesday, July 3, according to Sports Chosun, a South Korean media outlet, BTS’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed the news with an official statement. They stated:

“BTS Jin will be a torch bearer for the '2024 Paris Summer Olympics' to be held on July 27.”

Although the exact date and the schedule have not yet been revealed there's a huge buzz on social media given the widespread presence of the K-pop idol. The agency further added that through this event, Jin will be passing on the message of harmony and peace.

According to the official website of the 2024 Paris Olympics, while revealing the route of the Torch Relay event, Tony Estanguet, the President of Paris 2024 stated:

“The Torch Relay is all about the history of the Games and peoples. In 2024, the honour of bearing the Torch will go to sports enthusiasts, talent creators and citizens who do their bit to make our country a better place.”

More about BTS’ Jin as the Torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics

On April 16, 2024, the Olympic Torch Relay began in Olympia, Greece moving on to Athens marking a significant historical event where the first Olympic games were held at. The Olympic torch then boarded the Belem, traveled the Mediterranean Sea, and reached Marseille, France on May 8.

The Torch Relay plans to showcase some of the crucial sites of historical importance to the country. Covering over 64 places, the event is set to conclude on July 26 in Paris, a day before this year's Paris Summer Olympics.

Previously, Jin alongside his fellow BTS members created history by addressing two speeches at the UN General Assembly spreading the message of positivity. The K-pop boy group is also carrying out the Love Myself campaign in partnership with UNICEF which was launched in 2017.

Jin concluded his national duties on June 12 and was officially discharged from the military service. According to the official website of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, the torch relay runners are selected based on the remarkable contributions they have made to their communities. It stated:

“The torchbearers will be selected based on their commitment, dedication and how they embody at least one of the core tenets of Paris 2024.”

Anticipation is at an all-time high as BTS fans look forward to the Moon singer's presence at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

BTS’ Jin to appear on The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island

The BTS member is set to appear in the variety show called The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island. As per Star News’ report on July 1, Jin will appear as the guest worker on the show which showcases an interesting vacation on a stranded island.

Later MBC confirmed that Jin had completed the filming, however, the episode broadcast has not been decided yet. They stated:

“Jin has finished filming, and the broadcast date has not been set yet.”

The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island is about a guesthouse run by Ahn Jung-hwan which hosts celebrities who come for a vacation on an inhabited island. Here, Ahn Jung-hwan and his co-workers at the hotel give the best services to the customers.

