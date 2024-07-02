"Born to make history"- Fans proud as BTS' Jin is reportedly set to represent South Korea as a torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics

On Tuesday, July 2, Korean media outlet Dispatch reported that BTS' Jin will participate as a torchbearer in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. The idol will be representing South Korea and will run the relay race while holding the representative torch of his country on July 27, when the event is scheduled.

The idol is set to leave for France soon, where he will take up responsibilities needed for his upcoming role. Given that the idol representing a nation and participating in the Olympics are quite commendable achievements, fans have been extremely proud of the idol and have been praising him for the same.

Here's how fans reacted to the news as it landed on the internet:

"I SUDDENLY REALIZED THEY WILL INTRODUCE HIM IN FRONT OF THE WHOLE WORLD WATCHING. MEMBER OF BIGGEST BOYBAND, MUSICIAN JIN OF BTS ETC ETC. GOSH IT WILL FEEL SO GOOD," said a fan on X.

"The game of “didn’t have that on my Bangtan Bingo card” knows no limits," said another fan on X.

"AND THATS ON BEING SOUTH KOREA’S PRIDE! OUR JIN IS BOOKED AND BUSY AHHH," said an X user.

More netizens and fans praised the idol for his upcoming representative participation at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"I cant wait to see all of Seokjin’s side quests like he really said ok enough rest for me," said a fan on X.

"I’d never have imagined reading olympics and seokjin in the same sentence but it’s real, it’s happening and he’s representing korea in olympics 2024. BIG THINGS ARE COMING FOR SEOKJIN," added a netizen.

"This honestly is a huge honour by any standards/for anyone. To be chosen above all other applicants goes to show how well loved & looked upon Seokjin is in the eyes of the SK people. He is without doubt SKs pride & joy," said another X user.

All about 2024 Paris Olymplics' torch bearers as BTS' Jin gets chosen as South Korea's representative

Following the report that BTS' Jin will be participating as a torchbearer for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, fans soon uncovered other related details to the same. One user took to X to explain that the torchbearers are often chosen by the Olympic sponsors and organizers and the selection is made based on the contribution the person has made to their community.

Therefore, BTS' Jin, who not only stands as the eldest member and vocalist of the K-pop boy group but has also contributed in several ways to the country, was recognized by the Olympics for the same. This year's torchbearers were announced to have been chosen based on their dedication, commitment, and embodiment of at least one of the core tenets of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Here's what the official site wrote about the same:

"Torchbearers are often chosen because they have made significant contributions to their communities and embody the theme of the Olympics”

Additionally, this year's torchbearers are 50% male and 50% female, with a total of 11,000 participants.

The torch will be carried around by these 11,000 people across 450 towns over a span of 11 weeks leading up to July 26. The torch relay is expected to be wrapped up right before the opening ceremony which is scheduled on July 26.

