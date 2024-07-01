BLACKPINK's Lisa's ROCKSTAR inspires Bangkok's Governor to revitalize Chinatown with new improvements

BLACKPINK's Lisa's latest release, ROCKSTAR, has been widely praised, amassing over 57 million views on YouTube since its June 28, 2024 debut. The music video showcases Lisa embracing her Thai roots, filmed in Bangkok's Chinatown against vibrant shop banners and featuring landmarks like the New World department store.

In the pre-chorus, she references BKK, shorthand for Bangkok's airport and city, further celebrating her cultural heritage. She has previously highlighted her Thai background in her 2021 MV for LALISA, where she wore traditional Thai garments and a stunning headdress.

Lisa has not only delighted her fans but also impressed Bangkok's Governor Chadchart Sittipunt with her music video filmed in Chinatown, known as Yaowarat Road. The area has seen a significant increase in visitors, inspired by the video's portrayal and prompting the governor to consider improvements to local conditions.

In late June, the Governor discussed Lisa's impact with news sources and per Khaosod English reports, he pledged to enhance the cleanliness of Bangkok's bustling Yaowarat Road. Additionally, he promised to increase access to more toilets and improve traffic conditions to benefit the crowd of fans and visitors.

Moreover, the reputed Governor personally surveyed the area to analyze what needed fixing. He mentioned installing rubbish bins for better hygiene and taking steps to eliminate the unpleasant sewage water odor. He further pointed out parked taxis and "tuk-tuks" causing traffic issues that required attention.

BLACKPINK's Lisa's ROCKSTAR has been reaching new heights since its late-June release

The MONEY rapper's new rollout with the single ROCKSTAR has proven her performing skills and artistry as it began to make and break records since its release.

The song not only trended at #1 worldwide on X, but it also scooped up 20 million YouTube views and 2.8 million likes within only 12 hours of release, becoming the most-viewed music video by a K-Pop soloist within 24 hours on YouTube in 2024.

The song, with lyrics in English penned by the K-Pop singer, also clinched #11 on Global Spotify with 4.19 million streams. It initially debuted at #8 on the chart, marking the Biggest Debut by a Female K-Pop Soloist in Spotify History.

It is also dominating the Worldwide iTunes Song chart at #2 for the third consecutive day after reaching #1 in 32 countries, while all versions of ROCKSTAR debuted in the Top 20 list of US iTunes. Furthermore, it has maintained its position as the #1 trending MV on YouTube Music since its release.

The 27-year-old idol also wrote a heartfelt letter to fans after the success of her latest single writing,

"I’m so thrilled that i can finally share my new single ROCKSTAR with you guys. I’ve been working on this project for quite some time and i had so much fun while preparing this. Thank you for your patience and I’m really happy to celebrate this together with you all. Thank you @rcarecords and @wearelloud team for making this happen."

She further extended her gratitude to her loyal fanbase by saying,

"Thank you Lilies for your love and support. It has been 3 years since my last song so i hope you guys enjoy ROCKSTAR era as much as i do. PS. This is just the start! A lot more coming so please stay tuned. XOXO, Lisa."

At the same time, Billboard has announced ROCKSTAR as This Week’s Favorite New Music in All-Genre Poll, as chosen by fans.

After parting ways with her long-term agency, YG Entertainment, Lisa introduced her own label, LLOUD, in February this year to focus on individual projects. ROCKSTAR is her first release since the launch of LLOUD.

