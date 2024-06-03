"Got me in chokehold"- Fans go gaga over BLACKPINK's Lisa's exclusive campaign photos for BVLGARI Watches

On June 3, 2024, BLACKPINK's Lisa gave her fans glimpses of her brand-new collaboration with BVLGARI. The luxury fashion house collaborated with the idol for the second time, with two new variations under the exclusive campaign for "BVLGARI BVLGARI X LISA LIMITED EDITION." The designs continue to be inspired by the unique and captivating Edelweiss flower, as the latest version also sports the blossom, designed by Lisa for this collaboration.

The watches will be driven by a quartz movement and appear in two alternatives of dial iterations - 33mm and 23mm, with 1,100 and 400 units of the two being issued, respectively. Both variants are available in stainless steel and 18K rose gold construction, featuring a double logo engraving on the bezel and a folding clasp.

Embellished with a pristine white mother-of-pearl mosaic dial, the watch includes diamond hour markers and a personalized caseback. In a style unique to the luxe jewelry house, the watch is adorned with a cabochon-cut rubellite.

Meanwhile, the MONEY rapper was seen in a stylish white Dion Lee FW24 fit and another attire in blue, posing with the new timepiece variants in an indoor setting. In more photos posted by @wearelloud on Instagram, she donned Fancì Club and JACQUEMUS FW23, wearing the watches in a garden background.

The new pictures made a fan express on X (formerly Twitter):

"Lisa got me in chokehold."

In no time, netizens typed out a string of compliments for the 27-year-old artist, describing her as "iconic" and a "goddess."

"So iconic, Lisa modelling for her own second limited edition collaboration watch with Bvlgari," wrote one user.

"this is Lisa's best photoshoot so far after she left yg," commented another fan.

Seeing the outfits Lisa was decked in, fans could not help gushing about the looks and the photos.

"no bc lisa really said "GODDESS OF WATER, EARTH, FIRE AND AIR"" a comment read.

"The way these shots are better than most of her magazine cover photos! mesmerizing is an understatement!" read a post.

"Lisa are you crazy????!?!," another X user wrote.

"Every look of this campaign is so good whew," a netizen commented.

More about Lisa's second timepiece collaboration with BVLGARI under the "BB X LISA LIMITED EDITION" campaign

Lisa, BVLGARI's Global Brand Ambassador, joined forces with the brand a year ago in January 2023 for her first "BB X LISA LIMITED EDITION" collaboration. The last design featured an iridescent dial, a rose-cold bezel and crown, and a steel strap. While some of the previous details remain transformed but present in the new model, the Edelweiss engraving is different. The former version boasted the head of the rare flower with the rapper's initial 'L' in the center.

The latest edition, unveiled during the LVMH Watch Week 2024 in Miami, is carved with an exact rendering of the Edelweiss the BLACKPINK icon has as a tattoo.

The Italian brand, on its website, describes the latest edition with the K-pop idol's favorite flower, Edelweiss, as follows:

"A daring muse and a powerful icon. The ultra-determined and fascinating artist LISA has given her take on the iconic Bvlgari Bvlgari watch. For this limited edition piece, LISA has personally hand drawn her favourite flower, the edelweiss, which is engraved on the back of the watch, while the dial's pure and idyllic colour has been created by Bvlgari especially for the artist."

A fusion of BVLGARI's rich heritage and Lisa's elegant modern air can be witnessed in the latest "BB X LISA LIMITED EDITION" campaign. Furthermore, as a continuation of the BLACKPINK member's narrative for her inaugural piece, the timepiece merges the rare Swiss blossom, Edelweiss, and the enchanting Alps, where the label's watches are manufactured.

On the other hand, on May 27, 2024, the idol also ventured into a collaboration for a new campaign with renowned clothing brand Kith Women for their Summer 2024 range.

On the music front, her song, MONEY, became the fastest music video by a K-pop solo artist to surpass a billion YouTube views.