BLACKPINK X Veve digital collectibles: How to purchase, release date, and all you need to know about the limited edition collaboration

Recently, BLACKPINK and the digital collectible platform, Veve, announced their partnership. It was revealed that the two will be joining hands to release digital collectibles of the K-pop girl group, particularly surrounding their latest album's title track Pink Venom.

The collection will be open to purchase from May 22 to May 26. Fans can get their hands on the digital collectibles through the Veve website after the initial signup.

According to the information on the Veve website, the upcoming collaborative collection would contain pictures of each of the members individually performing on stage, a few group photos, and will also include pictures of the group's iconic official lightstick.

These pictures are also expected to be 3D animated, making the collection all the more unique and rare.

With only a few days left for the release of BLACKPINK X Veve's collaborative collection, fans have been eagerly counting down the days to get their hands on the limited edition digital collectibles.

BLACKPINK X Veve: Girl group gears up for its first digital collectible release

Veve is a New Zealand-based digital collectible application that allows users of both Android and iOS to purchase digital collectibles.

The application is also known for collaborating with other platforms and artists such as Disney, Marvel, Cartoon Network, etc., and the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is their latest addition to the same.

Here's how to purchase the upcoming digital collectibles:

Create and Signup for a Veve account

Join the Waitlist once it's announced to be open to win a chance to purchase the digital collectibles

Buy all versions of each BLACKPINK member's collectible between May 22 and May 26. The purchase can either be made through the Veve website or through the Market.

If all four poses of the four members are collected, then one can craft a free Pink Venom card.

Having a craft Pink Venom card allows the individual to take part in the craft-to-purchase event where people can buy exclusive pictures and digital collectibles of the four members.

Though the website doesn't allow the purchase of the collection until May 22, fans can prepare to purchase the digital collectibles by opening up their Veve account.

Given that the upcoming collection will be the K-pop girl group's first-ever digital collectible release, fans are quite excited to get a glimpse of the same.

BLACKPINK's recent activities: Members' solo releases, collaborations, and more

Following the announcement that the BLACKPINK members and YG Entertainment will be separating their ways for solo activities, all the members established their own agency to manage themselves as soloists.

Jennie announced her label ODDATELIER, Jisoo opened up her agency called BLISOO, Lisa also kickstarted her own label under the name LLOUD, and Rose is currently in talks of releasing her own company. On the other hand, Jennie has been the most active member in recent days.

The idol rolled out a collaborative track with Zico called SPOT! which has been enthusiastically received by the masses. Additionally, the idol also made another appearance at the Met Gala this year, adorned in a short blue two-piece dress. She attended the event in collaboration with the luxury fashion brand, Jacquemus.

Given that fans have not gotten group content or activities from BLACKPINK, they've been quite excited about the upcoming collection.