“Blame the writer” - Fans outraged after Jun Ji-hyun faces backlash & reported ad removals in China amidst Tempest’s controversial dialogue

The Disney+ original series Tempest has landed in controversy, drawing criticism from Chinese audiences despite the platform not being officially available in China. At the center of the issue is lead actress Jun Ji-hyun, who is currently facing unintended backlash and reported suspensions of advertisements from global brands.According to reports from Hong Kong’s Sing Tao Daily and South China Morning Post, several lines and scenes from Tempest angered the Chinese fans, as seen from their comments on Chinese social media platforms. A particular scene featuring Jun Ji-hyun's character, a presidential candidate and former UN ambassador named Seo Moon-joo, triggered outrage when she remarked:“Why does China prefer war? A nuclear bomb could fall in the border region.”This turn of events left the Tempest fans outraged, with many arguing that the backlash should be directed at the writer who scripted the lines and not the actress. One user wrote on X:&quot;Blame the Writer&quot;Eva88 @Eva_Vva88LINKTheir brain is non braining. Do they think JiHyun wrote the lines? You wanna blame someone? Blame the writer 😑Chinese netizens have ultimately accused the drama of damaging China's national image and portraying the country in a negative light over this. However, supporters highlighted that actors should not be held responsible for political interpretations of dialogue.🎀🐱 @rahmadeuxLINKPoor JunJiHyun, if it’s really as alleged, it should be PDnim or Jakkanim who should be responsible not her. She’s only the main character on the film.Fancy Web @Dramadia217193LINK@KoreanUpdates Why accuse an actor for this, I don’t get ithera @geumcineLINKthe comments are a mess, some of you obviously don’t even watch the drama and just jump on it.Many fans defended the actress on X.Big Bubu⁷ @bubechi_LINKAlso why are they boycotting the actress and not the writers of the kdrama????Kim Jisoo 🫨 @typagirljisoo_LINK@KoreanUpdates Do people manage to distinguish between kdrama and reality and between director and actress?Big Bubu⁷ @bubechi_LINKAll these drama over a freaking script is so annoyingTempest series faces backlash from Chinese fans for allegedly spoiling the country's imageThe controversy surrounding Tempest escalated further when viewers pointed out the portrayal of certain scenes set in Dalian, a port city in northeastern China. Instead of showing the city as it is, the production allegedly chose darker visuals filmed in areas resembling Hong Kong’s old shantytowns. Many Chinese netizens reportedly argued that this distorted Dalian’s image.It is worth noting that Disney+ isn’t available in China. This suggests that those raising objections allegedly watched the show using VPNs or pirated sites. In light of the controversy, certain Chinese netizens are once again pushing to uphold the existing restrictions on Korean entertainment, insisting that the so-called &quot;Hallyu ban&quot; should not be lifted, as reported by MyDaily. Some have taken it further by targeting Jun Ji-hyun and sending protest emails to the brand she endorses.Reports indicate that luxury brands like La Mer, the American skincare label, and Swiss watchmaker Piaget have pulled advertisements featuring Jun Ji-hyun from major Chinese e-commerce sites. While the companies have not issued any formal statements yet, the viewers have noticed the sudden absence of her campaigns.The situation has presented challenges for Jun Ji-hyun, who returned to television after four years with Tempest. With Disney+ yet to release any public statement, attention is focused on how this controversy will unfold.