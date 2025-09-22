“Blame the writer” - Fans outraged after Jun Ji-hyun faces backlash & reported ad removals in China amidst Tempest’s controversial dialogue

  • home icon
By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Sep 22, 2025 16:40 GMT
Jun Ji-hyun faces backlash in China (Image via Getty)

The Disney+ original series Tempest has landed in controversy, drawing criticism from Chinese audiences despite the platform not being officially available in China. At the center of the issue is lead actress Jun Ji-hyun, who is currently facing unintended backlash and reported suspensions of advertisements from global brands.

According to reports from Hong Kong’s Sing Tao Daily and South China Morning Post, several lines and scenes from Tempest angered the Chinese fans, as seen from their comments on Chinese social media platforms. A particular scene featuring Jun Ji-hyun's character, a presidential candidate and former UN ambassador named Seo Moon-joo, triggered outrage when she remarked:

“Why does China prefer war? A nuclear bomb could fall in the border region.”
This turn of events left the Tempest fans outraged, with many arguing that the backlash should be directed at the writer who scripted the lines and not the actress. One user wrote on X:

"Blame the Writer"
Chinese netizens have ultimately accused the drama of damaging China's national image and portraying the country in a negative light over this. However, supporters highlighted that actors should not be held responsible for political interpretations of dialogue.

Many fans defended the actress on X.

Tempest series faces backlash from Chinese fans for allegedly spoiling the country's image

The controversy surrounding Tempest escalated further when viewers pointed out the portrayal of certain scenes set in Dalian, a port city in northeastern China. Instead of showing the city as it is, the production allegedly chose darker visuals filmed in areas resembling Hong Kong’s old shantytowns.

Many Chinese netizens reportedly argued that this distorted Dalian’s image.

It is worth noting that Disney+ isn’t available in China. This suggests that those raising objections allegedly watched the show using VPNs or pirated sites.

In light of the controversy, certain Chinese netizens are once again pushing to uphold the existing restrictions on Korean entertainment, insisting that the so-called "Hallyu ban" should not be lifted, as reported by MyDaily. Some have taken it further by targeting Jun Ji-hyun and sending protest emails to the brand she endorses.

Reports indicate that luxury brands like La Mer, the American skincare label, and Swiss watchmaker Piaget have pulled advertisements featuring Jun Ji-hyun from major Chinese e-commerce sites. While the companies have not issued any formal statements yet, the viewers have noticed the sudden absence of her campaigns.

The situation has presented challenges for Jun Ji-hyun, who returned to television after four years with Tempest. With Disney+ yet to release any public statement, attention is focused on how this controversy will unfold.

