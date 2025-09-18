  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Her cheater husband doesn’t deserve her loyalty ” - Tempest fans cheer Jun Ji-hyun's kiss scene with Gang Dong-won 

"Her cheater husband doesn’t deserve her loyalty ” - Tempest fans cheer Jun Ji-hyun's kiss scene with Gang Dong-won 

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 18, 2025 11:39 GMT
Jun Ji-hyun as Seo Mun-ju and Gang Dong-won as Baek San-ho in Tempest (Image via X/@DisneyPlusKR)
Jun Ji-hyun as Seo Mun-ju and Gang Dong-won as Baek San-ho in Tempest (Images via X/@DisneyPlusKR)

On September 17, 2025, Disney+ released episodes 4 and 5 of Tempest. By the end of episode 5, the chemistry between Mun-ju (Jun Ji-hyun) and bodyguard San-ho (Gang Dong-won) intensifies when the two kiss. The scene sparked backlash, as it came only days after her husband, Jun-ik, was assassinated in a church.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, many viewers defended the moment, pointing out that her husband had been a "cheater." Episode 4 revealed that Jun-ik already had a mistress, Kang Ha-na, with whom he shared a nine-year-old child. His family, including his grandmother and mother, showed support for the relationship as well.

"I screamed when they kissed 😭 like her cheater husband doesn’t deserve her loyalty like that. tbh she should kiss her bodyguard moree #tempest," an X user commented.
Ad
Ad

Many were critical of her husband's character, alleging that he cheated on Mun-ju for political gain, with several netizens questioning whether he deserved to be grieved, given his betrayal.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, others were celebrating the kiss, saying that regardless of her husband's past actions, she deserved happiness. Her "chemistry" with San-ho has left many in awe.

Ad
Ad
Ad

More about spy-thriller romance drama Tempest

Jun Ji-hyun as Seo Mun-ju and Gang Dong-won as Baek San-ho in Tempest (Image via X/@DisneyPlusKR)
Jun Ji-hyun as Seo Mun-ju and Gang Dong-won as Baek San-ho in Tempest (Image via X/@DisneyPlusKR)

Tempest dropped on Disney+ on September 10, 2025, becoming the No. 1 series on the platform, including Hulu, in South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The show has a total of nine episodes, weaving politics, spy craft, and a touch of romance.

Ad

Viewers have been quick to notice the strong screen dynamic between the leads. The drama is earning praise for its pace and intrigue, and it currently has an 8.1 score on MyDramalist.

The story begins with the assassination of Jang Jun-ik, a presidential candidate, which rattles both South and North Korea. Seo Mun-ju, a former UN ambassador, begins digging and uncovers a chain of backroom dealings and secret ties.

Beside her is Baek San-ho, a special agent with a mysterious past, once a mercenary, with no clear nationality. San-ho turns into Mun-ju’s unexpected partner as the two chase answers inside a world of hidden networks and shifting loyalties.

Ad

The upcoming Tempest episodes, set to release on September 24, will push Mun-ju and San-ho deeper into the conspiracy behind Jun-ik’s assassination. Her bond with the mercenary ally becomes stronger following the shared kiss in episode 5. Tensions will also rise toward war, with nuclear threats looming over the peninsula.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Jha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications