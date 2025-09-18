"Her cheater husband doesn’t deserve her loyalty ” - Tempest fans cheer Jun Ji-hyun's kiss scene with Gang Dong-won 

On September 17, 2025, Disney+ released episodes 4 and 5 of Tempest. By the end of episode 5, the chemistry between Mun-ju (Jun Ji-hyun) and bodyguard San-ho (Gang Dong-won) intensifies when the two kiss. The scene sparked backlash, as it came only days after her husband, Jun-ik, was assassinated in a church.However, many viewers defended the moment, pointing out that her husband had been a &quot;cheater.&quot; Episode 4 revealed that Jun-ik already had a mistress, Kang Ha-na, with whom he shared a nine-year-old child. His family, including his grandmother and mother, showed support for the relationship as well.&quot;I screamed when they kissed 😭 like her cheater husband doesn’t deserve her loyalty like that. tbh she should kiss her bodyguard moree #tempest,&quot; an X user commented.hana @vitaliiocaineLINKi screamed when they kissed 😭 like her cheater husband doesn’t deserve her loyalty like that. tbh she should kiss her bodyguard moree #tempestMany were critical of her husband's character, alleging that he cheated on Mun-ju for political gain, with several netizens questioning whether he deserved to be grieved, given his betrayal.May @Mayhamiii_LINKHE HAS A WHOLE CHILD WITH HIS MISTRESS TOO LIKE 😭LeeAries @LesegoAriesLINKThe same husband that had another family??? Please leave her alone. @galatians_4_6LINKThe marriage was already broken even before he died. He's a purposed cheater, not just some 'accidental cheating by being drunk case'. He deliberately cheated on her, even knowing she would have allowed him to divorce her. He still keep the dead marriage for political images.Meanwhile, others were celebrating the kiss, saying that regardless of her husband's past actions, she deserved happiness. Her &quot;chemistry&quot; with San-ho has left many in awe.Dinku @dinku74LINKI once saw a kiss post before the kissing scene actually aired. And I felt kinda guilty thinking her husband died and what's going on? But after witnessing today's EP. They should do much more than kiss. 🙂‍↕️❤️‍🔥☘️ @rosesforminsiLINKSQUEALING, GIGGLING, TWIRLING MY HAIR, BLUSHING, SCREAMING INTO PILLOWS, RUNNING AROUND THE HOUSE, HIDING FACE INTO HANDS, TEARS IN EYES, KICKING MY FEET IN AIR! THEY KISS! THEY F*CKING KISS AHH I'M GOING FERAL #Tempest #TempestEp5LOVE ✨ @melo_jzLINKThe build up to the kiss was INSANEEEEEEEE 🔥 #Tempest #TempestEp4More about spy-thriller romance drama TempestJun Ji-hyun as Seo Mun-ju and Gang Dong-won as Baek San-ho in Tempest (Image via X/@DisneyPlusKR)Tempest dropped on Disney+ on September 10, 2025, becoming the No. 1 series on the platform, including Hulu, in South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The show has a total of nine episodes, weaving politics, spy craft, and a touch of romance.Viewers have been quick to notice the strong screen dynamic between the leads. The drama is earning praise for its pace and intrigue, and it currently has an 8.1 score on MyDramalist.The story begins with the assassination of Jang Jun-ik, a presidential candidate, which rattles both South and North Korea. Seo Mun-ju, a former UN ambassador, begins digging and uncovers a chain of backroom dealings and secret ties.Beside her is Baek San-ho, a special agent with a mysterious past, once a mercenary, with no clear nationality. San-ho turns into Mun-ju’s unexpected partner as the two chase answers inside a world of hidden networks and shifting loyalties.The upcoming Tempest episodes, set to release on September 24, will push Mun-ju and San-ho deeper into the conspiracy behind Jun-ik’s assassination. Her bond with the mercenary ally becomes stronger following the shared kiss in episode 5. Tensions will also rise toward war, with nuclear threats looming over the peninsula.