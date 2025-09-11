Tempest: When will episodes 4-5 release, and what to expect

On September 10, 2025, Tempest premiered with its first three episodes on Disney+ and Hulu. The next two episodes, 4 and 5, will be released on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at 1:01 pm KST / 12:01 am ET on the same platforms.

In the thriller drama, Jun Ji-hyun portrays Seo Mun-ju, a diplomat and the spouse of presidential contender Jang Jun-ik (Park Hae-joon). After a burst of political assassination that shakes her world, Mun-ju is pulled into a scheme stretching to the White House. Her uneasy partners include her influential mother-in-law, Lim Ok-seon (Lee Mi-sook), and Baek San-ho (Gang Dong-won), a cryptic operative whose real ties remain uncertain.

What lies ahead in Tempest episodes 4 & 5

Jun Ji-hyun as Seo Mun-ju and Gang Dong-won as Baek San-ho in Tempest (Image via X/@DisneyPlusKR)

In Tempest episode 4, the missile sighted at sea in the previous episode could be linked to a nuclear system, not a routine test. Panic would spread in Seoul as outlets warn the North may already hold a launch-ready warhead.

She may be urging dialogue to ease tensions, while the government could be leaning toward aligning with Washington’s military stance. The gap between her peace platform and the state’s potential hardline approach may be widening. San-ho may be tracking who was behind planting the bomb, uncovering possible signs that Jun-sang could be staging false threats to undermine Mun-ju.

Moreover, it will be interesting to see whether Mun-ju could gain the South Korean netizens' trust in her vision for reunification. The dynamics between Mun-ju and San-ho may begin to shift, especially now that he will be watching her closely in his new role as her bodyguard. This development could also hint at the beginning of a potential love story.

Tempest episodes 1, 2, & 3 recap

Episode one of Tempest opens with Mun-ju, a stern UN envoy, suddenly resigning from her position without explanation. The following day, she and Jun-ik attend a church service. Outside, protesters chant against reunification, while inside, tragedy unfolds. Sergeant Kim Yong-jun assassinates Jun-ik during the service.

Park Hae-joon as Jang Jun-ik in Tempest (Image via X/@DisneyPlusKR)

He then turns his weapon on Mun-ju, but San-ho tackles him before the shot. The attacker swallows a pill, collapsing instantly. At a family dinner, Jun-sang, Jun-ik’s younger brother, claims he should replace him. Their mother, Im Ok-seon, strongly disagrees. She points to examples in U.S. politics where widows succeed late leaders, insisting Mun-ju must step forward

Soon after, it is revealed that Ju -ik transferred all assets to Mun-ju two weeks earlier, excluding his mother and grandmother, provoking their anger. On the other hand, San-ho is approached to monitor her but rejects the offer, admiring her resilience and strict routine. Mun-ju later meets San-ho and survives an ambush with his help.

Retreating into the mountains, the two uncover that Sergeant Kim met Jun-sang before the attack and died, claiming Jun-ik was “a spy.” The episode closes with Jun-sang dispatching men to pursue them. In Tempest episode 2, the timeline shifts back. Two months before the assassination, Anderson Miller calls Jun-ik and sends him a letter.

In the present, Mun-ju asks Jun-ik's aide, Park Chang-hee, about Jun-ik’s unusual request for heightened protection and frequent private calls. Meanwhile, Mun-ju’s assistant Min-ji investigates the sergeant’s family, witnessing them hurriedly being escorted into a van and flown abroad to Melbourne.

Elsewhere, Father Yang advises San-ho to move his grandmother across the northern border, giving him a St. Anthony pendant for safety. Later, when Mun-ju attempts to reach Min-ji by phone, Jun-sang answers, revealing he has her captive.

Meeting Mun-ju, he admits to shadowing Jun-ik, branding him a spy. Around the same time, San-ho discovers Father Yang murdered and narrowly misses capturing the killer. To protect Mun-ju, he leads her through a concealed tunnel dating back to the Japanese occupation.

Jun Ji-hyun as Seo Mun-ju and Gang Dong-won as Baek San-ho in Tempest (Image via X/@DisneyPlusKR)

Father Yang’s last possession is revealed, which is Anderson’s letter stating that America had uncovered North Korea’s new submarine program and was preparing precision strikes to dismantle its arsenal, seeking Jun-ik’s cooperation. Mun-ju instructs San-ho to safeguard his family in the North, while she negotiates with President Chae Kyung-shin.

The President dismisses her, claiming Jun-ik only aligned with the U.S. to gain an advantage. Mun-ju then approaches Ok-seon, requesting that she press Jun-sang to release Min-ji, promising that if he abandons his candidacy and departs the country, Jun-ik’s assets will be returned.

In episode 3, Mun-ju next consults Mr. Im, a mentor Jun-ik had been meeting for months to guide reunification efforts. At the same time, Ok-seon takes steps to assist Mun-ju by sidelining Jun-sang from the New Republican Party primary. On the other hand, Mr. Hwang warns Ok-seon that several Americans have arrived shortly before Mun-ju’s campaign launch, heightening concern for her security.

Mun-ju begins her trail in Gwangju at Memorial Park, then the National Cemetery, before arriving in Seoul. San-ho, unable to contact her directly, sends word through Chang. He says that a bomb is hidden beneath her train seat, armed with a pressure-release trigger.

He rushes in, holds her place, and dismantles the explosive, sustaining injuries. That night, Mun-ju addresses the public, reaffirming her commitment to peaceful reunification, receiving strong support from the crowd. Later, outside a church, San-ho formally asks to serve as her protector. The Tempest episode concludes with the launch of a missile from sea.

Tempest consists of 9 episodes in total. Two have been released and are available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu!

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More