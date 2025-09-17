Tempest: When will episodes 6-7 release, and what to expect

Tempest released episodes four and five on September 17, 2025. Viewers can stream it worldwide through Disney+ and Hulu, released at 1:01 pm KST / 12:01 am ET. The drama follows Seo Mun-ju (played by Gianna Jun), a former South Korean diplomat to Washington. She stepped down from her post to back her husband’s presidential campaign.

After his sudden killing, she teams up with a mercenary (portrayed by Gang Dong-won) to uncover a deeper plot. The trail leads them into a scheme tied to Korean unity and the nuclear standoff between Pyongyang and Washington. Alongside the power struggle, the series builds on the uneasy tension between the ex-ambassador and her new protector.

What's ahead in episodes 6-7 of Tempest?

Episode 6 of Tempest might open with South Korea on edge after an evacuation alert. Streets are expected to plunge into panic while leaders scramble for control. Mun-ju, who openly claimed that Washington is preparing for conflict, might be placed under sharper watch.

The threat around her will rise after surviving an attempt on her life. San-ho, however, continues as her guard. Attention might also turn to arms lobbyist Stella Young, long stationed in Seoul, and tied to North Korea’s submarine program.

San-ho and Mun-ju are expected to probe her connection, opening the door to a broader plot. Away from politics, the pair’s relationship deepens after their first kiss, adding a personal layer to the storm. Jun-ik’s secret family and inheritance battle may surface publicly, dragging fresh legal and political disputes.

Fresh attacks may follow, with mercenary forces stepping in. Mun-ju may also be pulled into talks with foreign envoys. The divide between war and peace will sharpen as she stands as the public’s voice, but also the prime target in upcoming Tempest episodes.

Tempest episodes 4-5 recap

Tempest's episode 4 starts with Mun-ju analyzing San-ho’s profile. San-ho obtained U.S. citizenship in 2006, deployed to Iraq in 2007, and though registered as Mongolian, he looks and speaks Korean. He volunteers at Peace and Forgiveness Church, which is known for its congregation of North Korean defectors. Chang-hee, however, suspects he might be a North Korean spy with hidden motives.

Later, Mun-ju reads an email from Samuel Bronstein saying Mark (San-ho) saved a Saudi oil tycoon’s daughter during the 2008 Paris nightclub attack. Meanwhile, President Chae Gyeong-sin heads to the China National Convention Center. Mun-ju questions her motives, and Mr. Im explains she’s asking China to mediate.

He warns that China, Russia, and Idisha are aligning, risking war in Korea. Meanwhile, San-ho is hired and insists on staying in a small room inside Mun-ju’s chamber. Later, during the Republican special city rally, he senses danger against Mun-ju.

After Mun-ju’s speech, their car is rammed by a black truck, and gunmen open fire at Samwol Station. San-ho saves her, switches her phone, and hides her in a restricted zone. He reports seeing a man with a Kukri tattoo, a symbol of Nepalese Gurkhas.

Scenes show him protecting her and wiping her blood. At home, Chang-hee scolds San-ho for secrecy. San-ho argues that he can’t trust anyone, since he spotted the bomber where Chang-hee was meant to watch. San-ho then demands to drive Mun-ju himself. Later, Chang-hee warns Mun-ju that San-ho seems suspicious.

Chang-hee investigates Jun-ik’s room for Ok-seon, while San-ho cuts ties with a client who withheld intel that nearly cost Mun-ju’s life. That night, Mun-ju dreams Jun-ik was a spy and wakes uneasy. San-ho notices her asking to run. There, she returns his necklace, saying he needs it for protection.

Meanwhile, Chang-hee tells Ok-seon there’s no proof Jun-ik was a North Korean spy, but signs suggest J killun-sang him. Ok-seon, frustrated, asks him to watch Mun-ju, since Jun-ik left everything to her in his will before being assassinated. Later, Chang-hee finds Jun-ik’s second secret phone and restores it. After seeing the suspicious chats, he leaves the office.

On his way, Chang-hee's car crashes, leaving him hospitalized. Injured, he tells Mun-ju that Jun-ik was the spy. Mun-ju later reads the chats herself, spotting a photo of a woman with a necklace. With San-ho, she visits the home and discovers Jun-ik was secretly married to Kang Han-na and had a nine-year-old son.

Tempest's episode 5 begins with Mun-ju confronting Kang. The woman says Jun-ik’s mother has supported her and the boy, and that she plans lawsuits against Mun-ju over inheritance. Mun-ju is devastated, but San-ho comforts her. She vents by firing shots in an open area, and the romantic tension between them intensifies.

Mr. Im warns that the U.S. is moving full strategic assets near the Korean Peninsula, urging students to oppose war and support peace. On his way back, he’s confronted. When Mr. Im declares he wants reunification, he is attacked from behind. Mun-ju and San-ho visit him in the hospital, where Mr. Im tells her the U.S. may have convinced President Chae that a first strike is the only option and insists only she can stop the war.

Despite his innocence, an arrest warrant is issued against him in the hospital. Meanwhile, Mi-ji recovers Jun-ik’s secret phone data. One email from Anderson to Jun-ik states the U.S. confirmed North Korea is building a 10,000-ton nuclear submarine and is preparing to strike.

Arms lobbyist Stella Young, in South Korea for 10 years, is linked to the submarine mystery. Jun-ik's reply suggests he knew her. Mun-ju later meets Chae and the Chinese ambassador, who appears supportive of war. At her Suyeong Bay Fireworks speech, she declares the U.S. is preparing for conflict.

Police move in to stop her, and an assassin targets her. San-ho soon saves her and even treats her wounds. Soon after, Chae makes a public statement denying U.S. war plans. Back home, San-ho cares for Mun-ju by washing her hair, cooking, and sitting with her. The two finally share a kiss. The Tempest episode ends with an emergency alert ordering evacuation, signaling war is imminent.

