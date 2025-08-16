  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • GOT7’s Jackson Wang cancels fan event following emergency hospitalization

GOT7’s Jackson Wang cancels fan event following emergency hospitalization

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 16, 2025 17:16 GMT
Jackson Wang (Image via Instagram/@jacksonwang852g7)
Jackson Wang (Image via Instagram/@jacksonwang852g7)

On Saturday, August 16, the South Korean media outlet Chosun Biz reported that Jackson Wang's MUSIC KOREA fan signing event, which was scheduled for the same day, had been cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances. The report further explained that at midnight on August 15, the idol had to be taken to the hospital due to an urgent case of food poisoning.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The hospitalization further revealed that the idol will be required to take further rest to heal and get well from the food poisoning. Therefore, the fan signing event was cancelled. On the other hand, Jackson Wang's agency, Team Wang Records, released a statement explaining that the event will be rescheduled, and further details about the same will be shared with the concerned shortly.

Team Wang Records released a statement announcing the cancellation of MUSIC KOREA fan signing event and Jackson Wang's hospitalization

On August 16, Team Wang Records released a statement explaining the situation behind the cancellation of Jackson Wang's MUSIC KOREA fan signing event due to the idol's food poisoning and subsequent hospitalization.

Ad

Here's what the statement read:

"We are very sorry to inform you that the MUSIC KOREA fan signing event scheduled for today has been unavoidably canceled. Mr. Jackson was taken to the emergency room yesterday at midnight due to sudden food poisoning, and is currently in need of rest and recovery under the care of medical staff."
Ad

The statement continued,

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to fans who have been looking forward to this event. Our team is coordinating a new fan signing event schedule with the MUSIC KOREA team and devising a way to compensate the fans who have been affected. We will announce the specific schedule as soon as possible."
Ad
Ad

After the news broke online, fans have been wishing Jackson Wang a quick recovery. Meanwhile, he has more exciting content coming later this year. His Magic Man 2 tour is set to begin in Bangkok, Thailand, with a two-day show on October 3 and 4.

Here is the complete list of dates and venues for the idol's upcoming tour:

  • October 3, 2025 – Bangkok, Thailand
  • October 4, 2025 – Bangkok, Thailand
  • October 11, 2025 – Macau, People’s Republic of China
  • October 12, 2025 – Macau, People’s Republic of China
  • October 18, 2025 – Jakarta, Indonesia
  • October 25, 2025 – Kuala Lumpur
  • November 2, 2025 – Manila, Philippines
  • November 6, 2025 – Tokyo, Japan
Ad

On the other hand, in terms of music releases, the idol has dived into both collaborations, solo singles, and studio albums in the last two years. In April 2024, he released his collaborative single with BIBI called Feeling Lucky. In July 2025, he put forth his third album, Magic Man 2.

However, before the release of the album, the idol rolled out a total of three pre-release singles, such as High Alone, GBAD, Buck, and Hate To Love. Therefore, these tracks are also expected to be seated in the setlist of his upcoming tour.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Divya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications