GOT7’s Jackson Wang cancels fan event following emergency hospitalization

On Saturday, August 16, the South Korean media outlet Chosun Biz reported that Jackson Wang's MUSIC KOREA fan signing event, which was scheduled for the same day, had been cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances. The report further explained that at midnight on August 15, the idol had to be taken to the hospital due to an urgent case of food poisoning.K Verse Life @KVerselifeLINK#GOT7’s #JACKSON was rushed to the hospital on the night of the 15th due to food poisoning, leading to the cancellation of the fan signing event on the 16th. His agency apologized for the inconvenience and said he is resting under medical care.The hospitalization further revealed that the idol will be required to take further rest to heal and get well from the food poisoning. Therefore, the fan signing event was cancelled. On the other hand, Jackson Wang's agency, Team Wang Records, released a statement explaining that the event will be rescheduled, and further details about the same will be shared with the concerned shortly.Team Wang Records released a statement announcing the cancellation of MUSIC KOREA fan signing event and Jackson Wang's hospitalizationOn August 16, Team Wang Records released a statement explaining the situation behind the cancellation of Jackson Wang's MUSIC KOREA fan signing event due to the idol's food poisoning and subsequent hospitalization. Here's what the statement read:&quot;We are very sorry to inform you that the MUSIC KOREA fan signing event scheduled for today has been unavoidably canceled. Mr. Jackson was taken to the emergency room yesterday at midnight due to sudden food poisoning, and is currently in need of rest and recovery under the care of medical staff.&quot;The statement continued,&quot;We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to fans who have been looking forward to this event. Our team is coordinating a new fan signing event schedule with the MUSIC KOREA team and devising a way to compensate the fans who have been affected. We will announce the specific schedule as soon as possible.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter the news broke online, fans have been wishing Jackson Wang a quick recovery. Meanwhile, he has more exciting content coming later this year. His Magic Man 2 tour is set to begin in Bangkok, Thailand, with a two-day show on October 3 and 4.Here is the complete list of dates and venues for the idol's upcoming tour:October 3, 2025 – Bangkok, ThailandOctober 4, 2025 – Bangkok, ThailandOctober 11, 2025 – Macau, People’s Republic of ChinaOctober 12, 2025 – Macau, People’s Republic of ChinaOctober 18, 2025 – Jakarta, IndonesiaOctober 25, 2025 – Kuala LumpurNovember 2, 2025 – Manila, PhilippinesNovember 6, 2025 – Tokyo, JapanOn the other hand, in terms of music releases, the idol has dived into both collaborations, solo singles, and studio albums in the last two years. In April 2024, he released his collaborative single with BIBI called Feeling Lucky. In July 2025, he put forth his third album, Magic Man 2.However, before the release of the album, the idol rolled out a total of three pre-release singles, such as High Alone, GBAD, Buck, and Hate To Love. Therefore, these tracks are also expected to be seated in the setlist of his upcoming tour.