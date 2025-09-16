"Stream it globally" - Disney+ sparks fan disappointment over 'Would You Marry Me?' regional release announcement amidst high anticipation

On September 15, 2025, Disney+ released the teaser trailer for Would You Marry Me?, starring Choi Woo-shik and Jung So-min. The story centers on a man and woman who enter a 90-day fake marriage to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo-shik plays Kim Woo-joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery.

Jung So-min portrays Yoo Me-ri, a small business owner who offers an unusual deal. Both actors are fan favorites in romance dramas, which is why fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing them together on screen.

However, the release has disappointed international audiences, as Disney+ has only announced plans to launch it in select Southeast Asian countries. These include South Korea, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Fans are calling on the platform to release the rom-com worldwide.

sominie.lover-WOULD YOU MARRY ME🏡 @sominie_lover Please stream it globally.🤗

The show will be released a day later in Europe and Latin America. Fans are eager to see if more viewing options will be offered.

R 𐙚 @robinnc_ I would like @SBSNOW to put it on @Viki all over the world the demand is huge, they are well-known artists internationally

#JungSoMin #WouldYouMarryMe ✨ @Fighting_Dreams We need a wide range of reach on your platform. The international fans are waiting of this series.

Farina Rahman @FarinaR45038 Can you please release it globally! Rather than only SEA!! pls 🥹🥹

Meanwhile, others are expressing their "disappointment" with Disney+.

anya @IbarahimeAnya Disney + should learn to stay away from kdrama

Alis in Freedomland @AInfreedomland SBS, you made a big mistake. Don't you know how famous Jung So Min is internationally? She has a huge fan base. You chose Disney, which is not globally ready. I'm sorry you got good material, but you sold it in a dark corner.😫😫

nick prat @nickprat_83 The only reason I was keeping my Disney subscription was because I wanted to watch Somin’s drama. If I won’t be able to watch it, I’d rather cancel.😡😡😡😡😡

More about Choi Woo-sik & Jung So-min's upcoming drama Would You Marry Me?

Would You Marry Me? (Image via X/@SBSNOW)

Disney+ will stream the South Korean romantic comedy Would You Marry Me? starting October 10, 2025. The 12-episode series, produced by Studio S and Samhwa Networks, will also air on SBS TV every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 pm KST. Each episode runs about 70 minutes.

The show stars Choi Woo-shik as Kim Woo-ju, the only son and heir of Korea’s oldest bakery, Myungsoondang. He is driven, precise, and focused on taking over the family business. Jung So-min plays Yoo Me-ri, a designer who recently ended her engagement.

Their paths cross when Me-ri wins a luxury townhouse in a lottery meant for newlyweds. To claim it, she needs to prove she’s married and enlists Woo-ju (sharing the same name as her ex) to act as her husband.

The teaser, released Monday, opens with a chaotic encounter. A drunken Me-ri mistakes Woo-ju for her former fiancé, sparking the comedy. The clip shows their efforts to fake a marriage, from posing for photos at a studio to dodging a vigilant investigator.

Supporting roles include Bae Na-ra as Baek Sang-hyun, Heo Ji-na as Oh Seon-hee, Shin Seul-gi as Yoon Jin-kyung, and Seo Beom-jun as another Kim Woo-ju. Other cast members are Jung Ae-ri, Kim Young-min, Baek Ji-won, and Yoon Bok-in. Would You Marry Me? is directed by Song Hyun-wook and Hwang In-hyeok with a script by Lee Ha-na.

Choi Woo-shik is known for his roles in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, Train to Busan, and the hit romantic drama Our Beloved Summer. Meanwhile, Jung So-min is especially loved for her performance in Because This Is My First Life. She also starred in the fantasy hit Alchemy of Souls and Monthly Magazine Home.

