Twelve ending explained & season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Is O-gwi dead or does he have a happily ever after with Mirr?

Disney+ released the final chapters of Twelve on September 13 and 14, 2025. The Korean fantasy drama stars Park Hyung-sik as O-gwi, a crow-inspired antagonist, and Lee Joo-bin as his lover, Mirr.The series tells the story of twelve angels based on the Eastern zodiac. Living among humans, they guard the world against dark entities. Years earlier, they confined a destructive spirit. When the same force breaks free, the angels must fight again to stop the earth from falling into ruin. In the finale of Twelve, O-gwi dies without getting a happy ending with Mirr.Twelve finale: Episodes 7 &amp; 8 recapA still from Twelve (Image via X/@KBS_drama)Episode 7 of Twelve begins with O-gwi and Mirr slipping into their hidden cavern. Another memory shows O-gwi’s origin: once a mortal chosen by Light to guard the gateway linking Hell and Earth, he received the sight to detect fiends. This connection with the seraphs drew him closer to Mirr, though bonds between angels and humans were banned.O-gwi craved abilities like Mal-rok’s and pleaded to Light, ignoring Mirr’s cautions about the heavy burdens angels carry. His relentless prayers left him collapsing. Darkness overtook Samin’s form and, spotting O-gwi weakened, instantly converted him. Kang-ji was the first to expose O-gwi’s defection. Although Samin wished to slay her, O-gwi spared her for Mirr’s sake.He warned Samin to stay in line and rejected helping Dark seize Mirr’s spirit jewel. When Mirr uncovered reality, it was already irreversible. Presently, O-gwi awakens before Mirr. Her essence stone returns, reviving her, but their reunion is bitter. She accuses him of treachery. Wounded, O-gwi is abandoned as Mirr decides to rejoin Tae-san. Meanwhile, in Seoul, cursed mortals spread chaos. The angels pause their path to Mirr to shield civilians.Bang-wool insists they can be redeemed and begs for restraint. Still, another drawn-out conflict follows, with corrupted mortals reviving endlessly. Geum-soon recovers, pitying Tae-san for endlessly battling fiends to protect thankless people. Resuming their quest, the angels attempt to trace O-gwi, but Samin seizes Mirr first and overpowers her.Drained, O-gwi pleads with the angels for assistance, requesting they delay the enemy while he restores his strength. Samin hauls Mirr to the Hellmouth under the Taesan tower, reviving four fallen angels and overtaking them. When the angels arrive, they hesitate to clash with their resurrected family. Tae-san commands them to fight while he pushes deeper into the basement.Twelve's episode 8 begins with the narrator recounting how darkness spread destructive force worldwide through its followers. The angels rose to shield mankind, fighting relentlessly against evil in an endless war. Through O-gwi and Samin, the darkness corrupted Haetae (the guardian beast of the angels), turning him into a dark entity.Tae-san soon defeated Haetae, and the clash of forces was sealed beneath the Hellmouth. Samin, once thought destroyed, appeared before the angels, who are now living as humans. Tae-san and the others stood at the edge of another decisive conflict. In the present, chaos grips the world. Tae-san confronts Samin and his forces. O-gwi later joins the battle but falls when Samin cuts his wings and fatally strikes him.Mirr regains consciousness during the fight and mourns O-gwi’s fall. Tae-san eventually defeats Samin, erasing him along with the remaining evil. With Samin gone, the corruption within the resurrected angels also fades.The angels then reseal the Hellmouth and reunite with their resurrected kin. Together, they return to peace. Later, Mirr visits the stones where O-gwi was sealed and senses a presence, reacting with shock before the scene cuts. At the same time, Tae-san feels unease. The Twelve finale closes with O-gwi’s chest glowing red, while Tae-san’s angel necklace shines blue, suggesting darkness may rise again.Is Twelve returning for season 2?Twelve (Image via X/@KBS_drama)Based on the closing scenes of The Twelve episode 8, a second season looks highly likely. The finale doesn’t wrap up the story and sets up new mysteries. O-gwi’s chest glowing red and Tae-san’s angel necklace flashing blue both signal that darkness hasn’t been erased, but only restrained.Mirr sensing a presence near the sealed stones also teases that the evil energy could resurface. Episode 7 laid the groundwork by revealing O-gwi’s tragic past, betrayal, and revival of fallen angels under Samin’s control. Even though Samin was destroyed in episode 8, the lingering signs of corruption suggest another powerful adversary may emerge.With the Hellmouth sealed once more but showing instability, the angels’ battle seems far from finished. Viewers might also see Mirr and O-gwi's reconciliation in a possible sequel. The production has confirmed nothing, but the cliffhanger hints at season 2, where the focus could shift to O-gwi’s fate.All eight episodes of Twelve are available to watch on Disney+.