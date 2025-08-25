Twelve - When will episodes 3-4 release, and what to expect

Twelve, starring Ma Dong-seok and Park Hyung-sik, premiered worldwide on August 23, 2025. The next episodes, 3 and 4, will be released on August 30 and 31, 2025, respectively, on KBS2 at 9:20 pm, while Disney+ carries the series in select regions. It also streams on JioHotstar and U+ Mobile TV, though episodes on U+ may appear slightly later.The fantasy series has eight episodes in total, with two episodes arriving weekly on Saturdays and Sundays. The plot follows twelve zodiac guardians who once sealed evil spirits inside the Hell Gate through their sacrifice. Peace held until dark forces rose again, led by O-gwi. Guided by Tae-san, the tiger sign, the angels prepare for another battle to defend humanity. In episode 3, fans might see the angels fighting the looming threats.What's ahead in the upcoming episodes of TwelveAfter stepping into the mortal world, O-gwi learns that the Twelve Angels still exist. He may begin chasing the three spirit stones named by Samin, aiming to forge the Dragon Soul and restore Haetae’s power.Tae-san has warned the angels to avoid human matters, but their shining pendants show otherwise. The signal is pulling them back, and more angels are expected to gather as the danger grows. Tae-san himself carries a hidden struggle. Skipping his depression medicine leaves him exposed, raising questions about his strength in the coming fights.Dark forces are only beginning to surface. The demons chasing Mir mark the opening threat. In the past, angels sealed villains inside the Hellmouth but lost their powers doing so. With their strength gone, how they will fight off the rising evil remains to be seen in the next episodes.Twelve episodes 1 &amp; 2 recapA still from Twelve (Image via X/@KBS_drama)The show starts with Tae-san, chief of the Twelve and head of Angel Capital Group, who visits inmate Jo Yang-su over unpaid loans. When Yang-su refuses to hand over assets, Tae-san directs Jwi-dol to post his bail. At the office, Mal-sook, Won-seung, and Kang-ji act on a lead from Jwi-dol.Meanwhile, detective Ma-rok borrows money from Tae-san to buy clothes for Mir, Tae-san’s former partner, who is now a museum guide. Mir rejects the gift after learning its source. On the other hand, Bang-wool and Do-ni continue work at an oriental clinic. After the release, Yang-su celebrates with his gang and girlfriend.When Tae-san calls, Yang-su orders an ambush. Tae-san defeats the men and forces Yang-su to pay his debt. Elsewhere, Mal-sook’s team raids a gambling hall. Do-ni joins the fight and helps recover cash.At the police station, Ma-rok watches news of Paleolithic relics showing strange energy, and scientists prepare them for study. Meanwhile, priest Samin cuts his hand during a ritual, releasing a winged, red-eyed figure named O-gwi (Park Hyung-sik).Park Hyung-sik in Twelve (Image via X/@KBS_drama)Episode two opens with Tae-san drinking alone, recalling earlier days. In a flashback, he shields villagers from raiders until Mir uses her powers, drawing suspicion of being a demon. Later, villagers bring food and liquor as thanks, but after drinking, the angels collapse. Tae-san wakes to find Mir bound for execution. He rescues her and warns the angels not to meddle with humans again.O-gwi enters the human world, remembering his confinement after defying God. He meets Samin, who explains that his powers faded after Haetae’s death, but says that Haetae’s energy remains in three soul stones, which could restore his strength through the Dragon Soul.Tae-san collects money from another thug but panics after misplacing his medicine and visits a doctor. At the same time, the angels’ lockets glow, sensing rising evil. Mir, still at work, misses her manager’s calls and is attacked by demons. The angels arrive and fight them. The episode ends with Tae-san returning home as his locket shines.Meanwhile, despite premiering with an 8.1% viewership rating, Twelve faces backlash as viewers criticize its storyline and CGI.