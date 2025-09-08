Twelve: When will episodes 7-8 (finale) release, and what to expect

Episodes 7 and 8 of Twelve will land on Saturday, September 13, and Sunday, September 14, airing at 9:20 pm KST / 1:20 pm GMT. In Korea, the show broadcasts on KBS2, while global audiences can tune in through Disney+ in selected regions. It will also stream via JioHotstar and U+ Mobile TV, though releases on U+ Mobile TV may arrive with a short delay.Twelve features a star-studded lineup with Park Hyung-sik, Ma Dong-seok, Seo In-guk, Lee Joo-bin, Sung Dong-il, Ko Kyu-pil, Kang Mi-na, and more. This fantasy-action superhero tale follows twelve celestial guardians defending the world from sinister spirits. Once trapped in the underworld, these dark entities break loose and plunge the human realm into chaos, igniting a battle where angels must rise against evil.Here's the preview of episodes 7 &amp; 8 of TwelveIn episode 7 of Twelve, Samin may tempt the others by promising a “new life” and power greater than anything they’ve known, aiming to manipulate both O-gwi and Tae-san into siding with him. At the same time, Mirr regains her forgotten memories of O-gwi and their painful past.Though O-gwi continues to shield Mirr, he remains vulnerable. Meanwhile, Tae-san takes charge, urging the group to arm themselves as he rallies them for the looming confrontation. Amid all the chaos, the long-awaited moment finally arrives when a flashback might show Mirr and O-gwi sharing a kiss.The mini-series' final chapter might shift to the Hellmouth, where demons pour into the world and the angels have only a day to seal it again. In the preview, Tae-san declares he must face Samin first, pointing to a direct duel that could form the climax of the finale.O-gwi’s fate also hangs in the balance, as he may be forced into a heartbreaking sacrifice. It could be either by giving up his power or even his life. His link to Mirr’s soul stone makes him the key to the mission’s success.In line with Mirr’s earlier visions, the finale may reveal which deaths were unavoidable and which were prevented. With their abilities restored, the angels finally unleash their full strength, each receiving a defining moment in the battle as the story races toward closure.Twelve episode 5 &amp; 6 recapEpisode 5 of Twelve begins with a flashback where Bang-wool prepares a special remedy for Do-ni at Mirr’s request on a camping outing with Mal-sook and Kan-ji. Shifting back to the present, at the train station, demons overpower the angels as Geum-soon’s health rapidly declines.Do-ni consumes the tonic, and his body surges with energy. Soon, Tae-san eventually arrives and clears the demons, allowing the angels to return safely. Once home, Samin and his followers ambush Bang-wool, knocking her unconscious and abducting Mirr.Twelve (Image via X/@KBS_drama)When the others arrive, it is too late. Do-ni reads Bang-wool’s thoughts and relays the incident. Tae-san insists on pursuing Samin immediately, but Mal-rok urges patience, arguing they must prioritize saving Geum-soon first.Won-seung suggests opening the hellmouth to recover their abilities, but Mal-rok refuses, fearing greater danger. In the meantime, Bang-wool works to keep Geum-soon alive. Elsewhere, O-gwi experiences sharp pain as he nears Samin’s hideout and quietly watches Mirr lying unconscious.Mirr dreams of a past moment where she tried to rescue someone dear to her, before Samin intervenes and resumes the ritual. Using soul stones and Mirr’s powers, they awaken Hae-tae. O-gwi faints as memories return, while Samin absorbs Hae-tae’s power and transforms into his younger, unscarred self.Meanwhile, Mal-rok secretly departs, bypassing Samin’s dark barrier with his abilities. He confronts Samin, summoning multiple clones to counter the swarming demons. Samin studies him carefully, then strikes with speed, piercing Mal-rok with his sword. Mal-rok realizes Samin has taken Hae-tae’s soul and powers.At the same time, O-gwi regains consciousness, recalling that Mirr once tried to save him in battle. Tae-san, however, wanted revenge and sought his death. Mal-rok intervened, erasing their memories and condemning O-gwi to eternal confinement in hell, stripped of Mirr’s presence. The episode closes with O-gwi gazing at Mirr in sorrow.Episode 6 of Twelve opens with a flashback showing Mirr and Kan-ji pursuing a demon but losing it. Mirr stays behind to wait for her lover, O-gwi. But Kan-ji warns her that the elders disapprove of their bond, and as a mortal, O-gwi would suffer greatly if exposed. In the present, Tae-san and Won-seung speed toward Mal-rok’s location, with Tae-san recalling his vow to safeguard the guardian.Inside the cave, a wounded Mal-rok lies helpless as Samin looms over him. O-gwi awakens, realizes his soul stone has been stolen, and attacks. He defeats and kills Samin, then turns on Mal-rok, seeking revenge for his suffering in hell. Mal-rok claims the punishment was God’s will, but O-gwi bitterly rejects it, saying God had abandoned him.Suddenly, Samin revives (immortal after taking Hae-tae’s powers) and targets O-gwi and Mirr. O-gwi shields her with his wings and escapes into the air as Samin calls forth more demons, leaving Mal-rok to die. At headquarters, Bang-wool continues caring for Geum-soon, while Mal-sook sharpens her skills. Tae-san and Won-seung remain on the road.Mal-rok calls Tae-san, recounts all that has happened, and instructs him to open the Hellmouth before Samin extracts Mirr’s soul stone. By the time Tae-san and Won-seung arrive, Mal-rok is gone. They carry his body back and hold a brief but solemn funeral. Tae-san seizes a massive hammer and smashes open the Hellmouth.Twelve (Image via X/@KBS_drama)The angels regain their lost abilities, but the demons are unleashed once more. They now have one day to seal the gate again. A crimson light bursts from the opening, dark clouds spread, and media outlets urge citizens to remain indoors.Meanwhile, Samin and his horde spark chaos in the city, summoning creatures that quickly possess humans and turn them violent. Elsewhere, O-gwi carries Mirr into another cave but collapses from exhaustion. Back at headquarters, Bang-wool uses her restored powers to save Geum-soon, while the angels regroup for the next battle.The Twelve episode closes with another flashback: the truth about Hae-tae’s death. An evil spirit had taken control of him, and though Tae-san hesitated, Hae-tae turned on the angels and nearly killed Mal-rok. Forced to act, Tae-san struck him down to protect the rest. Afterward, the angels sealed the Hellmouth and lost their powers.All the previous 6 episodes of Twelve are available to stream on Disney+!