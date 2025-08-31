Twelve episodes 3-4 recap: Did O-gwi collect all of Haetae’s soul stones? Why does he keep following Mirr?

Disney+ premiered the third and fourth episodes of Twelve on August 30 and 31, 2025. The fantasy drama continues its tale of zodiac angels who once defended humans from dark spirits. Long ago, their sacrifice locked the evil behind the Hell Gate and brought peace.That peace ends when the seal weakens, and shadows rise again. O-gwi (Park Hyung-sik) appears with other sinister beings, shaking the human world. To counter them, the zodiac angels return. Leading the Twelve is Tae San, who carries the power of the tiger.In upcoming episodes, O-gwi keeps collecting Haetae’s soul stones, but hasn’t gathered all yet. He steals one from the National Research Institute, another is taken from a man, and the final one must be merged with Mirr’s Dragon Soul to activate its power. This is the reason he keeps following her. Twelve episode 3 recapEpisode 3 of Twelve opens with Mal-rok arriving to aid the angels as Tae-san and the others remain at headquarters. At Mirr’s office parking lot, demons overpower the angels until Mal-rok wields his sword stick to freeze them, giving the group a narrow escape. The demons soon break free, attacking Mal-rok, but Do-ni intervenes with a bike helmet.Before the last demon fades, Mal-rok senses Samin is responsible, though he conceals his shock and sends the others home. The wounded angels return to Taesan Building, where Bang-wool treats them. In the meantime, Jwi-dol nearly poisons himself with the wrong herbs. Kang-ji presses Tae-san about confronting the threat, but he refuses, claiming their sacrifices for humans have only brought suffering. Kang-ji argues it is still their duty, but Tae-san refuses to risk more lives. Mal-rok later approaches Won-seung, urging him to track demons as the next in line for leadership. Tae-san, meanwhile, reflects on fallen comrades in secret before rejecting Mal-rok’s appeal to fight again, stating they have lost their powers and God has abandoned them.Elsewhere, Won-seung takes the tracker and continues the search with Mal-rok’s encouragement. Mal-rok is also tasked with investigating a missing museum relic. Meanwhile, Mirr, Kang-ji, Mal-suk, and Jwi-dol visit an orphanage, where Mirr experiences a vision of angels dying in another battle. Back at Taesan Building, Tae-san offers Geum-soon and Man-bok money to close her food stall and leave the country, but they refuse, trusting Tae-san to protect them again, as he once saved her mother. The episode concludes with O-gwi recalling Samin’s words about soul stones. Holding the stolen relic, a red glow emerges from his chest.Twelve episode 4 recapA still from Twelve (Image via X/@KBS_drama)Episode 4 begins with a flashback of Haetae, who carries powers granted by God, which is one trait from each of the Twelve angels. In the present, the angels gather for a chicken dinner without Tae-san. There, Won-seung insists they should report to him first, but the others laugh it off, not taking his claim seriously. Mal-rok briefly joins before heading to check on Tae-san, who lies drunk and asleep.Meanwhile, Samin recalls when Tae-san ended Haetae. O-gwi interrupts, offering to locate Haetae’s soul stones. At the National Research Institute of Culture, O-gwi steals the red relic. Elsewhere, a man discovers another relic buried in mud before three of Samin’s followers intervene. Won-seung’s tracker flashes red during his ongoing search.After training, Mirr admits her fear of confronting evil again, while Mal-sook reassures her. Later that evening, the angels (excluding Won-seung, Mirr, and Tae-san) gather as Mal-rok announces that O-gwi has returned and Samin is alive. Inside, Tae-san urges Mirr to stay hidden since the spirits target her, but she resents being sidelined.Won-seung soon locates Samin and O-gwi. A flashback reveals that Tae-san once attempted to end O-gwi, but Mirr stopped him. She noted that they had already lost many family members, hinting that O-gwi was once among the Twelve.Elsewhere, O-gwi and Samin prepare to seize Haetae’s dark powers. With just one soul stone missing, O-gwi must locate it and fuse it with Mirr’s Dragon Soul to awaken its full force. The next day, Mal-rok and Tae-san inspect the site Won-seung found, but find no entrance. Tae-san receives an urgent call from Won-seung, warning of danger near Geum-soon’s food stall.When they arrive, they find Man-bok already struck down and Geum-soon fleeing. Tae-san rescues her as more demons arrive, trapping the angels in battle. At the same time, Samin storms the Taesan Building with his forces, leaving Mirr and Bang-wool alone inside. The episode closes with a flashback of young Geum-soon, recalling how Tae-san and the angels once protected her family from thugs.Twelve is available to stream on Disney+!