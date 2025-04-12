Buried Hearts ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Did Dong-ju’s revenge plan succeed?

On April 12, 2025, the finale of Buried Hearts premiered on Disney+ with episode 16. It showcased Seo Dong-ju’s (played by Park Hyung-Sik) successful plan but left plenty of unanswered questions that hint at the possibility of a season 2.

The episode opens with Dong-ju jolting awake from a nightmare—one where Yeom Jang-seon shot him. Shaken, he realizes it was only in his sleep. Still tense, he clutches the pistol in his hand.

Park Hyung-Sik as Seo Dong-ju in Buried Hearts (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

Just then, Heo Il-do walks in and tells Dong-ju to finally get rid of the stash of firearms hidden beneath his bed, warning that they nearly cost him his life. The next moment shows him at a nearby burger store, picking up burgers to take to the chairman’s office.

Outside, Cheon Gu-ho, Jang-seon's right hand, quietly watches him from a distance in his car. Inside the office, the Cha Gang-cheon chairman sits with Dong-ju and Choi Gi-hyeon as they eat the meal Dong-ju brought.

Buried Hearts finale: Seo Dong-ju becomes the president of Daesan

Buried Hearts episode 16 continues with the chairman mentioning that Jang-seon will be present at Dong-ju’s official appointment during the conversation. Choi counters, saying Jang-seon hasn’t made contact in weeks. He says that rumors are circulating online that Jang-seon may have been eliminated by rivals, especially since he’s made more enemies than allies.

Elsewhere, Cha Geok-hui and Ji Yeong-su talk about Jang-seon’s absence. Geok-hui suspects he’s deliberately staying away from Yeong-su to back Dong-ju to boost Heo Tae-yun’s position. However, Yeong-su disagrees, insisting that regardless of Jang-seon’s actions, she and her son will eventually control the majority shares.

Soon after, Yeo Eun-nam (played by Hong Hwa-yeon) walks in, and Geok-hui congratulates her on joining the board of directors. Not long after, Dong-ju’s appointment ceremony begins. He steps up and thanks the stakeholders for their faith in him.

During his speech, he reveals a major change—the company will unify Daesan Chemical and Daesan Energy, rebranding it as Daesan E&C. Following the announcement, Geok-hui confronts Dong-ju about going public with the merger without informing her.

After their brief clash, Dong-ju crosses paths with Eun-nam. She looks at him and says she believes he may have gotten rid of Jang-seon. Yet, she defends his actions, saying he did what was necessary. She then pulls him into a hug in Buried Hearts episode 16.

Ji Seon-u eyes the secret vault in Buried Hearts finale

Later, the chairman sits quietly with Yeong-su in Buried Hearts episode 16. There, Yeong-su admits she had hoped he’d hand the position to Geok-hui instead of Dong-ju. But the chairman shakes his head, saying Geok-hui doesn’t have the sharpness or drive the role demands.

Just then, Dong-ju walks in, and Yeong-su congratulates him warmly. She then says she hopes to learn a lot from him. Moments later, Ji Seon-u enters, offering his congratulations to Dong-ju before jumping into a question.

He asks if the secret vault mentioned in the media truly exists, and if it does, he’d like to take a peek. The chairman turns to Dong-ju and suggests letting Seon-u have a look. Dong-ju agrees but only leads him to the entrance.

Cha Woo-min as Ji Seon-u and Park Hyung-Sik as Seo Dong-ju in Buried Hearts (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

He stops him before stepping inside and goes in alone. Inside, Dong-ju spots a package with a burger logo and pushes it further into the back. Outside the vault, Seon-u turns to the chairman and asks when he’ll be trusted with the vault’s code.

The chairman replies that Seon-u will earn it once he proves himself ready. Later, on the rooftop, Tae-yun and Eun-nam share a tense moment. She confesses that she once wanted to push him off that very spot, because their family always saw him as the golden child.

Their conversation drifts to childhood memories, especially the time Eun-nam claimed their mother and Il-do were responsible for her father’s death. But now, she admits that as a child, she had twisted the truth; it was all a misunderstanding.

Feeling the chill, she heads inside. Suddenly, someone shoves Tae-yun from behind—he turns, startled, to find Seon-u. Seon-u laughs it off, saying it was just a joke, though Tae-yun nearly topples over. Seon-u teases him that he needs to work on those legs before walking away.

Meanwhile, Dong-ju and Bae Won-bae sit inside a law firm, preparing to file a medical suit against Jang-seon, who had assaulted Won-bae. But unexpectedly, Yeom Hui-cheol walks in. Won-bae doesn’t realize Hui-cheol is Jang-seon’s nephew.

The moment Hui-cheol and Dong-ju spot each other, tension fills the room. Hui-cheol narrows his eyes and tells Dong-ju to step outside. In the following scene, Eun-nam enters the chairman’s office, only to find Dong-ju already there.

She mentions she’s there for a work-related matter. But the chairman isn’t around—a staff member informs them he’s stepped out. Dong-ju turns to Eun-nam and offers to take her along, saying he knows exactly where the chairman has gone.

Soon, the two are in the car, tailing the chairman’s vehicle. They follow him quietly as he pulls into a familiar bakery—the same one where Yeong-su once worked. He steps in to grab his favorite bread, and Dong-ju and Eun-nam take a seat nearby, but the chairman quickly spots them. Without a word, he walks over, hands Dong-ju the car keys, and asks him to drive in Buried Hearts episode 16.

Buried Hearts finale: Is Seo Dong-ju behind Yeom Jang-seon's disappearance?

Elsewhere, Gu-ho continues to quietly monitor Dong-ju’s movements in Buried Hearts episode 16. Meanwhile, news headlines flash across TV screens, still reporting Jang-seon’s disappearance. It’s been a year, and there’s still no sign of him.

Huh Joon-ho as Yeom Jang-seon in Buried Hearts (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

In another moment, Jang-seon’s wife, Seong Bo-yeon, hands Gu-ho a letter—his retirement papers. She believes it’s time for him to step away. Later, Dong-ju pays a visit to Jang-seon’s home. Bo-yeon greets him and offers him a meal.

As they sit together, she recalls how young Dong-ju used to visit often. She adds that he was fond of the house and always seemed the happiest there. As Dong-ju quietly walks through the familiar halls, he finds himself standing in Jang-seon’s old room.

The space triggers a memory—one of a heated argument he had with Jang-seon right there. The moment plays back in his mind. Soon, Bo-yeon joins him, bringing a cup of tea and begins to speak about his mother.

She shares that Dong-ju’s mother nearly lost her way once but changed course because of the love she had for him. Bo-yeon says that his mother loved him deeply, and despite everything life threw at her, she never stopped believing in him. She urges him to carry that love forward in Buried Hearts episode 16.

Where is Yeom Jang-seon in Buried Hearts finale?

Buried Hearts episode 16 sees a mysterious figure with a head of striking white hair, munching on something. It’s revealed to be Jang-seon, bound tightly in chains, sitting inside the hidden vault. He’s eating a burger in the place he’s been trapped for a year.

Dong-ju soon arrives—he’s the one who locked Jang-seon away, driven by revenge. Jang-seon asks Dong-ju what he’s really after, to which he responds by saying that he wants everything Jang-seon owns.

But when Jang-seon refuses, Dong-ju walks away without another word. As Dong-ju exits, Jang-seon calls out, asking for one last mercy: let him die in his own home. The following scene takes place at The Elder’s residence.

Dong-ju confronts him head-on, declaring he now controls the entire two trillion won fortune. He also reveals that he found files on Jang-seon’s computer—proof of The Elder’s corrupt dealings. Dong-ju warns him to stay out of his way or risk exposure.

Back at the vault, Jang-seon notices the door left open. Seizing the opportunity, he escapes and disappears. However, it turns out Dong-ju had already made Jang-seon sign over all his assets before he fled, securing his victory.

Later, the chairman invites Dong-ju for a family dinner. The gathering is lighthearted, though the chairman’s struggle with dementia still looms. But for the first time in a while, he recognizes everyone at the table.

Meanwhile, Deok-hui and Tae-yun share a private talk. Tae-yun confesses he no longer wants anything to do with Daesan Volt; he dreams of leaving with his mother and starting fresh somewhere no one knows their names. But Deok-hui urges him to stay, asking him to hold on a little longer in Buried Hearts episode 16.

Buried Hearts' finale ends with a clear setup for season 2

Buried Hearts episode 16 sees the chairman sitting with Dong-ju. The chairman suddenly asks if Dong-ju brought him a lollipop, and he hands one over. In his thoughts, Dong-ju reflects—this time, he’s leaving Daesan, and it won’t be a short trip.

Elsewhere, Dong-ju hands Eun-nam the password to the vault. He tells her he trusts her with it, believing she’s the one truly capable of carrying Daesan forward. Surprised, Eun-nam asks why he’s giving it all away and whether he is leaving Daesan?

Dong-ju nods, saying he's going away to search for answers that still haunt him. Moved, she says she’ll drive him one last time, as letting go just isn’t easy. Before parting, Dong-ju kisses her.

Buried Hearts episode 16 ends with Tae-yun and Seon-u sitting together, sipping coffee and chatting casually. When the coffee runs out, Seon-u heads inside to grab more. Tae-yun stays back, standing at the rooftop edge, texting Dong-ju.

In his message, he texts that maybe Seon-u is the one best suited for Daesan. Just then, Seon-u returns. Without a word, he walks up behind Tae-yun and shoves him off the roof. Meanwhile, Dong-ju sets off on a boat journey, leaving Eun-nam behind on the shore.

With him, he carries Il-do’s ashes, heading toward the place where Il-do once shot Dong-ju, because Il-do had asked to repent there after he died. In the final scene, Jang-seon, after all his schemes and secrets, is shown in handcuffs, being led away by the police.

Buried Hearts episode 16 concludes with an open ending, leaving several plotlines unresolved. These unresolved events and character arcs indicate that the story is not fully concluded, providing a clear opening for a second season.

Viewers can watch all episodes of Buried Hearts on Disney+.

