Buried Hearts’ Park Hyung-sik tops actor brand reputation rankings for April 2025: Complete list

On April 11, the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute released the report of the actor brand reputation rankings for April 2025. Park Hyung-sik, who plays the lead role in Buried Hearts, has topped the list.

The data, drawn from 59.85 million pieces of brand data, was collected from March 10 to April 10, 2025. The criteria for determining the brand reputation index were: consumer participation, media exposure, communication, and community engagement.

What was Park Hyung-sik's score in the April 2025 brand reputation ranking?

Park Hyung-sik's score based on the above criteria is as follows: a participation index of 489,317, a media index of 562,305, a communication index of 962,901, and a community index of 1,784,292. His total brand reputation score came to 3,798,815.

The surge in Park Hyung-sik's popularity comes with the massive attention garnered by his SBS show Buried Hearts. The show has been riding a high of favourable reviews and viewership ratings since its premiere in February 2025.

The show, which is now headed for a finale, continues to be the top show in the weekend slot.

Keywords like "passionate acting," "revenge," "detailed," "Buried Hearts," "Huh Joon-ho," and "viewership ratings" were highlighted in link analysis keywords.

The sentiment analysis revealed a high positivity rate of 91.84% for both the actor Park Hyung-sik and the drama Buried Hearts.

The drama follows Seo Dong-ju (played by Park Hyung-sik), a trusted aide of the Daesan Group. He is met with a rival in Yeom Sang-jeon (played by Huh Joon-ho).

Dong-ju aims to one day take over Daesan, but Sang-jeon and fate have other plans.

Teasing the finale of Buried Hearts, the drama's production team said,

“Episodes 15 and 16 will feature developments beyond imagination. The cast's performances will explode in intensity until the very end. The real climax of 'Buried Hearts' starts now. It's not over until it’s truly over.”

Which other actors, apart from Park Hyung-sik, were featured on the April 2025 actor brand reputation ranking?

Other actors who made the list include the lead pair of Undercover High School, Seo Kang-joon and Jin Ki-joo, along with The Divorce Insurance cast Lee Dong-wook, Lee Da-hee, Lee Kwang-soo, and Lee Joo-bin.

Despite the roaring success of When Life Gives You Tangerines and subsequent casting news in 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife, IU has been missing from the list.

However, the drama actors Moon So-ri, Park Hae-joon, and Park Bo-gum have featured on the list.

The Potato Lab actor Kang Tae-oh, Hyper Knife actor Park Eun-bin, Trauma Code: Heroes on Call actor Ju Ji-hoon, My Dearest Namesis lead pair Moon Ga-young and Choi Hyun-wook were also featured on the list.

Here is the complete list of the 30 actors in the actor brand reputation rankings for April 2025:

Park Hyung-ik Seo Kang-joon Park Eun-bin Choo Young-woo Jin Ki-joo Park Bo-gum Park Hae-joon Moon Ga-young Choi Hyun-wook Hong Hwa-yeon Lee Je-hoon Ju Ji-hoon Park Ji-hoon Lee Joo-bin Uhm Ji-won Lee Kwang-soo Lee Da-hee Hyeri Kang Tae-oh Ahn Jae-wook Jeon Hye-jin Moon So-ri Heo Joon-ho Jung Soo-bin Sung Dong-il Lee Dong-wook Han Groo Park Young-gyu Kim Shin-rok Lee Sun-bin

Buried Hearts will premiere its finale episodes on April 11 and 12, 2025, bringing Seo Dong-ju's story to a stunning conclusion.

