Buried Hearts episode 14 recap: Dong-ju and Eun-nam struggle to rebuild trust amid family ties

Buried Hearts episode 14 was released on April 5, 2025, on Disney+. The scene opens with Heo Il-do lying in a pool of blood. Seo Dong-ju rushes down to check if he’s still breathing. Il-do slowly opens his eyes and, with his final strength, tells Dong-ju that he’ll apologize daily—to Yeo Sun-oh, Chu Gyeong-won, and his son, Dong-ju.

However, Dong-ju refuses to accept his death. He insists Il-do can’t leave yet—he still has things left undone. Dong-ju then tries to call for an ambulance. However, before help arrives, Il-do takes his last breath.

Yeom Jang-seon sits in his car at the funeral, preparing to pay respects. Dong-ju appears and stops him, revealing he knows Jang-seon hired a hitman to kill Il-do. Inside, Kang Seong quietly offers his sympathies to Heo Tae-yun while mourners gather around.

Elsewhere, Cha Deok-hui confides in Guk-hui and her husband. She reveals that Dong-ju is Il-do’s biological son and the rightful heir to his shares in Daesan. Deok-hui admits she supported Il-do, believing it would ultimately benefit Tae-yun. She then heads out to attend the funeral. Left behind, Guk-hui turns to her husband and says Dong-ju is not just an heir but a threat in Buried Hearts episode 14.

Buried Hearts episode 14: Seo Dong-ju knows the chairman’s murder plot against him and Heo Il-do

In another key scene of Buried Hearts episode 14, Ji Yeong-su brings a drink mixed with egg yolk to the chairman, but he declines. She offers her condolences for Il-do’s death and subtly probes about the future leadership of Daesan Energy.

Woo Hyun as Cha Gang-cheon in Buried Hearts (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

When she asks who’ll succeed Il-do, the chairman remarks that Guk-hui had long eyed that role. Just then, Dong-ju enters. She also offers her sympathies for his father's loss, but he curtly asks her to step out for a while. Left alone, Dong-ju confronts the chairman.

He reveals he’s aware of the plot to eliminate him and Il-do, which only partially succeeded since he’s still alive. Dong-ju warns him that he’ll restore his reputation, and in return, the chairman must ensure his safety. If not, Ji Seon-u’s place in Daesan could be jeopardized.

The chairman is left unsettled, recalling Jang-seon’s warning that Il-do and Dong-ju kept their relationship under wraps so Dong-ju could stay close to Seon-u, quietly undermining him.

The scene ends with Seon-u entering the chairman’s room alongside Dong-ju. He declares his decision to major in business and shares his aspirations, calling the chairman “father.” The chairman casts a long, hard look at Dong-ju, who exits silently in Buried Hearts episode 14.

Seo Dong-ju and Yeo Eun-nam confront their painful past in Buried Hearts episode 14

Outside the chairman’s room in Buried Hearts episode 14, Dong-ju finds Yeo Eun-nam quietly waiting. She asks to accompany him to Il-do’s funeral. Before they leave, they speak candidly about the past—how Il-do is Dong-ju’s biological father and the man who murdered Eun-nam’s father, Yeo Sun-ho.

Despite the offer, Dong-ju ends up attending the funeral alone. Standing before Il-do’s memorial, he recalls their last night together—sharing soju at his house. In that quiet moment, Il-do told Dong-ju he wanted his ashes scattered at the spot where he once tried to shoot him.

Il-do also admitted he was holding onto life, waiting for the day Dong-ju would call him “father.” In the present, Dong-ju fulfills that wish, taking the ashes home with him.

Park Hyung-Sik as Seo Dong-ju and Hong Hwa-yeon as Yeo Eun-nam in Buried Hearts (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

Meanwhile, at Daesan, the chairman confronts Tae-yun about letting Dong-ju take the ashes. Unsatisfied, he turns to Deok-hui and Eun-nam, who both distance themselves from the issue. Ji Yeong-su steps in to ease the tension, redirecting attention by saying the chairman wants a private word with Deok-hui.

In a private conversation, the chairman tells Deok-hui she must back his illegitimate son and help remove Dong-ju from the inheritance equation. His vision is for Seon-u and Tae-yun to lead Daesan together. Though visibly annoyed, Deok-hui hesitates—until the chairman offers his shares in Daesan volt as an incentive.

Elsewhere, Jang-seon eats while his wife sits quietly nearby. A call from The Elder interrupts him. The Elder informs that he hopes the deaths of Manager Cho and Il-do are mere accidents—but one more "coincidence." The veiled threat rattles Jang-seon, who’s clearly losing control.

Buried Hearts episode 14: Seo Dong-ju has the upper hand with the volt's password

Park Hyung-Sik as Seo Dong-ju in Buried Hearts (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

Buried Hearts episode 14 continues in the volt room. The chairman attempts to open the safe but struggles to recall the password. Frustrated, he calls Dong-ju, who effortlessly unlocks it. Enraged, the chairman snaps at him to leave. Soon, Jang-seon enters—but instead, Dong-ju locks himself inside, and the scene abruptly cuts.

Next, the chairman and Jang-seon are seen together in the office. Dong-ju arrives, offering Jang-seon the money and gold he requested from the chairman. However, Jang-seon grabs Dong-ju's wrist and mocks him.

He asks how it feels to carry the burden of the National Patriotism Fund and Daesan’s slush money. Dong-ju says it feels exhilarating. A sharp war of words follows before Dong-ju walks out.

Who's the journalist in Buried Hearts episode 14?

Outside, a journalist waits—someone Dong-ju had agreed to meet for an interview for The Dandelion files in Buried Hearts episode 14. Later, Dong-ju and the journalist are seen parting ways in the basement, unaware that Cheon Gu-ho (Jang-seon's right hand) snaps pictures of them from inside a car.

He recognizes the journalist as the same person who had once visited Jang-seon’s residence. In another scene, at Jang-seon’s place, Assemblyman Nam Sang-cheol drops by.

Huh Joon-ho as Yeom Jang-seon (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

Over drinks, Jang-seon offers him gold bars as a bribe but with a condition—he wants Sang-cheol to drive a wedge between Dong-ju and The Elder. The story then shifts to Dong-ju aiding the administrator at a medical facility, ensuring his survival. Grateful, the administrator becomes indebted to him.

The next scene flashes to Dong-ju and Bae Won-bae in Myung Tae-geum’s hacking lab. She reveals there's still more dirt to uncover in Jang-seon’s files. Dong-ju later meets Won-bae, who confesses his long-standing desire to see Jang-seon fall from grace.

In the final moments, Gu-ho informs Jang-seon about the journalist who’s digging into the Dandelion files. Jang-seon orders him to investigate. Gu-ho later confronts the reporter, pressing him about whether he has any files. The journalist denies it, but Gu-ho isn’t convinced in Buried Hearts episode 14.

Buried Hearts episode 14: Seo Dong-ju risks everything to save Bae Won-bae as Yeom Jang-seon’s crimes unravel

In Buried Hearts episode 14, Gu-ho continues to tail the journalist and discovers a new pattern. Though the journalist never used to visit a certain building, he now goes there regularly. Suspicious, Gu-ho decides to investigate. When he reaches the building, Won-bae is just about to eat ramyeon.

Gu-ho and his men storm in, capture Won-bae, and wipe the files and data from Tae-geum’s hacking room. They take Won-bae to a hidden location where Jang-seon is waiting. There, Jang-seon tortures him to extract the location of the real Dandelion files.

Meanwhile, Tae-geum arrives home, sees her place ransacked, and quickly calls Dong-ju to inform him that Won-bae has been taken. Knowing the urgency, Dong-ju turns to the administrator, who owes him a favor. The administrator mobilizes his team to assist Dong-ju. They sweep through every property Jang-seon owns, but Won-bae is nowhere to be found.

With no leads left, Dong-ju requests The Elder to intervene. The Elder calls Jang-seon and asks him to release Dong-ju’s friend. Jang-seon simply replies that he'll handle it. Later, while Dong-ju waits at Tae-geum’s place, Gu-ho sends him a photo of Won-bae—beaten and tied up. Enraged, Dong-ju calls Gu-ho and offers a deal: take the Dandelion files, but let Won-bae go.

Dong-ju then heads to the location that Gu-ho mentioned for the exchange. Gu-ho’s team of guards delivers the files to the rooftop, where Jang-seon is seated. Jang-seon then tosses the documents into a burning barrel, destroying the evidence.

A heated confrontation erupts between Dong-ju and Jang-seon. In a moment of arrogance, Jang-seon admits he killed his sister and blames Dong-ju—claiming he wouldn’t have done it if Dong-ju hadn’t held 2 trillion won’s worth of secrets in his head.

Then, coldly, Jang-seon orders his guards to throw Dong-ju off the roof. However, just as they’re about to act, a drone rises from below, filming everything. On another building's roof, Tae-geum is piloting the drone.

The journalist, monitoring the live stream, broadcasts the footage on national TV in real-time. Buried Hearts episode 14 ends with Jang-seon’s darkest secrets—including the attempted murder and past crimes—being exposed to the entire country.

Buried Hearts episode 15 is set to be released on April 11, 2025. International viewers can watch it on Disney+. The show airs on SBS TV every Friday and Saturday at 22:00 KST for South Korean viewers.

