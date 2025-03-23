Buried Hearts episode 10 recap: Who was the mysterious man in the photo?

Released on March 22, 2025, on Disney+, Buried Hearts Episode 10 unravels the mystery behind the man in the photo. As the episode unfolds, Sep Dong-ju (played by Park Hyung-sik) pieces together the clues, leading him to a shocking realization— it is Yeo Eun-nam's father.

Buried Hearts episode 10 starts with Dong-ju waiting for Heo Il-do in his room. When Il-do enters, Dong-ju tells him that he’ll be joining the chairman’s office tomorrow. Il-do barely reacts, brushing it off as something not worth coming all the way for.

However, Dong-ju says he’s here for something more personal— reminding Il-do that he once tried to kill him. From now on, he plans to make good use of that weakness.

As Dong-ju turns to leave, Il-do stops him and asks when he regained his memory— or if he ever lost it at all. Dong-ju smirks and answers that if he hadn’t, why would he save the man who shot him?

The scene flashes back to the past. Il-do is drowning in the ocean gasping for air. Dong-ju jumps in to save Il-do and hauls him onto a boat where Bae Won-bae is waiting. Dong-ju reveals to Won-bae that Il-do is the one who shot him. Surprised, Won-bae asks why he would save the man who tried to kill him. Dong-ju reveals it was to take revenge.

Back in the present, Il-do steps into the office. His gaze lands on Dong-ju, who is congratulating the Daesan Group chairman’s secretary, Choi Gi-yeon, on becoming the Vice President. Il-do freezes and his eyes lock with Dong-ju’s.

Buried Hearts episode 10: Yeom Jang-seon and Heo Il-do’s year-long connection

Buried Hearts episode 10 continues with Yeom Jang-seon at the Chairman’s office. He informs the Chairman that he is getting the stalled crude oil import credit line approved. Dong-ju recalls a moment from Buried Hearts episode 8.

In a video call with The Elder, Jang-seon was told that Daesan Energy’s partner bank had been instructed to provide smooth financial support for the oil import. The Elder emphasized that a partner in the National Patriotism Project should never have been neglected. He then told Jang-seon to let Dong-ju handle the money moving forward.

During the conversation, the Chairman announced that Gi-hyeon would be promoted to Vice Chairman for his work. He added that once the timing was right, Il-do would take over the position. Jang-seon let out a forced laugh, before excusing himself. Il-do followed him out.

Jang-seon and Il-do enter Il-do’s office. The moment the door shuts, Jang-seon starts beating him. Il-do’s mind flashes back. He remembers being attacked by Jang-seon for knowing the organizational chart.

Back to the present, Jang-seon grabs a desk plaque and smashes it against Il-do’s head. Blood trickles down. Jang-seon snaps that this is all happening because Il-do failed to get rid of Dong-ju when the administrator almost killed him.

Il-do says he would have if his son, Heo Tae-yun, hadn’t been in his room, worrying about Dong-ju. Jang-seon scoffs, calling him too sentimental. Il-do doesn’t respond. He simply picks up the name plaque, now stained with his blood, and wipes it clean.

He tells Jang-seon that if he takes over Daesan Group, they can secure enough funds to finance the National Patriotism Fund. Once that happens, The Elder will have no reason to keep supporting Dong-ju. Jang-seon replies that Dong-ju will use Ji Seon-u to take control of Daesan Group in Buried Hearts episode 10.

When Cha Deok-hui visits Ji Seon-U’s bakery in Buried Hearts episode 10

Buried Hearts episode 10 then sees Ji Seon-U’s mother, Ji Yeong-su, asking him where he was last night. He explains that he found the old man— who often visits the bakery— wandering barefoot on the street, so he got him home safely. Just then, Cha Deok-hui enters.

Woo Hyun as Cha Gang-cheon and Cha Woo-min as Ji Seon-U (Image via Instagram/ @sbsdrama.official)

Yeong-su and Deok-hui sit at a bakery table. Deok-hui places a pair of sneakers on the table— the same ones the Chairman wore in Buried Hearts episode 9. She returns them to Seon-u. Then, she orders an Iced Vanilla Latte— the Chairman’s usual drink.

Yeom-su asks Deok-hui to leave after finishing her drink, but Deok-hui presses her foot against hers under the table, stopping her. Deok-hui says to her that if she ever trusts Dong-ju again, Seon-u and she will disappear.

When Deok-hui leaves, she spots Dong-ju approaching. Deok-hui warns him, saying Seon-u will never be part of their family. This is their business, and she won’t let outsiders interfere.

Dong-ju listens and then responds that he understands her concerns, but handling this like a personal family matter could lead to consequences they can’t undo in Buried Hearts episode 10.

Buried Hearts episode 10: Seo Dong-ju's actions to make Ji Seon-u a member of the Cha family

Seon-u calls Dong-ju, and they meet as Deok-hui leaves. Inside the bakery, Dong-ju sits with Yeong-su. Dong-ju says to her that as Sein-U’s mother, she should stay by the Chairman’s side as his legal wife. She immediately refuses, calling it impossible. But Dong-ju is firm— he can make it happen.

He then calls Seon-u over to talk. The scene cuts to Seon-u stepping out of the bakery. He sits down and lights a cigar, but the lighter doesn’t work. He chuckles to himself. Meanwhile, at Myung Tae-geum’s guitar shop, Bae Won-bae sits with a guitar, singing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star while wearing makeup and a wig.

Inside Tae-geum’s hacking room, she updates Dong-ju. She’s transferred all data on Jang-seon’s properties from President Huh’s phone to a tablet. Most of the assets he hid under different names have been traced. She hands Dong-ju a Kopiko for energy.

Park Hyung-Sik as Seo Dong-ju (Image via Instagram/ @sbsdrama.official)

Dong-ju then asks for intel on everyone connected to Jang-seon, especially those he locked up when he was a prosecutor. As he swipes through the tablet, he pauses. A family photo catches his eye— a man holding a child, a woman standing beside him, with Kang Seong, and Il-do.

The scene shifts to a garden. The same child stands there as a woman calls her name— Seong-hyeon. The child shouts “Mom!” and runs into her arms. Back in the hacking room, Tae-geum explains that linking President Heo’s phone must have pulled up this photo.

After Il-do’s phone was confiscated, his friend Kang Seong sent it when he got his first job at the tree farm. Everyone in the photo had gathered to congratulate him. It was Kang Seong, Sun-ho, Gyeong-won, and Il-do.

Tae-geum then tells Dong-ju that there is nothing useful on the administrator’s phone, but she pulls up a remark from Manager Cho. He had said that if Dong-ju let him go, he’d tell him something about Jang-seon in Buried Hearts episode 10.

What is the Dandelion Team in Buried Hearts episode 10?

In Buried Hearts episode 10, Dong-ju meets with Manager Cho Yang-chun, who reveals the existence of the Dandelion Team— a secret unit within the National Security Agency. Their job was to keep surveillance on Korea’s most powerful figures.

The administrator was in charge, but when democratization swept through the agency, the Dandelion Team was suddenly disbanded. All their files disappeared. Even Jang-seon wasn’t spared.

Huh Joon-ho as Yeom Jang-seon (Image via Instagram/ @sbsdrama.official)

He was a key surveillance target. From his corrupt dealings to his private conversations, they had recordings of everything. That’s why Jang-seon is desperately searching for them— whoever finds those files holds immense power over him.

Dong-ju suddenly recalls a moment in the Chairman’s office. He had once mentioned that a journalist asked if the Chairman had ever been blackmailed using the Dandelion Team files. The Chairman admitted that Jang-seon had warned him about them before.

These files were dangerous. If they fell into the wrong hands, they could be used as blackmail. Lost in thought, Dong-ju processes this new information. Then he leaves, leaving Manager Cho behind— still restrained in cuffs inside the room.

Dong-ju steps outside and instructs Bae Won-bae to secure the Dandelion files themselves in Buried Hearts episode 10. Meanwhile, the administrator receives a message from an unknown number offering a trade: the Dandelion files in exchange for Manager Cho.

Before he can react, Dong-ju appears behind him, wanting the files. But the administrator dismisses them as mere rumors. Dong-ju doesn’t buy it. He calls him out by name— Oh Jung-ho, former leader of the National Security Agency’s Dandelion Team. The administrator hesitates, then demands to speak with Cho.

Outside, Dong-ju tells Won-bae to connect the administrator and Cho using a burner phone. Meanwhile, the administrator secretly messages Cheon Gu-ho, warning that Dong-ju is onto the Dandelion files. Gu-ho shows the message to Jang-seon, who orders him to dig into Dong-ju’s plans.

Elsewhere, Won-bae arranges the call with Manager Cho and the administrator. After the call, Gu-ho arrives to collect the files from the administrator, but the administrator only hands over part of them. He said he’ll give the rest once Gu-ho guarantees his safety. Gu-ho, however, focuses on eliminating Manager Cho first.

Therefore, a spy at Daesan HQ keeps tabs on Dong-ju and alerts Gu-ho when he arrives. Gu-ho immediately instructs the administrator to head to Manager Cho’s location.

But it’s a setup. It wasn’t Dong-ju at HQ— it was Won-bae, tricking the spy. Before the spy can inform Gu-ho, Bae sprays him with a sleeping agent. At the location where Manager Cho is being held, the administrator arrives, ready to kill him.

But Manager Cho fights back. Just as he’s about to take the administrator down, Dong-ju steps in, locking them both inside. He tells them to stop fighting and find a way to bring him the Dandelion files, but the administrator snaps. He shouts at Dong-ju that he knows about his father. Dong-ju freezes, caught off guard in Buried Hearts episode 10.

Buried Hearts episode 10: Is the mysterious man in the photo Seo Dong-ju's father?

As Buried Hearts episode 10 goes on, Il-do sits beside Deok-hui, who has a fever. He tells her to see a doctor, but she’s more worried about Tae-yun. A flashback hits Il-do. He remembers being in his room with Dong-ju when Tae-yun suddenly burst in, unaware that Dong-ju was there.

Tae-yun exclaimed that Dong-ju had woken up— only to see him standing right there. Dong-ju pulled him into a hug. The memory fades. Meanwhile, Kang Seong calls Deok-hui. Il-do’s phone is unreachable, so he asks her to pass the call. He sends her a photo— the same photo Dong-ju saw in Tae-guem’s place.

Deok-hui stares at it for a moment, then deletes it and lies back down. She remembers the day she took that picture. At his home, Dong-ju is making bee pollen tea, lost in thought. The administrator’s words echo in his mind that he knows about his father.

There's another flashback to the day Dong-ju became a director. His sister had congratulated him. He had asked her to visit their father together, but she refused. Later, Dong-ju went alone.

He didn’t find his father, Lee Sup-kyung, but instead ran into Yeom Hui-cheol’s father and Jang-seon’s brother, Yeon Chi-seon. The man said Lee was overseas. He also mentioned they had met before Hui-Cheol’s— at the principal’s office, after the rugby fight in Buried Hearts episode 7.

Dong-ju told him he was there to inform his father about his sister’s death. But Chi-seon revealed that since everyone knew she was his biological daughter, the news had reached him. Back in the present, Dong-ju eats jajangmyeon at Madame Pi’s office. He asks her if she knows that the man he spent his whole life missing wasn’t even his biological father.

Flashes of his conversation with Chi-seon interrupt his thoughts. He had told him the truth— Lee wasn’t his father. His mother had adopted him so that his sister wouldn’t grow up lonely. Madame Pi slides a small box toward him. Inside, he finds a child’s outfit, a headband, and a blurry photo— the same unclear image he had seen on Tae-guem’s phone.

Elsewhere, Jang-seon receives a call from The Elder. He’s ordered to bury a news report— Lee Jong-tae, the nephew of President Lee Cheol-yeong, is accused of embezzling government water resource research funds. The Elder reminds Jang-seon that he had already instructed him to shut down the investigation but he did not do so.

Meanwhile, Yeo Eun-nam wakes up to find Hui-cheol sitting nearby. He asks why she returned after packing her things. She sighs. If she divorces him, she’ll have to pay a penalty higher than the value of her stocks. Hui-cheol then tells her he’ll arrange the money— he wants a divorce. Since they don’t have children, it won’t be a complicated process.

Buried Hearts episode 10 ends with Eun-nam packing her bags and stepping into Dong-ju’s car. He glances at her, holding up the family picture, and asks if she remembers when he mentioned the professor. She looks at it and says it’s her father.

Buried Hearts episode 11 drops on Disney+ on March 28 at 9:50 pm KST.

