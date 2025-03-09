Buried Hearts episode 6 recap: Did Seo Dong-ju regain his lost memories?

Episode 6 of Buried Hearts was released on March 8, 2025. The episode began where the previous episode left off—Dong-ju lost his memories after being shot by Il-do. Episode 6 opened with Dong-ju slowly regaining his memories as the goons tortured him for the safe's password.

Dong-ju noticed a ring on a goon's finger and recollected the attack on him earlier at Manager Yoo's house. Il-do, Eun-nam, Doctor Kang, and Sister Agnes were outside Dong-ju's room. Do-su came running and asked Doctor Kang if she had found Dong-ju.

They all sat down to discuss how to find him. They decided to ask the Yeom family for help in locating him. Do-su protested against telling the chairman.

Who is torturing Dong-ju in Buried Hearts episode 6?

The scene in Buried Hearts episode 6 shifted to Dong-ju's torture for the password to the safe. The mysterious man, who went by 'Administrator,' called and updated Sang-jeon. Later, Eun-nam and Sister Agnes returned to the church.

Sister Agnes told Eun-nam that 'Seong-hyeon' had been Dong-ju's name when he was very young, but he had forgotten all about it later.

The chairman went to the hospital hoping to meet Dong-ju, only to find the room occupied by someone else. Dong-ju's torture continued, and he was assumed to be unconscious. However, as soon as his hands were untied, he fought back.

He came out of the chamber to find an empty chair, but the Administrator attacked him. Il-do arrived and hit the Administrator on the head. Il-do then took Dong-ju to meet Sang-jeon and Chairman Cha.

The maid Ja-ok and her husband were preparing food on urgent orders from the chairman. Deok-hui arrived to check on the matter. Ja-ok went on and on, almost bringing up past secrets. She also ranted about Secretary Gong and the cake mishap.

Secretary Gong overheard most of Ja-ok's rant. Ja-ok and her husband apologized profusely.

Further in Buried Hearts episode 6, the four men discussed Dong-ju's kidnapping and the next steps to take. Chairman Cha thanked Sang-jeon for his quick help.

The chairman decided to let his friends in protection handle the matter, but Il-do objected, saying that he had seen gunshot wounds on Dong-ju's body, which meant someone had been trying to kill him.

Dong-ju faintly recollected the shooter and said that the shooting might have triggered his memory loss.

How do Sang-jeon and Il-do plan to get the password from Dong-ju in Buried Hearts episode 6?

Huh Joon-ho as Yeom Sang-jeon in Buried Hearts (Image via X.com/@SBSNOW)

He protested against an investigation as well and asked for some time for his memory to return. Secretary Gong arrived with some refreshments and addressed him as Seong-hyeon. He asked her to call him Seo Dong-ju.

The chairman ordered Dong-ju to stay with him and instructed Il-do to arrange outpatient treatment for him.

Sang-jeon and Il-do continued their talk elsewhere. Il-do refrained from making a clear comment, and Sang-jeon prodded the matter. Il-do asked Sang-jeon to give him half of the two trillion won once he got the password from Dong-ju.

Sang-jeon agreed to 10% and urged Il-do to make haste.

Next in Buried Hearts episode 6, Dong-ju was sitting in his room when the chef brought him the chicken porridge that the chairman had ordered earlier. The chef asked if Dong-ju remembered him, but he did not.

Secretary Gong arrived with Dong-ju's bag and a glass with two egg yolks. She told him the story behind the egg yolks and asked him to consume them.

Is secretary Gong really unaware of Seong-hyeon?

He asked her about the cake incident. She simply said that she had been exhausted from the preparation. He recalled the car accident from his nightmare, where someone had called him 'Seong-hyeon.'

He remarked that he knew the name had affected her and that she might have had a reason to deny it. She ignored the comment and asked him to finish his meal.

Il-do was unable to sleep. Dong-ju woke up from a nightmare again. Il-do went to the indoor exercise spot and found Dong-ju working out on the handlebar. Dong-ju recalled the place as being familiar, and Il-do filled in the gaps.

Dong-ju asked if Il-do had tried to shoot him and explained why he felt that way. Il-do recounted his past relationship with Dong-ju. Dong-ju left, and Il-do followed him with a dumbbell, only to be interrupted by Deok-hui.

Il-do called Dong-ju on the intercom and asked him to join him to regain his memory.

The next morning in Buried Hearts episode 6, Il-do took Dong-ju to Doctor Kang's home. Dong-ju waited in the car while Il-do and Doctor Kang discussed something. Doctor Kang's father gave Dong-ju a cucumber and engaged him in a conversation about his gardening.

Doctor Kang's father asked if they had met before, but his attempt to remember was interrupted by Il-do, who arrived with Doctor Kang in tow.

Il-do left with Doctor Kang's father, and they talked about their old days. Doctor Kang began hypnotherapy treatment on Dong-ju. Dong-ju recalled a scene from inside a car. He was in the passenger seat, and a little girl was sleeping in the back. He drifted off into sleep.

Hong Hwa-yeon as Yeo Eun-nam in Buried Hearts (Image via X.com/SBSNOW)

Next in Buried Hearts episode 6, Sang-jeon received a call from The Elder, who asked if the funds were enough for the upcoming elections. Sang-jeon reassured the man just as Il-do called Gu-ho's phone with updates on Dong-ju. Sang-jeon found it ridiculous.

Gu-ho suggested that a similar shock, like the shooting, might bring back Dong-ju's memory. Sang-jeon liked the idea and headed out. He met Hui-cheol and Eun-nam on the way and invited Eun-nam for a chat.

Doctor Kang was doing her research when she heard Dong-ju shout. She went to check and found him crouching in fear. Dong-ju hurriedly left the room and headed to the washroom. Doctor Kang received a text message from an unknown number and called it.

The person on the other end was Eun-nam, who mentioned that a visit to Sister Agnes might help.

Dong-ju finally sees Sister Agnes in Buried Hearts episode 6

In the concluding few minutes of Buried Hearts episode 6, Dong-ju and Doctor Kang spoke briefly about his nightmares of Il-do shooting him. She asked if he would like to visit Sister Agnes, and Eun-nam came to pick him up. Dong-ju noticed the tattoo on both their wrists but did not say anything.

They soon arrived to meet Sister Agnes, but he could not remember her. As she began to cross the road, she was hit by an incoming truck. Dong-ju stood there in utter shock as his memories came rushing back.

The scene cut to Sang-jeon, and the voiceover hinted that it was he who had ordered the hit on Sister Agnes in front of Dong-ju. Episode seven of Buried Hearts would air on March 14, 2025.

