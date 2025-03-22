Buried Hearts episode 9 recap: Dong-ju's concern for Eun-nam grows as he uncovers a murder plot

Buried Hearts Episode 9, released on March 21, 2025, starts with Yeom Jang-seon drinking as he tells Cheon Gu-ho that his nephew, Yeom Hui-cheol, has a wife who is still not over Seo Dong-ju (played by Park Hyung-Sik), the man she was with before marriage.

He orders Gu-ho to ensure that Hui-cheol takes every bit of her money and the land left by her late father. Cut to Heo Il-do in an elevator, slipping a syringe into his pants. Next, someone enters Dong-ju’s hospital room—it’s Heo Tae-yun. He sits by Dong-ju’s bed, who lies unconscious. Il-do reaches the room but halts at the sight of Tae-yun inside, swiftly retreating behind the door.

Tae-yun, struggling to hold back tears, questions why Dong-ju’s father never called an ambulance. If he had, Dong-ju wouldn’t be in this condition. Flashback to Dong-ju’s allergy attack. Cha Gang-cheon, Daesan Group Chairman orders Il-do to call an ambulance. Moments later, the chairman asked why it hadn’t arrived.

Il-do leaves, pretending to check. Tae-yun called the ambulance himself. He demanded to know why they delayed. The hospital responded that they never received an emergency call from that address.

Il-do, still hiding, listens. When Tae-yun stands up, Il-do quickly rushes to another room before he’s seen. Back in the hospital room, Dong-ju’s eyes suddenly open. He had been awake the whole time, secretly listening.

In another room, Il-do clutches his head, staring at his reflection. He grips the syringe, muttering—he could end it now, but not until Daesan Group belongs to Heo Il-do and Heo Tae-yun in the Buried Hearts episode.

Will the administrator kill Seo Dong-ju in Buried Hearts episode 9?

Buried Hearts Episode 9 continues as Il-do steps out of the room, only to hear a woman’s scream coming from Dong-ju’s hospital room. He looks toward the source of the noise.

The woman screaming is the same one who had been watching Dong-ju when Bae Won-bae left. In the last episode, Il-do had been watching everything from outside the glass door, stunned. Now this scene in the Buried Hearts episode 9 begins where Episode 8 ended—Dong-ju and Il-do locking eyes.

Park Hyung-Sik as Seo Dong-ju (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

Back in the present, chaos erupts inside Dong-ju’s room. He is struggling against an administrator who has come to kill him. The attacker presses a knife to Dong-ju, but Dong-ju grabs his wrist, trying to keep the blade away.

Just when it seems like Dong-ju is losing, Il-do—who has been watching—springs into action. He grabs a syringe from the floor and stabs it into the administrator. The man collapses. The scene shifts to the chairman, who is on a call with Dr. Kang I-hyeon. He asks if Dong-ju is recovering. She reassures him that he is.

After the call, the chairman’s phone dies. He hands it to his secretary, Miss Gong, asking her to charge it. But he realizes that he is not at home and is walking barefoot on the street.

Meanwhile, Dr. I-hyeon heads to check on Dong-ju. She peeks into his room from the door and sees him lying in bed, a blanket covering his face. Relieved, she walks away. But in reality, it’s not Dong-ju under the blanket but Il-do in Buried Hearts episode 8.

Will Yeo Eun-nam die in Buried Hearts episode 9?

Buried Hearts episode 9 persists as Dong-ju, now in another room with the administrator, makes a video call to Manager Cho Yang-chun. He tilts the camera to show the administrator, whose hands are tied. On the other end, Manager Cho panics. He screams, begging the administrator for help. Dong-ju tells them both that he’ll kill them. The administrator, unfazed, asks if he has ever killed anyone before.

Without hesitation, Dong-ju grabs a syringe and brings it close to her eye. Just as he is about to stab, the administrator blurts out a truth— Yeo Eun-nam (played by Hong Hwa-yeon) is about to die today. Jang-seon hired a hitman. It’s the same hitman from Buried Hearts Episode 8, who was watching Eun-nam from inside the parked car.

Hong Hwa-yeon as Yeo Eun-nam (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

Meanwhile, Eun-nam is at Ja restaurant, sitting alone for lunch. Her phone rings—it’s Dong-ju. The scene cuts to the hitman, waiting in another room, eyes locked on Eun-nam. As soon as she leaves the house, he follows her.

However, Eun-nam suddenly stops and turns to him. She holds up her phone and shows the hitman. On the other end of the call, Dong-ju orders the administrator to call off the hitman. The message is delivered, and the hitman steps back in Buried Hearts episode 9.

Buried Hearts episode 9: When the Cha family gets to know about the chairman’s dementia

Dong-ju turns to the helper who has been watching everything since Buried Hearts episode 8 and tells her to leave safely. Il-do sits silently in the same room. Dong-ju then looks at him and asks why he saved him today.

Without waiting for an answer, he takes Il-do’s phone, staring at him. He reminds him that he also saved him twice—once today and once from the ocean—then walks away. The scene shifts to the chairman, still wandering the streets barefoot.

Ji Seon-u, riding his bike across the road, spots him. A memory flashes—this is the same old man who frequently visits his bakery and stares at him. Seon-u approaches and asks if he remembers him.

Seeing the chairman’s lost expression, he gently offers to take him home. Noticing his bare feet, Seon-u pulls out an extra pair of shoes and hands them over. Meanwhile, chaos erupts at the chairman’s home as everyone searches for him. Amid the urgency, Cha Guk-hui accidentally reveals that the chairman has dementia.

Deok-hui snaps and grabs Guk-hui by the hair, demanding why she kept it a secret and what else she has done behind their father’s back. Her anger escalates, but Secretary Gong steps in, firmly telling her to stop. Still fuming, Deok-hui lets go.

Just then, Tae-yun enters and asks about the chairman’s whereabouts. The scene shifts back to Il-do, who is now uncuffing the administrator. The administrator glares at him, stating that he came to kill Dong-ju and that Jang-seon will never trust him again. Without hesitation, Il-do slaps him repeatedly in the Buried Hearts episode.

Yeom Jang-seon realizes that Seo Dong-ju is alive in Buried Hearts episode 9

Buried Hearts episode 9 then sees Dong-ju sitting inside an ambulance. He looks down at Il-do’s phone, which he had taken from the hospital. He sees a message from Gu-ho instructing him to call back. Ignoring it, he puts on his helmet, hops on his bike, and speeds off.

Huh Joon-ho as Yeom Jang-seon (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

Meanwhile, Jang-seon and Gu-ho sit together, deep in conversation. Jang-seon asks him to bring a nice bottle of wine and then leaves. Gu-ho, left alone, drifts into memory. He recalls the first time he gave Jang-seon information about Dong-ju. It was during lunch, with Jang-seon and his wife, Seong Bo-yeon, present.

Gu-ho had introduced Dong-ju, showing a childhood photo of him, his sister, and their mother—who had passed away. In the picture, there was another child, Seong-hyeon. Bo-yeon reacted immediately, pulling a photo from a drawer and pointing at it, identifying the person as Seong-hyeon. Jang-seon, however, dismissed it and brushed off the topic.

Back in the present, Dong-ju arrives at the restaurant. He sees Eun-nam and pulls her into a hug, telling her to leave. As they walk to the car, Dong-ju tells her to wait inside. When he opens the car door, he finds the hitman sitting inside. A fight breaks out. Dong-ju overpowers the hitman, knocking him unconscious.

Dong-ju then grabs Il-do’s phone and the hitman’s phone. He dials both Jang-seon and Gu-ho. Jang-seon answers, and Dong-ju’s voice comes through both his phone and Gu-ho’s.

Dong-ju confronts Jang-seon, revealing he knows he tried to kill him with cinnamon cookies and about his sister’s murder. Jang-seon panics and calls the administrator, ordering Eun-nam’s capture and Dong-ju’s death. But Dong-ju answers instead, revealing he has already taken the administrator down.

The scene shifts to the police at the scene. Eun-nam speaks to them, explaining how the hitman had been stalking her. From a distance, Dong-ju watches. Their eyes meet. A soft song plays in the background in the Buried Hearts episode 9.

When the Cha family meets Ji Seon-u in Buried Hearts episode 9

In another scene, the chairman sits with Ji Seon-U, giving him completely wrong directions to his house. As they ride, the chairman suddenly recalls a memory—him playing with Seon-U when he was a child. Seon-u, frustrated, stops and takes him to the police station, hoping they can help him get home.

The chairman stiffens and firmly refuses. He insists he won’t make a mistake. Seon-u sighs but restarts the bike. Meanwhile, at the Cha family house, exhaustion takes over as everyone continues searching for the chairman. Suddenly, the chairman arrives on a bike, with Seon-u.

Cha Woo-min as Ji Seon-U (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

The family feels a wave of relief. As Seon-u removes his helmet, Deok-hui’s expression changes. The chairman looks at Deok-hui and states that he does not know her. He then says he wants his son, Seon-u, to come inside with him. However, Seon-u immediately denies being his son.

Before leaving, Seon-u stops Deok-hui and hands her a box of cookies he baked for Dong-ju. She takes them without a word. He mentions coming back later for the shoes he lent the chairman. Deok-hui replies that she will send them to his bakery.

Seon-u questions how she knows his bakery’s location. After a brief pause, she awkwardly admits she does not. He chuckles lightly and assures her he will return—for his shoes and to see Dong-ju in Buried Hearts episode 9.

Buried Hearts episode 9: When Dong-ju’s revenge begins

Buried Hearts episode 9 scene opens with Eun-nam at Hui-cheol’s office. She tells him to come home because Uncle Jang is calling. At home, Gu-ho is preparing a gun. Hui-cheol arrives and asks Jang if he called him. Jang-seon says no and tells him to go rest. Then, Jang-seon hears a familiar voice from the corridor.

He turns—and there stands Dong-ju. Without hesitation, Jang orders Gu-ho to shoot. Gu-ho raises the gun, aiming at Dong-ju’s head. But before he can pull the trigger, Dong-ju holds up his phone—on speaker. Gu-ho’s eyes widen. The caller ID reads President Lee Cheol-hong (The Elder).

Jang-seon then grabs the gun himself from Gu-ho. He aims at Dong-ju, ready to fire. The Elder’s voice booms from the phone, ordering him to stop. Dong-ju takes the chance to snatch the gun from Jang- seon. Then, The Elder speaks again—this time, on a video call. He tells Jang and Dong-ju to make amends. The Elder says he has no choice—because the Swiss money is in Dong-ju’s hands.

Dong-ju smirks and refuses to make amends, vowing revenge. The scene shifts to Il-do stepping out of a taxi, and returning from the hospital. Inside, he finds Deok-hui still awake on the sofa and asks why she hasn’t slept.

She sighs, saying she couldn’t sleep because of the chairman’s condition. She explains that Seon-u found him while on his way to deliver a gift to Dong-ju and brought him home. Il-do remains silent, but his expression darkens.

Cut to the chairman’s house. Dong-ju arrives, and the chairman brightens. He asks Secretary Gong to bring something nourishing for him. In private, Dong-ju tells the chairman that he will ensure Seon-u’s family returns to the house. The chairman nods with a smile, saying it finally feels like he is back.

Meanwhile, Engineer Kang Seong tends to his plants as his daughter Dr. Kang I-seong arrives. He teases her about driving, but their moment is interrupted by a call from the hospital. The patient Dong-ju left last night is gone. To this, the doctor said that she would handle it. At the chairman’s house, Secretary Gong brings egg yolks for the drink.

But Dong-ju is nowhere to be found. She asks where he went, and the chairman calmly says he went to see Il-do. Just then, his phone rings—Dr. Kang is on the line, demanding to know where Dong-ju is.

The scene shifts. Dr. Kang sits with her father as he asks how to transfer photos to his tablet. She helps him, but then—something catches her eye. A family photo of her father, Eun-nam’s father holding baby Eun-nam, Deok-hui, and Il-do. She then eyes the photo suspiciously.

Buried Hearts episode 9 wraps up when Dong-ju stands by the window, waiting for Il-do’s in his room. Il-do walks in. Dong-ju turns and states that he will return to the chairman’s office tomorrow. Il-do scoffs, saying he shouldn't come to his room just to say that.

Dong-ju smirks, admitting Il-do tried to kill him. Now, that he intends to use this weakness of his. Buried Hearts episode 10 is set to release on Saturday, March 22, 2025, on Disney+!

