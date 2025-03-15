Buried Hearts episode 7 recap: Seo Dong-joo masks his grief as the revenge plot unfolds

Buried Hearts episode 7 was released on March 14, 2035. It opens with Seo Dong-ju (played by Park Hyung-Sik) sitting in a church, mourning his sister, Seo Hyeon-ju (Sister Agnes). Soft violin music plays as her photo is shown.

Suddenly, a hand appears, offering a flower to her picture — it’s Yeom Jang-seon. Jang-seon acts surprised and asks, “How could this happen?” He then promises Dong-ju that he will punish the truck driver responsible for the incident.

The scene flashes back to the day Agnes died. Blood is everywhere. An ambulance rushes her body away, and Dong-ju rides with her. Yeo Eun-nam breaks down crying as they drive off. The camera shifts to the truck driver.

He is injured and touches his neck, revealing a red stone ring on his finger. In episode 2, Dong-ju saw an attacker wearing a golden ring with a red gemstone. In episode 6, while being tortured for the safe’s password, he noticed a goon wearing the same ring.

Buried Hearts episode 7: Who is the woman crying in front of sister Agnes' funeral photo?

Back in the present, a woman sobs, asking how Seo Dong-ju could forget everything. Her identity is revealed when Cheon Gu-ho, Jang-seon's right hand, messages Jang-seon—she’s “Pi Madame,” guardian to Agnes and Seo Dong-ju.

The story flashes back to Dong-ju’s high school days with Yeom Hui-cheol. During a rugby match, Hui-cheol attacked Dong-ju’s juniors, and Dong-ju fought back to protect them.

In the principal’s office, Madame Pi sits with a bruised Dong-ju and Hui-cheol. Jang-seon watches silently from behind a slightly open door. When the juniors enter, Madame Pi asks if Dong-ju helped them, but they deny it. A brief fight breaks out between Hui-cheol and Dong-ju, with Jang-seon observing.

Hui-cheol’s father arrives, revealing he canceled an overseas conference for this. After Madame Pi and Dong-ju leave, visibly upset, Jang-seon steps out, shocking Hui-cheol’s father.

Jang-seon reminds him that, as his uncle, he can protect Hui-cheol. Eight years earlier, Jang-seon scrolls through photos of Dong-ju on a tablet and asks Gu-ho if he’s the one who tampered with Daesan Energy’s records. Gu-ho confirms.

Among the photos, one shows Dong-ju holding a bouquet beside Agnes and Madame Pi. Gu-ho identifies them as his sister and guardian. In the present, Dong-ju helps Madame Pi to a seat as she breaks down in front of Agnes’ photo.

Madame Pi recalls how Agnes cared for Dong-ju before becoming a nun, how their mother entrusted her, and how the three lived together. She tries to help Dong-ju remember, but nothing comes back.

Jang-seon listens quietly. Dong-ju then asks him to look after the guests while he takes Madame Pi somewhere to calm down. Jang-seon hesitates but agrees. The scene ends with Dong-ju walking her to another room.

The scene then shifts to Jang-seon, now attending to the guests. As he looks around, his eyes land on an image of Agnes sitting quietly among the attendants in the church. He blinks, and takes a second look — but she’s gone.

Meanwhile, Madame Pi steps out of the room, telling Seo Dong-ju gently that he shouldn’t worry about the guests and should get some rest. Just then, Gu-ho, the guard, appears from the corridor, throwing a suspicious glance.

What happens to the truck driver who killed sister Agnes in Buried Hearts episode 7?

At a hospital in Buried Hearts episode 7, a disguised nurse wheels out the truck driver—the man with the red stone ring. As they move, the nurse whispers that he has a message from Jang-seon. Outside the room, the nurse uncuffs him and opens a secret exit. The truck driver quickly escapes through a chimney-like structure into another part of the building.

Waiting there is another figure, helmeted and unrecognizable. The person slowly removes the helmet — it’s Seo Dong-ju. The truck driver freezes in shock as flashbacks of the red stone ring scenes from earlier episodes flood his mind. Before he can react, Dong-ju attacks him, unleashing all his pent-up anger and beating him in revenge.

Buried Hearts episode 7: When Yeom Jang-seon realizes that Seo Dong-ju's memory hasn’t faded

The scene shifts to Kang I-hyeon, a neurologist at Daesan Hospital, walking into the church. There, she spots her father, Kang Seong. Behind her, Cha Gang-cheon (Daesan Group’s chairman), Heo Il-Do, and Heo Tae-yun, Il-do’s son, walk in.

Inside, they greet Yeom Jang-seon, standing near Agnes’ memorial. Cut to another scene — Seo Dong-ju sitting in an ambulance, staring at the red stone ring in his hand. Beside him, the truck driver sits, beaten and covered in blood.

The nurse from the hospital, who helped the driver escape, knocks on the ambulance door. He steps in and pulls off his mask and wig. It’s Bae Won-bae — the same man who saved Dong-ju in Namhae.

Without a word, Dong-ju grabs a motorbike from the ambulance and speeds away. Back at the church, Madame Pi quietly heads to the room where she had left Dong-ju earlier, for sleep.

Jang-seon observes her and asks Gu-ho about Seo Dong-ju's whereabouts. Gu-ho responds by informing him that Manager Cho Yang-chun (the truck driver) has escaped from the hospital.

Gu-ho pulls up hospital security footage showing a masked figure helping Manager Cho escape. Jang-seon watches intently. Gu-ho points out that the nurse resembles the man who saved Dong-ju in Namhae. They zoom in and recognize the man in the helmet—it’s Dong-ju. But Gu-ho hesitates, saying he saw Dong-ju in that room.

But before they can piece it all together, Dong-ju walks in, coming from the same hallway where Madame Pi had gone. Seo Dong-ju and Jang-seon make eye contact, and the atmosphere is tense. Jang-seon turns and walks out of the church as Agnes’ coffin arrives.

The church gate closes, leaving Jang-seon outside. Inside, Dong-ju stays still, tears falling as his sister’s coffin is carried in. Outside, Jang-seon realizes Dong-ju is faking his memory loss, putting on a show for everyone.

As Hymn 227 plays, Eun-nam enters the church with her husband Hui Cheol beside her. Seo Dong-ju looks up, his gaze meeting Eun-nam's. Meanwhile, Il-do, seated in front of Jang-seon, leans in and asks if Dong-ju's sister’s death has brought back his memories. Jang-seon quietly shakes his head in denial, though his expression says otherwise.

Who is The Elder in Buried Hearts episode 7?

The scene shifts to a dimly lit room. Jang-seon is waiting in silence. Across him, a man is sitting with his back turned, his face hidden in the shadows. Breaking the silence, Jang-seon said he already explained everything over the phone and asked why a meeting was necessary.

The man slowly turns around. It’s Nam Sang-cheol, a well-known member of parliament — not the person Jang-seom expected. Sang-cheol calmly says he was sent by The Elder to settle things.

Jang-seon speaks firmly, telling Cheol to inform The Elder that everything is under control. However, Cheol stands his ground, insisting that The Elder wants control over the funds. Further, Jang-seon turns and walks away.

Gu-ho opens the car door for Jang-seon, who gets in. As the car drives away, a hidden chamber beneath the parking spot silently opens. Seo Dong-ju emerges in worker’s clothes and moves toward the house Jang-seon just left.

Inside, he overhears Cheol on the phone with the person who sent him—likely The Elder. After listening, Dong-ju slips out through a concealed tunnel in a construction site, closing the hatch behind him.

Buried Hearts episode 7: Ji Seon-u enters the scene

Seo Dong-ju ignores Eun-nam’s call and sees her worried text. Later, he enters the chairman’s safe room with soju bottles, unlocking it with a code. Meanwhile, Butler Kong Jong-ja and Chairman Cha Gang-cheon talk. He mentions Seong-hyeon, reminding her she dropped a cake upon hearing the name—something she never does by mistake.

Kong Jong-ja pretends not to understand and quickly leaves. The chairman then notices the open safe and missing bottles. Just then, Dong-ju appears, and the chairman immediately questions him. He asks if Dong-ju has regained his memory.

Meanwhile, Ji Seon-u bikes to a house and realizes it’s where he last dropped Seo Dong-ju. He watches the house from a distance when a white car arrives. Cha Deok-hui (Daesan Cultural Foundation director) and Cha Guk-hui (Daesan Chemical CEO) are inside, along with Tae-yun.

Seon-u knocks on the car window and asks Tae-yun if Dong-ju lives there. Deok-hui steps out and says something to Seon-u (the scene cuts before it’s revealed). Guk-hui and Tae-yun head inside. Inside, everyone settles. Guk-hui checks her phone and looks shocked at what she sees. She then asks, “Where’s Father?”

The scene moves to a meeting between Dong-ju, Chairman, and Il-do. Guk-hui soon enters, saying she might lose Yuseong Chemical bonds because the bank president ordered a halt on the merger review. The chairman tells her to leave, but she demands compensation if the deal falls through.

Il-do reveals Jang-seon is pressuring Daesan Energy to sell and has a history of bankrupting companies. The chairman tries to open the safe but forgets the code. With Seo Dong-ju’s help, he remembers it was once in a pen holder.

The chairman gives Dong-ju the code, instructing him to deliver cash and gold to Jang-seon. After Gu-ho confirms all 30 boxes are accounted for, Dong-ju relays the chairman’s request to resume the Yuseong Chemical review.

Jang-seon says he wants Dong-ju’s memory to return more than anything. As Dong-ju leaves, he intentionally drops the truck driver’s red ring. Gu-ho spots it and shows it to Jang-seon, who immediately realizes the truth. Jang-seon then orders Gu-ho to bring a gun.

Jang-seon stops Seo Dong-ju before he can enter his car. Dong-ju notices Gu-ho’s gun, quickly grabs it, and aims at Jang-seon’s head. Just as he is about to shoot, he suddenly turns the gun on himself, saying he has nothing left to live for.

Jang-seon stops Dong-ju, who lowers the gun, returns it, and leaves. Jang-seon and Gu-ho remain stunned. Dong-ju drives to the chairman’s house but changes course to his old home with Eun-nam. There, he sees the bee pollen jar from Agnes and breaks down, remembering his sister.

Seo Dong-ju faces another allergy attack again in Buried Hearts episode 7

In Buried Hearts episode 7, Eun-nam and Hui-cheol bring food to the chairman’s house. While Hui-cheol goes inside, Eun-nam knocks on Seo Dong-ju's door. Before Dong-ju answers, he appears behind her. Inside, she tries to hug him, but Dong-ju stops her. Overwhelmed, he asks her not to see him again.

Eun-nam hugs him from behind, saying it’s impossible to leave him. The scene moves to a family dinner. Eun-nam texts Hui-cheol, saying she’ll skip dinner but come for dessert. Seo Dong-ju joins the dinner later. During dessert, Dong-ju, Il-do, and the chairman sit in the drawing room.

The chairman's plate has fruits instead of cookies because he dislikes cinnamon. Kong Jong-ja explains that Hyun Ja-ok used Ceylon cinnamon in the honey cookies.

Il-do remembers Jang Seom’s claim that if Dong-ju eats the cookies, his memory loss is fake. Dong-ju eats one but has an allergic reaction. Eun-nam notices his discomfort and, after trying a cookie herself, realizes it contains cinnamon—Dong-ju’s allergen.

Outside, Dong-ju collapses from an allergy attack. The chairman orders an ambulance, and Tae-yun and Eun-nam rush to him. Unconscious, Seo Dong-ju tries to touch Eun-nam’s cheek, but his hand falls. Buried Hearts episode 7 ends with Il-do staring at him.

