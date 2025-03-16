Buried Hearts episode 8 recap: Hong Hwa-yeon at a crossroads as Park Hyung-Sik’s life hangs in the balance

Buried Hearts episode 8 (released on March 15, 2025) opens with Yeom Jang-seon having a tense flashback. Seo Dong-ju (played by Park Hyung-Sik) holds a gun to Jang-seon's head, asking what money he’s talking about.

Jang-seon responds that Dong-ju has his money, which he intends to use for his country. Just as Dong-ju is about to pull the trigger, he suddenly turns the gun on himself. Dong-ju says he's tired of chasing memories he can’t remember.

Before he can shoot, Jang-seon stops him. Suddenly, Jang-seon snaps back to reality. It was all just a thought while he lay on the floor. Cheon Gu-ho, his guard, enters and wakes him up. Regaining his composure, Jang-seon asks him to prepare some cinnamon in the latest Buried Hearts episode.

Buried Hearts episode 8: Cheon Gu-ho is the one who added cinnamon to the honey cookies

In Buried Hearts episode 8, a flashback shows Park Hyung-Sik's Dong-ju in the hospital during his first allergy attack. In the background, Jang-seon’s voice instructs Gu-ho to use cinnamon to make Dong-ju collapse again. Meanwhile, Gu-ho is in Jang-seon’s kitchen. He sneakily switches cassia cinnamon with Ceylon cinnamon, hiding the powder on the kitchen desk.

Later, Jang-seon and Heo Il-do sit together, plotting how to ensure Dong-ju eats the cinnamon. The scene then cuts to Il-do, his wife Cha Deok-hui, family butler Gong Jong-ja, Yeo Eun-nam (played by Hong Hwa-yeon), and her husband Yeom Hui-cheol gathered together.

Deok-hui tastes the meal, Hui-cheol brought up while Il-do casually tells Secretary Gong to call Dong-ju to join them. During dessert, Eun-nam eats a honey cinnamon cookie. She suddenly realizes it has cinnamon and screams for Dong-ju—who’s just finished his cookie.

But it’s too late. Dong-ju collapses, red and struggling to breathe. Il-do quickly calls an ambulance. Eun-nam runs to Dong-ju and gives him mouth-to-mouth to help him breathe. The ambulance arrives. As Dong-ju is rushed away, Eun-nam insists on going with him.

Meanwhile, Hui-cheol receives a call from his aunt, Seong Bo-yeon, asking if his in-laws enjoyed the food. However, Hui-cheol tells her that the cookies triggered Dong-ju’s allergy. Back at Jang-seon’s house, his wife, Seong Bo-yeon, runs to him.

Huh Joon-ho as Yeom Jang-seon (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

In the Buried Hearts episode, Bo-yeon says that she checked the kitchen and found Ceylon cinnamon, which she never bought. But she knows the kitchen originally had cassia cinnamon. While driving to see Dong-ju, Jang-seon tells Gu-ho that Dong-ju ate the cookies despite knowing they contained cinnamon. He then states that this indicates Dong-ju has amnesia.

In the car, Jang-seon recalls a flashback. Il-do had visited him with Dong-ju, bringing gifts from Chairman Cha. Dong-ju was holding the gift box when he handed a letter to Jang-seon in Buried Hearts episode 8.

A glimmer of hope for Seo Dong-ju's survival in Buried Hearts episode 8

Buried Hearts episode 8 shifts to Chairman Cha, Il-do, and Kim Do-su (Cha Guk-hui's husband and the doctor) sitting at the hospital. Do-su turns to Chairman Cha and suggests he should go home and get some rest. But the chairman firmly says he’ll stay because he’s there for Dong-ju.

Park Hyung-Sik as Seo Dong-ju (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

Do-su then leaves, and Il-do follows him out. Outside, Il-do tells him he knows about Chairman’s dementia. For the sake of Daesan and Sassan Hospital, they need to face the truth.

Jang-seon arrives as Guk-hui’s husband leaves. Il-do then tells Jang-seon quietly that Dong-ju will not survive the night. Inside the hospital room, Eun-nam stands by Dong-ju as Kang I-hyeon (a neurologist at Daesoan Hospital) treats him. In the next room, Jang-seon, Chairman, and Il-do are sitting together.

Il-do says that since Dong-ju has no family, they should start preparing for his funeral. Chairman Cha advises them to wait, stating that Dong-ju is still alive. At that moment, Kang I-seong comes in, pushing Dong-ju on a stretcher. He asks everyone to leave because Dong-ju needs complete rest.

They all step out. The doctor then tells them Dong-ju is breathing now, all thanks to Eun-nam’s quick CPR. Il-do points out that Dong-ju's eyes were open. The doctor clarifies that Dong-ju's body is functioning but not responding to cognitive stimuli yet. The doctor says they need to keep monitoring him. Just then, Madame Pi and Bae Won-bae arrive as Dong-ju’s guardians. Everyone else quietly leaves.

Inside the room, Madame Pi and Won-bae stand by Dong-ju. Eun-nam is also there. Won-bae looks at her and asks if she is Eun-nam. She nods. He gives her a phone and a handkerchief, explaining that Dong-ju recorded a video for her during their boat date.

Later, Eun-nam and Jang-seon are in the car heading home in the Buried Hearts episode. She keeps glancing at him, suspecting he might be responsible for Dong-ju’s condition. Jang-seon notices her staring and says she should speak if she has something to say. Eun-nam shakes her head and looks away in Buried Hearts episode 8.

Buried Hearts episode 8: Yeo Eun-nam finds the evidence against Heo Il-do

Eun-nam arrives home and finally opens the phone Won-bae gave her. A video starts playing—Dong-ju, dressed in a suit, playing the violin as he records their date. Watching him, Eun-nam smiles softly, tears filling her eyes.

She takes out the handkerchief and finds a bracelet inside—the same one Dong-ju had gotten for her. As she holds it, a flashback hits her. She remembers when they decided to get matching tattoos and hide them. She smiles, thinking of all the moments they shared. Slowly, she puts the bracelet back on her wrist.

Meanwhile, Guk-hui exits her car and is immediately surrounded by reporters. They ask if she lobbied the bank executive to secure Yuseong Chemical’s M&A. Others keep shouting, pushing their mics toward her. Guk-hui says nothing, gets back in her car, and drives off.

Hong Soo-hyun as Cha Guk-hui (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

At home, Chairman Cha and Il-do watch the scene on TV. Jang-seon calls Il-do, but Chairman Cha takes the phone. He demands to know why Jang-seon facilitated the Yuseong Chemical takeover but then implicated his daughter. Jang-seon denies the accusation.

Gu-ho, standing beside Jang-seon, says Guk-hui is defending herself at the prosecution. Jang-seon replies that her testimony doesn’t matter. What matters is Chairman Cha feeling pressured with his daughter at risk.

Yeo Eun-nam wants a divorce from Yeom Hui-cheol in Buried Hearts episode 8

The next scene of Buried Hearts episode 8 opens with Eun-nam and Hui-cheol sitting in a restaurant. She has called him there to ask for a divorce. Hui-cheol looks at her he won’t give her a divorce because he still likes her too much.

Then, he tells her that a divorce means returning all Daesan shares to the Chairman. Eun-nam agrees without hesitation. Later, she visits a shop near Sister Agnes’ death site for CCTV footage. She spots a man nearby, his face hidden by leaves. Ignoring him, she collects the footage.

Suddenly, a flashback hits her—she remembers the truck driver who killed Sister Agnes in Buried Hearts episode 6. Eun-nam takes the CCTV footage and leaves. The scene shifts to the Chairman’s house parking lot, where Eun-nam is taking luggage out of her car. At the same time, Heo Tae-yun arrives, followed by her mother, Deok-hui.

Eun-nam apologizes to her mother for leaving her in-laws’ house. Later inside the house, Eun-nam watches the CCTV footage again and realizes that Gu-ho was there when Sister Agnes died. She also remembers what Dong-ju once told her in a previous Buried Hearts episode—how he was shot on the yacht the day she didn’t show up for their date.

Her mind flashes back to when she watched Dong-ju’s recorded date video, and she remembers seeing a yacht behind him in that video. Curious, she opens Dong-ju’s phone, zooms in on the video, and clearly sees Il-do on that yacht.

Just then, Il-do walks into her room. He says he’s against the divorce and warns her that breaking the prenup will come with a huge penalty. Il-do also says he’ll bring Hui-cheol over, and Eun-nam should go back with him.

Meanwhile, Guk-hui’s controversy is splashed all over the media. In another scene, Jang-seon is on his way to meet The Elder (who was unidentified in Buried Hearts episode 7), while Il-do is in his office, talking to him on the phone.

Il-do warns Jang-seon that issues with crude oil reserves could make things worse. Jang-seon stays calm, saying they need a fixer to unlock frozen funds and refill the tanks. At the Elder’s place, Jang-seon tells him to make Il-do the head of Daesan because he’s obedient and will listen. In another scene, the Chairman and Choi Gi-hyeon (his secretary) are having a conversation when Il-do walks in.

Woo Hyun as Cha Gang-cheon (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

After Gi-yeon leaves, the Chairman tells Il-do he’s thinking of making Gi-yeon the Vice President. Il-do looks surprised and asks why the Chairman didn’t discuss it with him first. Chairman tells Il-do he’s still important, as both Jang-seon’s junior and the man his daughter loves. However, he advises Il-do to confront Jang-seon.

Il-do visits Gi-yeon’s office and tells him that the Chairman has dementia. He warns that any position given now might be forgotten later. He then orders Gi-yeon to report everything to him from now on.

In another scene, Eun-nam arrives at Jang-seon's house with Hui-cheol’s aunt, and Il-do gets out of a car nearby. The aunt and Il-do exchange a quick chat before she leaves. Il-do turns to Eun-nam and thanks her for holding onto the marriage.

However, Eun-nam says she's working on getting the money to pay the penalty for breaking this marriage. Hearing this, Il-do leaves without a word. Back at home, Hui-cheol approaches Eun-nam gently. He even mentions having a child, but she stands firm, saying she still wants a divorce. Hui-cheol then admits he liked her from the moment they met.

Hui-cheol then reveals he was happy when he learned she was with Dong-ju, believing she had chosen him over Dong-ju. Eun-nam sighs and says they’ll talk after dinner.

Alone in her room, Eun-nam checks Dong-ju’s phone again. She looks at all the evidence—Il-do on the yacht, Gu-ho near Agnes. She selects all the pictures and sends them to Jang-seon in Buried Hearts episode 8.

Heo Il-do’s actions exposed in Buried Hearts episode 8

As Buried Hearts episode 8 continues, Guk-hui sneaks into the Chairman’s room with a bag. She heads to the safe and enters a password she secretly took from a slip earlier. As she tries to open it, Il-do suddenly appears behind her.

Guk-hui freezes in shock. Il-do calmly takes the slip from her hand and gestures for her to sit. Trying to stay composed, she says she found the note by accident in the pencil holder.

Before leaving, Guk-hui looks at Il-do and says to keep this between themselves. Walking to her car, she realizes something—she took money from the safe just yesterday. So, the password must have changed since then. Il-do doesn’t know the new one.

Lee Hae-young as Heo Il-do (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

Meanwhile, Il-do calls Jang-seon and tells him that the password has been changed. After the call, Il-do gets lost in his thoughts, remembering Jang-seon handed him a syringe—the same one meant to “end everything.”

Jang-seon calls the administrator and says to drop Manager Cho’s case. He tells him to focus on the next task. At dinner, Eun-nam finds herself alone with Jang-seon. Seizing the moment, she firmly asks him to agree to her divorce from Hui-cheol without any penalty. Jang-seon eyes her carefully and asks why. Eun-nam says she knows he wants to make Il-do the Chairman of Daesan. But if news breaks that Il-do shot Director Dong-ju, it will ruin everything.

Meanwhile, Gu-ho takes secret pictures of Eun-nam as she leaves after the dinner and sends them to someone mysterious. Outside, Eun-nam sits in her car, unaware that another car is parked nearby, watching her.

Inside that car, a man stares at Eun-nam while comparing her live image to the photos Gu-ho sent him. On his hand, a red ring flashes — the same one Manager Cho used to wear. Meanwhile, at the hospital, Hyun Ja-ok (Daesan Group's family helper) arrives to take care of Dong-ju, just as Won-bae leaves.

Suddenly, Il-do arrives at the hospital in a taxi. Inside Dong-ju’s room, the administrator sneaks in, holding the same syringe Jang-seon gave Il-do—about to inject it into Dong-ju.

But right then, Dong-ju opens his eyes and kicks the administrator away. From outside the room’s glass door, Il-do watches everything, shocked. Buried Hearts episode 8 scene ends with Dong-ju and Il-do locking eyes, the tension thick between them.

Buried Hearts airs on SBS TV at 22:00 KST in South Korea and streams on Disney+ in other regions. New episodes of Buried Hearts drop every Friday and Saturday, with episode 9 arriving on March 22, 2025.

