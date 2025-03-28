Buried Hearts episode 11 recap: How is Il-do connected to Dong-ju’s parents’ death?

Buried Hearts episode 11 was released on March 28, 2025, on Disney+. In a further development, the episode shows Heo Il-do is the one who killed Seo Dong-ju's (Park Hyung-Sik) parents in the accident. The Buried Hearts episode 11 starts with Seong Bo-yeon (Yeom Jang-seon's wife) watching from a window, only her eyes peeking through.

Ad

Inside, Jang-seon questions Yeom Hui-cheol about his decision to divorce Yeo Eun-nam (Hong Hwa-yeon). His temper rises, and he moves to strike Hui-cheol. Bo-yeon rushes out to stop him, but Jang-seon hits her before landing a blow on Hui-cheol.

The scene shifts back to where Buried Hearts episode 10 ended. Eun-nam and Dong-ju sit in the car. He shows her a picture. She immediately recognizes the man, the same one Dong-ju described to her as "professor" earlier, as her father. A solemn tune plays in the background.

Ad

Trending

Ad

She examines the photo and points out that the child in the man’s arms is not her. Confused, she asks Dong-ju who it is. Dong-ju has no answer. She takes a quick picture of it and asks where Dong-ju found it. He explains that he stumbled upon it while looking into Jang-seon and Il-do’s past.

A call from the chairman, Cha Ganf Cheon, interrupts their conversation. Eun-nam leaves for his house. Meanwhile, Dong-ju recalls a memory. Eun-nam once told him she had sent Il-do’s photos to Jang-seon after Il-do shot Dong-ju. It was her way of forcing Jang-seon’s hand, the only way she could think of to return to Dong-ju. The thought lingers as he hugs her.

Ad

Eun-nam faces Il-do, his wife Cha Geok-hui, and the chairman at the chairman's house. They urge her to stay in the marriage with Hui-cheol. The chairman even offered more Daesan shares, but she refused. Eun-nam declares that she will return every share once the marriage ends.

Buried Hearts episode 11: Does Secretary Gong know Chu Seong-hyeon's identity?

Buried Hearts episode 11 continues with Secretary Gong, Do Jae-pil, and Hyun Ja-ok preparing food in the Daesan family kitchen. Gong instructs them on the flavors to add for Dong-ju and the chairman. After giving them directions, she leaves for her room.

Ad

Inside, she stops in shock. Dong-ju sits in a chair, waiting. He gestures for her to sit. She hesitates but complies. Dong-ju sends her a picture and asks if she knows Chu Seong-hyeon. Her eyes land on the badge in the photo.

Secretary Gong recognizes it immediately. She says Chief Yeo Sun-oh pinned the Daesan Group badge onto Seong-hyeon. Dong-ju questions her again. If she keeps denying knowing Seong-hyeon, does that mean Geok-hui doesn’t know him either? Secretary Gong confirms that Geok-hui never met him and doesn’t even know his name.

Ad

Seo Kyung-Hwa as Secretary Gong and child actor as Chu Seong-hyeon in Buried Hearts (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

Dong-ju’s expression darkens. He declares that he is Seong-hyeon and tells her to keep that a secret. Gong silently hands him a gift—a drawing with a postcard. It's Seong-hyeon's (Dong-ju) father, Sun-ho, who had given it to her long ago, asking her to pass it to Seong-hyeon. Before he can react, she urges him to give up on Eun-nam.

Ad

But Dong-ju erupts in anger. He demands to know why she kept the gift hidden. Why does the Cha family keep doing this to him? He wants to drag them all out and confront them, but he is holding back for Eun-nam. With that, he storms out.

Sitting in his car, he unwraps the gift—a book. Inside, he finds a caricature of Seong-hyeon staring back at him. Beneath it, a message from Sun-ho reads that he will get him all the books. Dong-ju’s face twists with emotion. He grips the page and then rips it apart. Tears stream down his face as he mutters that their fate ends in Buried Hearts episode 11.

Ad

Yeo Eun-nam reveals Heo Il-do killed Chu Seong-hyeon's parents in Buried Hearts episode 11

Buried Hearts episode 11, then sees Eun-nam getting into the car, her face tense. She tells Dong-ju that she might have known Seong-hyeon's childhood identity. She remembers seeing him once when her father brought him home, but the child was no longer alive.

Eun-nam recalls waking up one night to the sound of her mother, Geok-hui, crying. In a whispered voice, her mother spoke with a man, saying Il-do had killed Seong-hyeon along with his parents. Geok-hui had only wished for their deaths, but Il-do made it happen.

Ad

Ad

Dong-ju hesitates, suggesting she may have misunderstood. But Eun-nam insists she tried to find the truth. She visited the accident site and checked police records, but there was nothing. She finds it strange that the chairman’s own son-in-law has no official record of his accident or death.

Before Dong-ju can react, his phone vibrates. Secretary Gong informs him that the chairman is waiting. Without another word, he drives off. At the chairman’s house, Dong-ju walks in and sees Il-do eating. His mind floods with memories—everything Il-do did to him. The chairman urges him to sit and eat, but he turns and walks out.

Ad

Chu Seong-hyeon’s past takes a shocking turn in Buried Hearts episode 11

Later, Dong-ju meets Madam Pi and asks if she remembers the neighborhood where he first met his mother (who adopted him) and his sister, Seo Hyeon-ju (sister Agnes). Madame Pi takes him there.

Park Hyung-sik as Seo Dong-ju and Son Ji-Na as Madame Pi in Buried Hearts (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

The scene shifts to Dong-ju’s perspective. A young Hyeon-ju is sitting outside, crying. From the train tracks, a small boy approaches—Seong-hyeon, his face covered in blood. He stops in front of Hyeon-ju, saying he is hungry.

Ad

Madam Pi’s voice narrates over the memory, explaining that Seong-hyeon had unknowingly saved Yeon-ju’s mother that day. She had planned to take her own life with a handful of pills, but Seong-hyeon and Hyeon-ju, hungry and crying, pulled her back to reality.

The scene shifts again. Both children sit together, eating. His adoptive mother looks at the boy and asks for his name. He says Seong-hyeon, but Hyeon-ju calls him Dong-ju. Hyeon-ju says to her that she had always said that if she had a son, she would name him Dong-ju.

Ad

In Buried Hearts episode 11, Dong-ju searches for accident records in Myung Tae-geum’s hacking room. Tae-geum warns him that finding articles will be difficult, but she agrees to look. Meanwhile, he orders Won Bae-won to search local newspapers in the Gyeonggi area.

The scene shifts to Il-do arriving at Jang-seon’s place. He walks into Jang-seon’s room and finds him sitting with Ji Seon-U’s mother, Ji Yeong-su. Meanwhile, at the chairman’s office, Deok-hui enters and spots Dong-ju near the secret vault. He shines a torch inside, revealing one of many boxes filled with dollar bills.

Ad

Geok-hui’s expression changes. She remembers stealing money from that same box in a previous Buried Hearts episode. Panic sets in as she warns Dong-ju that if the chairman finds out, he will not spare her. In Buried Hearts episode 11, Dong-ju then assures her that he will handle it—but only if she agrees to his one condition.

Buried Hearts episode 11: Chairman reveals plan to marry Ji Seon-u’s mother

The entire Cha family gathers in the hall of the chairman’s house in Buried Hearts episode 11. There chairman makes a shocking announcement—he is marrying Ji Seon-u’s mother. Geok-hui and her husband reluctantly agree, knowing they have no choice.

Ad

Il-do also admits his acceptance, bound by obligation. Even Eun-nam agrees. However, Heo Tae-yun and Deok-hui refuse. Deok-hui storms into her room, crying. Moments later, Secretary Gong enters and asks her to be quiet. Deok-hui immediately silences herself.

Meanwhile, Dong-ju visits Jang-seon’s home, but Jang-seon is not there. His wife welcomes him inside and offers tea. As they talk, memories resurface in Dong-ju’s mind—he had once visited this house with his biological mother. Jang-seon’s wife had treated them kindly back then.

Ad

Jang-seon arrives. Later, Dong-ju and Cheon Gu-ho (Jang-seon's right hand) work on finalizing the divorce documents for Eun-nam and Hui-cheol. The paperwork confirms that if Hui-cheol divorces, there will be no financial penalty. Gu-ho leaves, and Jang-seon and Dong-ju face off.

Do Ji-Won as Ji Yeong-su and Woo Hyeon as chairman Cha Gang-cheon in Buried Hearts (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

Jang-seon offers him two trillion to leave the country. But Dong-ju refuses, claiming the money is already his. He declares that he will only leave the country after killing Jang-seon. Before the tension escalates further, Gu-ho returns with wine for Jang-seon. The moment is interrupted, and Dong-ju leaves.

Ad

Jang-seon watches him go and turns to Gu-ho, muttering that Dong-ju is better than his father. He then states it was a shame to kill his father—confirming that he was the one who did it. It also clears that Jang-seon knows Dong-ju is Seong-hyeon.

Dong-ju arrives at the chairman’s office. Ji Seon-u and his mother are already there. The chairman calmly lays out his plan—he will marry Ji Seon-u’s mother. Then, he expects Dong-ju to ensure Ji Seon-u is given proper responsibilities.

Ad

As Ji Seon-u and his mother leave, the chairman turns to Dong-ju. He tells him that Dong-ju should also marry Eun-nam after his own marriage. He wants Dong-ju to take care of Ji Seon-u and his mother as his grandson-in-law in Buried Hearts episode 11.

Buried Hearts episode 11: Seo Dong-ju uncovers Heo Il-do’s killed his biological parents

Buried Hearts episode 11 then shifts to Dong-ju sitting with Vice President Gi-hyeon and other Daesan staff, drinking. His phone buzzes—Won Bae has found an article about his parents’ accident.

Ad

Dong-ju leaves the restaurant and gets into the car where Won Bae is waiting. Won Bae hands him a small newspaper, explaining that it’s from an obscure source the chairman likely missed. The article confirms one surviving member from the accident—Il-do. This proves that Il-do was there.

Meanwhile, Il-do enters Deok-hui’s room, trying to console her, but she storms out angrily. His phone pings. His friend, Kang Seong, has sent him a message asking to meet. Elsewhere, Dong-ju remains trapped in a suffocating dream. Sweat covers his face. He jolts awake, breathing heavily. He heads to meet Dr. Kang I-seong.

Ad

The scene shifts between Il-do meeting Kang and Dong-ju explaining his recurring dream to Dr. Kang. She listens carefully and then plays a video from a past hypnosis session. In the footage, Dong-ju reacts as if he were a child sitting in the backseat of a car.

Behind his car, another vehicle follows, which is Il-do’s. Suddenly, a truck speeds past and slams into Seong-hyeon's car. He sits in the backseat, helpless, while his biological parents occupy the front.

Ad

Ad

On the other side of the scene, Il-do admits to Kang that he was there that day. He had been chasing Chu Sun-oh’s (Seong-hyeon's biological father) car, desperate to tell him something. However, before he could, he watched in horror as a truck rammed into Sun-oh’s vehicle.

Back in the hypnosis, Dong-ju’s memories start piecing together. He recalls that the man from the trailing car got out to help. As young Dong-ju watched, a truck driver approached and handed a paper to the man.

Ad

The memory shifts. Il-do reads the paper, which states that Seong-hyeon and Sun-oh are related. His expression darkens. After reading the note, he looks down at the crying child and abandons him.

Buried Hearts episode 11 ends with Il-do, making a final decision, getting back into his car, and deliberately ramming Sun-oh’s vehicle from behind. Both cars tumble into a trench. Dong-ju jerks awake from hypnosis, tears streaming down his face. His breath comes in gasps as he finally remembers. Il-do killed them all.

Ad

Korean viewers can watch Buried Hearts on SBS TV at 22:00 KST. For international audiences, the show is available on Disney+. Episode 12 is set to premiere on March 29, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback