Buried Hearts episode 13 recap: Il-do's fatherly redemption for Dong-ju ends in a fatal stab wound

Buried Hearts episode 13 was released on Disney+ on April 4, 2025. It starts with Yeom Jang-seon carefully preparing a biological report. He plans to send it to Seo Dong-ju. In the previous episode, Dong-ju received the same report. That's when he found out that Il-do is his biological father.

The next scene shows Il-do entering Cha Deok-hui's room. She's quietly sitting on the floor. Deok-hui then looks up at him and reveals a secret: Dong-ju is actually Chu Seong-hyeon.

The scene shifts to Heo Tae-yun, who's texting Dong-ju and asking him to meet him in the car. While waiting, Tae-yun notices Il-do leaving the house and getting into a car. Growing suspicious, he decides to follow him.

The Buried Hearts episode 13 story jumps back to the day of Il-do's accident. Outside the hospital, Il-do meets with Jang-seon. This is when the truth is revealed: Il-do getting married to Deok-hui and having a child was all part of Jang-seon's plan. After Il-do leaves, another man approaches Jang-seon and sits beside him. He warns Jang-seon that the situation has gone too far.

Buried Hearts episode 13: Heo Il-do is stunned to learn that Seo Dong-ju is his biological son

Park Hyung-Sik as Seo Dong-ju in Buried Hearts (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

Buried Hearts episode 13 then cuts to Il-do getting out of his car at the same spot where he asked Dong-ju to meet. Dong-ju is already there, waiting. Il-do walks up and suddenly shoots Dong-ju.

Meanwhile, Jang-seon watches everything from a hidden camera inside his car. Dong-ju lies bleeding on the ground. Il-do raises his gun again, ready to shoot, but Dong-ju suddenly screams, daring him to kill his own son.

Stunned, Il-do stops. Just then, Tae-yun rushes in and saves Dong-ju in time. Jang-seon's team also arrives at the scene to eliminate Dong-ju. But he grabs the gun from Il-do's hand and points it at them. The team backs off and leaves. Tae-yun quickly takes Dong-ju to the hospital.

Later, Il-do checks his phone and finds a message from Kang Seong. It says he has something important to confess, which is Dong-ju is Il-do's son. At the hospital, Tae-yun sits outside Dong-ju's room. He sees Bae Won-bae walking out. Tae-yun enters and finds Dong-ju awake. He apologizes for what Il-do—his father—did. Dong-ju gently holds Tae-yun's hand.

Elsewhere, Il-do visits Kang Seong's house. He demands to know why Kang didn't tell him the truth earlier. Kang says he overheard Yeo Sun-oh and Chu Gyeong-won talking, and that's how he found out. But he adds that some truths are better left unsaid.

Il-do drops to the floor, overcome with guilt, and cries. Later, Dong-ju is discharged. He walks out of the hospital with Won-bae and Tae-yun. Dong-ju thanks Tae-yun and asks him to go home.

Meanwhile, Il-do returns to his house. He remembers a time when he came to this same home. Back then, he asked Sun-oh for access to Daesan Apparel's production lines, which is the dress shirt export section for his father's sewing factory. But Sun-oh said no.

Sun-oh also mentioned he knew about Il-do and Jang-seon. Il-do replied that he knew Seong-hyeon was Sun-oh's son, yet he still married Deok-hui. Before leaving, he said they should both stay out of each other's business.

Il-do heads out and sees Deok-hui sitting downstairs. As they talk, Deok-hui tells him the very thought of Seong-hyeon makes her furious, and the only answer left is death.

Heo Il-do breaks ties with Yeom Jang-seon and chooses Seo Dong-ju's Side in Buried Hearts episode 13

Buried Hearts episode 13 then shifts to Deok-hui speaking with Secretary Gong. Deok-hui says Il-do has locked himself in his room for seven days and that she has no idea what's wrong. Just then, Tae-yun walks in, holding a plate of food. He says Il-do refused to eat. Moments later, Dong-ju enters and asks if he can see Il-do.

Dong-ju goes to Il-do's room and finds him sitting silently. He hands him the biological report that proves that they are father and son. Then, Dong-ju quietly asks if Il-do feels any guilt. Il-do replies, saying the only guilt he has is not knowing Dong-ju was his son.

He adds that even if he had known, he still would have killed him because killing his own child would have secured him the position he wanted at Daesan. They then have an intense conversation, and soon Dong-ju silently walks out. Outside the room, he sees Yeo Eun-nam arriving.

Tae-yun and Deok-hui are already standing there. Deok-hui quietly heads into Il-do's room. Later, outside the house, Dong-ju tells Eun-nam that he'll explain everything once things settle down.

Meanwhile, Won-bae brings food to Manager Cho's cell but finds it empty. Manager Cho is gone. Won-bae quickly calls Dong-ju to inform him. The next scene shows Manager Cho at Jang-seon's place. He tells Jang-seon that the administrator has taken Dong-ju's side. He asks Jang-seon to give Dong-ju one more chance and leaves.

At the same time, Deok-hui finds the biological report in Il-do's room. She reads it and becomes deeply stressed. Right after Manager Cho's exit, Il-do arrives. He asks how long he's known the truth about Dong-ju being his son. Their conversation turns fierce, and Il-do finally says he's going to support Dong-ju.

The next scene shows Ji Yeong-su and the Chairman arriving at the house. Everyone gathers to greet them. Later, Ji Seon-u and the Chairman head in for dinner. Behind them, Deok-hui quietly speaks to Yeong-su. She says Yeong-su broke her promise to stay away from the Daesan family, so now she'll have to pay for it.

Yeong-su remembers a moment from the past. She had once gone to Jang-seon, asking for protection for herself and her son. She said she would marry the Chairman only if Jang-seon promised to keep them safe. He agrees to the same in Buried Hearts episode 13.

Buried Hearts episode 13: Yeom Jang-seon turns the Chairman against Seo Dong-ju

Buried Hearts episode 13 continues with the Chairman and Jang-seon having a private conversation at the Daesan office. Jang-seon tells him that Dong-ju is Il-do's biological son. He warns the Chairman that they're hiding the truth and may one day deceive his own son, Seon-u.

Huh Joon-ho as Yeom Jang-seon and Woo Hyun as Cha Gang-cheon in Buried Hearts (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

Just then, Dong-ju walks in with a document for the Chairman's signature. But the Chairman waves it off, saying it's not needed right now since they have a guest. Dong-ju quietly leaves.

Jang-seon then continues his manipulation. He tells the Chairman that Dong-ju once stole his computer and hacked into the National Patriotism Fund. He paints Dong-ju as someone dangerous and untrustworthy.

Later, Dong-ju is having a quiet drink with the Chairman, and the latter gently asks if he's ever met his real father. Dong-ju replies that he once went to his university, but the man was on sabbatical. However, he's talking about the husband of his adoptive mother, not Il-do.

The Chairman simply says he should meet him while he's still alive. After that, Dong-ju heads to Il-do's house. The scene then shows the Chairman alone at his desk. He writes down a password and slips the paper into a pen holder on his desk, hiding it in plain sight.

Heo Il-do dies in Buried Hearts episode 13

In Buried Hearts episode 13, Il-do and Dong-ju sit down for a serious talk in Il-do's home. Dong-ju tells him he never gave the Chairman the original password to the vault but remembered it in his head. Dong-ju says that before the Chairman's health worsens, he wants Jang-seon removed from power. He asks Il-do whose side he's truly on.

Il-do answers that he has cut ties with Jang-seon. Then, the Chairman calls Jang-seon. During the call, Jang-seon asks if the vault code has been secured and urges the Chairman to take action.

Back at Il-do's house, he tells Dong-ju that he's ready to admit everything to the Chairman. Suddenly, Dong-ju receives a call from the Chairman, who says he's disappointed to learn from Jang-seon that Dong-ju and Il-do are father and son.

Dong-ju offers to come over with Il-do to explain everything. But the Chairman tells him they should come tomorrow, or they can talk at Dong-ju's home instead. The next day, Il-do arrives at Dong-ju's house. Outside, Manager Cho waits silently in a parked car. Inside, Dong-ju and Il-do sit down for drinks as they wait for the Chairman.

Over soju, their conversation grows intense and emotional, in episode 13 of Buried Hearts. Meanwhile, Manager Cho stands at the gate. He receives a chilling message from Jang-seon, telling him to end it all at once.

Upstairs, Dong-ju goes to get whiskey. Just then, the doorbell rings. Dong-ju, thinking it's the Chairman, asks Il-do to answer it. Il-do opens the door only to be stabbed by Manager Cho.

Dong-ju rushes downstairs and sees Il-do bleeding. A fight breaks out between Dong-ju and Manager Cho. They struggle, eventually crashing upstairs during the brawl.

Just as Manager Cho is about to stab Dong-ju, Il-do appears wounded but alive. He throws himself between them and stabs Manager Cho instead. Both men fall from the second floor. Buried Hearts episode 13 ends with Il-do lying on the floor, blood pouring from his head.

For international viewers, Buried Hearts is available to stream on Disney+. In South Korea, the drama airs on SBS TV every Friday and Saturday at 22:00 KST. Episode 14 is set to release on April 5, 2025.

