Buried Hearts episode 12 recap: Are Dong-ju and Eun-nam siblings?

Buried Hearts episode 12 was released on March 29, 2025. The episode answers that Seo Dong-ju and Yeo Eun-nam are not siblings.

Buried Hearts episode 12 begins with Il-do escaping the trench, injured. He sees Chu Seong-hyeon standing in front of him. This is all Dong-ju remembers during hypnosis in Dr. Kang I-hyeon’s session. Elsewhere, during lunch, Heo Il-do tells Kang Seong how he survived by luck that day. Il-do recalls in his mind how he hurt Seong-hyeon, his mother, and his father.

This happened after he read a report confirming Seong-hyeon is Yeo Sun-ho's biological son. Il-do then remembers lying on the floor as a man saved him and caught Seong-hyeon walking away.

Meanwhile, Kang I-hyeon watches Dong-ju’s hypnosis video, where he says Il-do killed his parents. She stops the video and shuts her laptop. Just then, her father, Kang Seong, enters. He asks to use her laptop since he left his tablet at the office. She agrees and leaves for work.

Kang Seong opens the laptop. He notices Dong-ju’s video on the dashboard and plays it. Outside, Kang I-hyeon realizes she has forgotten her keys. She returns and sees her father watching the video where Dong-ju mentions Il-do.

Kang I-hyeon explains that Dong-ju lost his memory after being shot. His misunderstanding is so deep that he believes Il-do shot him and killed his parents. However, in Buried Hearts episode 12, Kang Seong doesn’t think Il-do would do such a thing.

Seo Dong-ju shocks Heo Il-do with the truth that he is Chu Seong-hyeon in Buried Hearts episode 12

Buried Hearts episode 12 continues with Dong-ju filling the sink with ice water and plunging his face into it. Meanwhile, Cha Deok-hui enters her room with a bowl of water. She sees Il-do sleeping off his hangover.

In a dream, Il-do steps out of a car. His family members stand outside, congratulating him on becoming Daesan’s chairman. He hugs his son, Heo Tae-yun, but notices Seong-hyeon behind him. However, Seong-hyeon soon runs away.

Il-do chases after him. He follows Seong-hyeon into the house but suddenly sees Dong-ju, who then grabs him by the neck. Il-do wakes up. It was a nightmare. But when he opens his eyes, Dong-ju sits before him. Dong-ju hands Il-do a newspaper article about his parent's deaths.

Il-do tells Dong-ju to show it to Eun-nam, but Dong-ju hesitates, saying he can't bear to tell her something so painful. Il-do insists, reminding him that it's the truth—he barely made it through after multiple surgeries and months in the hospital.

Dong-ju replies that the accident’s sole survivor says otherwise. Il-do argues that Sun-ho, Chu Gyong-weon, and Seong-hyeon all died, and he was the only one left. Dong-ju then takes a wet wipes packet, puts it in his mouth, and steps back slowly.

He imitates Il-do during the accident—how Il-do also put the napkin packet in his mouth and reversed his car. Then, Dong-ju suddenly rushes toward Il-do but stops just before hitting him, reenacting how Il-do crashed into Sun-ho’s car.

Dong-ju insists he remembers everything, including how he screamed for help that day, but Il-do didn’t save him. Then, Dong-ju reveals the truth—he is Seong-hyeon. He shows Il-do the headband he wore as a child.

Child actor as Chu Seong-hyeon in Buried Hearts (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

Still, Il-do denies it, saying Dong-ju failed his recollection. But Dong-ju is certain and warns Il-do to leave Daesan. Il-do refuses, saying he built Daesan and would rather die than leave.

Dong-ju ignores him and walks out. Left alone, Il-do remembers something from his college days. He once gave Gyong-weon a hair tie. She kept it and later used it to tie Seong-hyeon’s hair.

Buried Hearts episode 12: Where are the Dandellion files?

In Buried Hearts, episode 12, Yeom Jang-seon recalls his tense face-off with Dong-ju but is interrupted by a call from Il-do, who asks for a gun. Meanwhile, Eun-nam returns home from court and sees Dong-ju waiting. She tells him that Hui-cheol will file for divorce and that they have parted ways.

Dong-ju hands her a piece of paper—it’s an article about his father’s death. Elsewhere, Won Bae-won delivers food to Manager Cho and the administrator in their cell. From outside, he presses the administrator to reveal the location of the Dandelion files, but the administrator insists they don’t exist. However, Manager Cho secretly tells him the files are hidden in the basement level seven of one of Jang-seon’s buildings.

Back at Eun-nam’s place, she reads the news while Dong-ju avoids telling her the full truth. Instead, he reassures her that Il-do and her mother weren’t behind the accident. Eun-nam admits she believed that Dong-ju’s words brought her some peace as a child.

Won-bae then calls Dong-ju, revealing the files' location. As Dong-ju heads to his car, Eun-nam speaks with Deok-hui and Il-do, sharing what she learned—she always thought Il-do was responsible for her father’s accident, but now she knows that wasn’t the case.

Just then, Tae-yun enters, casually asking if anyone wants ramyeon. As he heads to the kitchen, he recalls overhearing Il-do and Dong-ju’s conversation outside the door in Buried Hearts episode 12.

Buried Hearts episode 12 reveals Yeo Eun-nam and Seo Dong-ju aren't siblings

In her room, Deok-hui sits quietly when Secretary Gong enters, asking if she wants to add anything to the herbal orders for the kitchen. Deok-hui tells her to take care of herself, too. Just then, Eun-nam walks in and shows Deok-hui a mysterious photo.

Shocked, Deok-hui throws the phone aside, saying she hates that picture. Meanwhile, Eun-nam calls Kang Seong, telling him she got his number from his daughter. They meet at Kang Seong’s home, where she asks about his father, Sun-oh, and Gyong-weon’s relationship.

Kang Seong clarifies that they were never in a relationship and that Seong-hyeon is not Sun-oh’s child. He explains that he, Il-do, Deok-hui, Gyong-weon, and Sun-oh were all college friends. They all admired Gyong-weon for staying committed to activism when the rest of them gave up.

Kim Jung-nan as Cha Deok-hui and Hong Hwa-yeon as Yeo Eu-nam in Buried Hearts (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

When Eun-nam shows him the mysterious photo, Kang Seong is stunned because only he has that picture. He wonders how Dong-ju got it, then suddenly remembers giving a copy to Seong-hyeon when they were kids.

The scene shifts to Jang-seon and Il-do in conversation. Il-do demands a gun from Jang-seon, revealing that Seong-hyeon is actually Dong-ju. He explains that Dong-ju knows everything; his real mother is Gyong-weon, and his biological father is Sun-oh. Dong-ju threatened him, demanding he leave Daesan with his family.

Realizing the threat Dong-ju poses, Jang-seon and Il-do plot to kill him. Il-do suggests framing it as a suicide—making it look like Dong-ju shot himself after discovering he and Eun-nam were half-siblings. Jang-seon, however, says they should keep him alive until Ji Yeong-su (Ji Seon-u’s mother) becomes Daesan’s matriarch in Buried Hearts episode 12.

Seo Dong-ju finds the Dandelion files in Buried Hearts episode 12

Park Hyung-Sik as Seo Dong-ju in Buried Hearts (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

Won-bae and Dong-ju wheel Manager Cho into the building where the Dandelion files are hidden. They trick the guard, take the keys from him, and follow Manager Cho’s directions to the room. Meanwhile, Cheon Gu-ho (Jang-seon's right hand) enters the cell where the administrator is being held.

Dong-ju and Won-bae search the cupboard Manager Cho directs them to, but it’s empty. Manager Cho insists this is the only place he knows. Frustrated, Dong-ju tells him they need to work with the administrator to find the exact location.

As they wheel Manager Cho to the cell, they discover the administrator dead. However, next to him, Dong-ju spots a notebook. On the last page, he finds a hand-drawn map marking the true location of the Dandelion files.

Following the map, Dong-ju and Won-bae find the location and dig up the floor, finally uncovering the files. They take them to Myung Tae-geum and ask her to recover the data. She warns them it’ll be tough, but she’ll try. Relieved, Won-bae suggests a toast to celebrate their hard work. They all share a drink together.

Buried Hearts episode 12: Chairman Cha Gang-cheon marries Ji Seon-u's mother, Ji Yeong-su

In episode 12 of Buried Hearts, Ji Seon-u arrives at the wedding venue and greets the Cha family members. Soon after, Jang-seon enters with Gu-ho, and they all step outside to welcome the chairman and Yeong-su. Meanwhile, Gu-ho quietly takes a different path.

Outside, Dong-ju steps out of the car first, followed by Yeong-su. However, the chairman refuses to get out, insisting that Yeong-su is forcing him into marriage in front of strangers.

Woo Hyun as Cha Gang-cheon in Buried Hearts (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

Jang-seon then instructs Seon-u to get into the car. He and the chairman sit inside while Jang-seon pushes Dong-ju aside, trying to convince the chairman that he’s his son and that to stay with him, he must marry Yeong-su.

Eventually, the chairman agrees and heads inside. Dong-ju remains outside, locking eyes with Il-do. Just then, Il-do receives a message from Gu-ho, informing him that the gun he requested is in his car.

Meanwhile, the wedding takes place. Afterward, Deok-hui, Eun-nam, and Tae-yun returned home, where Secretary Gong was waiting. Deok-hui mentions that Geok-hui and her husband will stay next to the chairman’s room to take care of him. Eun-nam then asks Secretary Gong to pack some food for Dong-ju.

Seo Dong-ju discovers Heo Il-do is his father in Buried Hearts episode 12

On the other side, Secretary Gong calls Deok-hui and asks to meet in her room in Buried Hearts episode 12. There, she reveals that Yeo Sun-oh’s illegitimate child, Seong-hyeon, is alive. Meanwhile, Il-do prepares the gun when he receives a call from Kang Seong, who urges him to call back because it’s important.

Elsewhere, Dong-ju receives a file from a recipient and gets a call from Won-bae. Won-bae reveals that it wasn’t Chairman Cha who covered up the accident details—it was Jang-seon. Stunned, Dong-ju hangs up and looks at the file containing a test report. The scene cuts.

At home, Dong-ju revisits a recording. He reads a conversation where a man tells Jang-seon that Seong-hyeon is Il-do’s child. Il-do never knew because he refused to accept Seong-hyeon, so his birth and identity were kept secret from him.

Shocked, Dong-ju realizes that he is Il-do’s son. Just then, Il-do calls him, asking to meet. Dong-ju heads to the meeting spot, unaware that Gu-ho is monitoring the area through a hidden camera.

Il-do waits in his car while Jang-seon watches from another vehicle. Buried Hearts episode 12 ends with Il-do stepping out with a gun in hand. As Dong-ju approaches, Il-do pulls the trigger, and Dong-ju collapses.

At that moment, Jang-seon calls Il-do, urgently telling him not to shoot because Dong-ju is his son. But before Il-do can react, Dong-ju struggles to his feet. Bleeding, he stares at Il-do and, calling him "Father," dares him to shoot again. Il-do is left in shock.

Buried Hearts airs on SBS TV at 22:00 KST for Korean viewers and streams on Disney+ for international audiences. The upcoming Buried Hearts episode 13 will premiere on Friday, April 5, 2025.

