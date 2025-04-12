Buried Hearts starring Park Hyung-sik extends running time of finale episode

According to Sports Kyunghyang on April 12, the final episode of SBS's drama Buried Hearts airs tonight, April 12, at 9:45 PM for an extended 80-minute broadcast. Known for its plot twists and emotional performances, the series has drawn in audiences and made many curious to see how the story will end and what will happen to its ambition-driven characters.

In episode 15, Seo Dong-ju unleashes a violent assault on Yeom Jang-sun, and he suddenly disappears, shocking many. Questions arise: Is Yeom Jang-sun dead? How did Seo Dong-ju contribute to the situation?

Directed by Jin Chang-gyu and scripted by Lee Myung-hee, Studio S, A2Z Entertainment, and Purumir Workshop produced Buried Hearts.

Buried Hearts stars Park Hyung-sik as Seo Dong-ju, a corporate secretary caught up in a political slush fund scandal. Heo Joon-ho plays Yeom Jang-seon, a prominent law professor. Lee Hae-young stars as Heo Il-do, CEO of Daesan Energy, and Hong Hwa-yeon stars as Yeo Eun-nam, Dong-ju's love interest.

What happens in Buried Hearts Episode 15?

In Episode 15 of Buried Hearts, the intense power struggle between Seo Dong-ju and Yeom Jang-seon reaches a critical point. The episode begins with Dong-ju confronting Jang-seon on a rooftop, where Jang-seon arrogantly confesses to murdering Dong-ju's sister, blaming Dong-ju's knowledge of a massive slush fund as the catalyst.

Attempting to eliminate Dong-ju, Jang-seon orders his guards to throw him off the roof. However, a drone operated by Dong-ju's ally, Tae-geum, captures the entire exchange and broadcasts it live, exposing Jang-seon's crimes to the nation.

Despite being outed publicly, Jang-seon only attempts to discredit Dong-ju by claiming the footage was doctored. He does not realize that Dong-ju had considered this beforehand and warned him that if any harm came to him, the suspicion would only become deeper, and the fallout would be serious.

Jang-seon's power and influence declined, and he took drastic measures by going public with the chairman's dementia that he had pledged to keep confidential, which, in Jang-seon's mind, would stoke public confidence issues in Daesan Group that would drive down stock prices.

In a bold proclamation, Dong-ju offers to serve as CEO of Daesan Energy to help rid the company of an internal scandal. His actions are soon followed by him taking a drunk Jang-seon, sedating him, and driving off to an unknown fate.

A month later, Jang-seon's whereabouts and well-being are questioned by the press and the public, with much speculation about him being possibly dead, kidnapped, or worse. The second-to-last episode leaves cultivation for an explosive finale, posing unresolved questions and repercussions for Dong-ju, combined with high-stakes culpability.

What to expect from Buried Hearts finale?

Viewers were left with heightened anticipation following a suspenseful cliffhanger in episode 15. In that episode, Seo Dong-joo, played by Park Hyung-sik, launched an attack on Heo Jun-ho's character, Yeom Jang-sun, who subsequently disappeared. With Jang-sun's fate left unknown, curiosity surged over who would emerge victorious in the final confrontation, as reported by Sports World on April 12.

Ahead of the final episode, the production team released stills teasing a shocking turn of events. One image showed Seo Dong-joo asleep late at night, while another revealed an unexpected intruder—none other than Yeom Jang-sun—pointing a gun at the sleeping Dong-joo.

Jang-sun's sudden reappearance, with a cold, tearless expression, added to the mounting tension. In the final image, Seo Dong-joo is seen wide-eyed, possibly sensing the danger in his room.

"The final episode that airs today (the 12th) will feature a fierce battle between Seo Dong-joo and Yeom Jang-seon, and their last dance. The passionate acting of the two actors Park Hyung-sik and Heo Jun-ho will not allow viewers to take their eyes off for even a moment," said the production team.

They praised Park Hyung-sik and Heo Jun-ho for their passionate performances, noting that their compelling chemistry had driven the drama's success.

The last episode of Buried Hearts is scheduled to be aired at 9:45 p.m. on April 12.

