Buried Hearts episode 15 recap: Yeom Jang-seon goes missing after being stabbed by Seo Dong-joo amid plan to seize Daesan

Buried Hearts episode 15 was released on Disney+ on April 11, 2025, in which Yeom Jang-seon’s crimes were exposed to the nation. The episode opened with the cliffhanger from episode 14—right where Seo Dong-ju (played by Park Hung-Sik) confronted Jang-seon in a tense standoff on the rooftop.

Ad

During the heated exchange, Jang-seon, in a moment of cold arrogance, confessed to killing his sister. He justified the act by blaming Dong-ju, claiming the burden of Dong-ju’s knowledge (two trillion won’s worth of secrets) pushed him to do it.

Ad

Trending

Jang-seon then attempted to silence Dong-ju for good. He ordered his guards to throw Dong-ju off the roof. However, just as they stepped forward, a drone suddenly rose from below. Across the skyline, on the opposite rooftop, Tae-geum was revealed to be piloting the drone. The device had been live-streaming everything.

The footage was sent straight to a journalist who had been watching in real time. Within moments, the entire country was watching the broadcast. Jang-seon’s admission, murder attempt, and his earlier crimes were all laid bare on national television.

Ad

Faced with exposure, Jang-seon tried to discredit the evidence. He pointed out that it was only a recording and not concrete proof. But Dong-ju countered, stating that if anything were to happen to him now (be it death or abduction), the entire country would suspect Jang-seon, especially after what had just aired.

At that moment, Jang-seon's right-hand man, Cheon Gu-ho, received an emergency call. He quickly told Jang-seon they had to leave, then went downstairs with a guard to prepare the car. This left Dong-ju and Jang-seon alone on the rooftop.

Ad

Dong-ju pressed him again, asking why he killed Heo Il-do. Jang-seon admitted that Il-do had been his right-hand man, the one feeding him confidential information from Daesan. But Il-do began to see himself as Jang-seon’s equal, who warned him to stay away from Daesan. That, Jang-seon said, was unacceptable in Buried Hearts episode 15.

Ji Yeong-su and Yeom Jang-seon team up to plot against Dong-ju in Buried Hearts episode 15

Buried Hearts episode 15 continues with Ji Seon-u as he brushes off Secretary Gong’s offer for food on the call and quietly retreats to his room. There, scrolling on his phone, he stumbles upon the viral video of Jang-seon.

Ad

Startled, he rushes to the dining room where Chairman Cha Gang-cheon, Ji-Yeong-su, Yeo Eun-nam, Heo Tae-yun, and Cha Deok-hui are seated. Seon-u shows them the explosive video clip, shocking everyone at the table.

Meanwhile, Dong-ju and Myung Tae-geum wait anxiously outside a hospital room. Inside lies Bae Won-bae, who has been brutally beaten by Jang-seon’s men. When the doctor steps out, he tells Dong-ju that Won-bae’s condition is critical. The doctor scolds Dong, blaming him for dragging people into danger.

Ad

Dong-ju and Tae-geum enter the room to find Won-bae battered beyond recognition, a silent reminder of the cost of going against Jang-seon. At the same time, back at Jang-seon's residence, The Elder arrives.

In front of him, Jang-seon tries to downplay the impact of the viral video, insisting that they can discredit it as fake. However, The Elder cuts him off. He reminds Jang-seon of his earlier warning—if Dong-ju ever gets hurt again, there will be consequences.

Ad

Still trying to bargain, Jang-seon offers a deal: he’ll bring him something far more valuable than two trillion won—Daesan Energy. Jang-seon says he’s setting up a limitless fund to ensure The Elder’s chosen successor wins the presidency, followed by sweeping victories in general and local elections.

Elsewhere, a press conference develops. Assemblywoman Seok Su-gyeong publicly dismisses the video as fabricated and attempts to redirect the narrative. She claims that Dong-ju is involved in a massive slush fund scandal tied to Daesan Energy.

Ad

After the conference, she waits for a car outside. When it arrives, she gets in and finds herself seated beside Cha Geok-hui and Daesan’s finance manager—two of the people pulling strings behind the scenes.

Soon after, Yeong-su is shown talking on the phone with Jang-seon. She informs him that Geok-hui and the finance manager are actively coordinating with the assemblywoman. Her involvement confirms that she is also a player in this intricate scheme.

Ad

Huh Joon-ho as Yeom Jang-seon and Do Ji-won as Ji Yeong--su in Buried Hearts (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

Their goal is to frame Dong-ju. The plan involves proving that Dong-ju was the one who brought the U.S. dollar fund into the chairman’s vault. Since Dong-ju is the only person who knows the vault’s code, he becomes the prime target in Buried Hearts episode 15.

Ad

Buried Hearts episode 15: Seo Dong-ju wants to become Daesan Energy’s CEO

Dong-ju visits his sister Seo Hyeon-ju's memorial shelf in the Buried Hearts episode 15. He stands quietly in front of it, remembering a moment from the past: when she once said she wanted to become a nun. But she couldn’t, not until Dong-ju became someone she could trust to be responsible. Holding back emotion, Dong-ju softly promises her that he’ll finally become that person.

Ad

Then, the scene shifts. The chairman is seen speaking with the vice president of Daesan, Choi Gi-hyeon. Their conversation is brief before Dong-ju walks in and asks to speak with him. Once alone, Dong-ju tells the chairman about his decision to become the next CEO of Daesan Energy.

In the next scene, Deok-hui walks into Yeong-su’s room. Yeong-su says that she heard from the chairman that Deok-hui has agreed to support Seon-u’s rise to power in Daesan. Deok-hui confirms it but replies that she’s not doing it out of goodwill: she’s getting Daesan Volt's shares in return.

Ad

As Deok-hui turns to leave, Yeong-su stops her. She asks Deok-hui to recommend her as the chairman of the Cha Daebok Cultural Foundation. Deok-hui mocks the request, saying the role is reserved for someone with public respect and actual competence. Then she cuts deeper, asking Yeong-su what real skill she has—besides seducing her father.

But Yeong-su tells Deok-hui she won’t stay silent this time. She says that as the chairman’s wife and her stepmother, she vows to protect Daesan for Seon-u’s future. Yeong-su's firm stance only fuels Deok-hui’s frustration. She suddenly grabs Yeong-su by the hair and yanks it. Unknown to them, Seon-u is standing behind the slightly open door, watching everything, his face filled with rage.

Ad

The scene then returns to Dong-ju, still speaking with the chairman. Dong-ju argues that he is a better choice than Jang-seon. He explains that Jang-seon will always prioritize personal gain, even if it means throwing Seon-u under the bus someday. He adds that Jang-seon had once used Il-do as a pawn to grow his influence within Daesan.

Dong-ju continues that Jang-seon is trying to kill him. If he survives and takes power, the only way to stop him is from inside. Dong-ju states that once Jang-seon is removed, he’ll step down, too. He doesn’t want the position—only the chance to remove Jang-seon from it. With that, Dong-ju walks out.

Ad

He takes the elevator down. As the doors open, he sees Eun-nam standing there, asking if he’d like to join her for tea. He agrees, and the two sit together. Over tea, Eun-nam urges him to leave Daesan altogether, but Dong-ju refuses.

Park Hyung-Sik as Seo Dong-ju and Hong Hwa-yeon as Yeo Eun-nam in Buried Hearts (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

She tells him that she knows the little boy in the mysterious photo is him. Eun-nam adds that she got it back when Dong-ju had once told her they’re both trapped in the consequences of their parents’ actions.

Ad

She asks how he could possibly forgive her after everything. Dong-ju simply says that he knows what pain feels like. Listening to this, Eun-nam quietly leans forward and hugs him in Buried Hearts episode 15.

Buried Hearts episode 15: Yeom Jang-seon discloses the chairman's dementia to the media

In episode 15 of Buried Hearts, Yeong-su hands Jang-seon the fund records taken from the chairman’s vault at his residence. She then asks when Dong-ju will leave Daesan. Jang-seon dismissed her concern, saying that although Dong-seon appeared to side with Seon-u now, he would eventually choose blood—Tae-yun. He instructed Yeong-su to plant that idea in Seon-u’s mind.

Ad

Elsewhere, Seon-u replayed the scene in his head—his mother being humiliated by Deok-hui. The image of Deok-hui yanking Yeong-su’s hair burned in his memory, and his anger simmered.

In another part of the scene, Dong-ju meets with Deok-hui. He warns her that Yeong-su has teamed up with Jang-seon. To protect Tae-yun’s position in Daesan, she will have to cooperate with him.

At the press conference that follows, Dong-ju openly says Jang-seon’s recorded confession is real. He states that someone was actively blocking the investigation. Moments later, Jang-seon appears at the venue and gives his own statement outside, telling reporters that the chairman has dementia.

Ad

Ad

Watching this on television, the chairman explodes with anger. He hurls his phone across the room—only to suddenly collapse. Secretary Gong sees this and calls for help. Tae-yun rushes to get the car and takes the chairman to the hospital.

Jang-seon’s public disclosure of the chairman’s condition has an immediate effect. News of Cha Gang-cheon’s dementia triggers a drop in Daesan Group’s stock, a calculated move by Jang-seon to seize equity in Daesan Energy.

Ad

Later, Dong-ju visits the chairman in person. He explains the idea of a tender offer—external investors willing to purchase shares in Daesan Energy to protect the company. Dong-ju then visits Madame Pi’s home to personally request her investment in the fund, to which she agrees in Buried Hearts episode 15.

Yeom Jang-seon gets abducted after Seo Dong-joo executes his revenge in Buried Hearts episode 15

Aware that his memory is failing faster than he expected, the chairman makes a bold decision in Buried Hearts episode 15. He went to the prosecution himself. There, he exposes Jang-seon’s role in Il-do’s death and other shady actions.

Ad

This leads to an emergency arrest. However, the arrest warrant is dismissed after lawyer Nam Sang-cheol steps in. That night, Sang-cheol pours Jang-seon a drink. He makes sure he is drunk and then puts him in a car, but it isn’t just a ride home.

Ad

Dong-ju enters the car shortly after. With no words, he stabs Jang-seon with a weapon and drives away with his unconscious body. Buried Hearts episode 15 concludes as a month passes. Jang-seon hasn’t been seen since.

Reports surface that he has been indicted, but no one can confirm whether he is missing, dead, or abducted. The nation now watches, uncertain and suspicious of every silence.

Buried Hearts episode 16—the series finale—is set to air on April 12, 2025. South Korean viewers can catch the last episode on SBS TV, while international audiences can stream it on Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More