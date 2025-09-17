BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook & more front K-Pop fan predictions ahead of 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner announcement

The Super Bowl halftime show has become one of the biggest stages in global entertainment. It often attracts more attention than the game itself. There are just a few months left until Super Bowl LXI. It will take place on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.There have been speculations over who will headline the show next year. Every September, the NFL traditionally reveals its performers, making mid-September a hotbed of predictions.Among the favorites in fan discussions are BTS and BLACKPINK. According to Billboard’s recent poll, BTS is the most predicted act, as 2026 also marks their long-awaited group comeback after nearly three years without group activities. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK members are also reunited after releasing their solo projects.Billboard has fueled the discussion by running its own poll of potential halftime performers. As of the time of writing this article, the top five predicted acts according to Billboard’s voting are:BTS – 86.25%Taylor Swift – 5.26%Other – 2.04%Metallica – 1.15%Drake – 1.09%Billboard’s current poll led by BTS (Image via Billboard website)Fans have taken to social media to support their favorites. Overall, the sentiment shows a strong desire for a K-pop group to perform at the Super Bowl. Many see 2026 as the ideal year for BTS to finally make their long-awaited comeback after military service.Marina @KawaiiGukuLINKmany kpop groups rn released their songs, albums and even have a concert tour but none of them have the same impact as BTS. literally people all over the world are waiting for their comeback.DYLAN 🩵 @DylanChan94LINKSCREAMINGHH ILL NEED TO FLY TO AMERICA FOR SUPERBOWL IF @BTS_twt REALLY IS PEFORMING AT @SuperBowl NEXRMT YEAR!!🥹💜💜🙈BTS SUPRBOWL🔥🔥🔥Others believe BLACKPINK would be an ideal choice after their record-breaking tours.Caspian @Musyadad91LINK@Taro_Prediction I need BLACKPINK X SUPERBOWLblackpinkjuseyooo @lilibubuuuLINKIt’s gonna be wild on here if Superbowl announces Blackpink as half-time performers… like everybody is celebrating for Coachella right now and boom, suddenly BP on Superbowl… what a dream!!!Jungkook is also in the mix as a solo contender. He was once linked to a potential halftime appearance through his collaboration with Usher before enlistment interrupted those plans.109.97 FM ﾒ𝟶 @jeonjtiddiezLINKManifesting Jungkook for the Superbowl halftime show and World Cup opening 2026 😌🤞🏻More about the Super Bowl halftime predictions and K-pop’s roleThe halftime show announcement usually drops in September. For example, Kendrick Lamar was revealed as the 2025 headliner on September 8, 2024, while Usher and Rihanna were both announced in late September in their respective years. This timing has fans convinced the reveal is imminent. Recent activity from BTS and BLACKPINK only adds fuel to the speculation. BTS has confirmed their full-group comeback for spring 2026, following the completion of their military service. This aligns perfectly with the Super Bowl’s timing. While members released successful solo projects during their military service, their spring 2026 reunion and new album promise to be major global events, making the timing of the Super Bowl ideal.64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast (Image via Getty)BLACKPINK, meanwhile, continues their global Deadline tour, which has already broken records and will extend into early 2026. Jungkook, fresh off his solo success before enlistment, is also widely regarded as a contender due to his proven star power in the US market.Deadline World Tour @DEADLINEBPLINK🇮🇩| BLACKPINK remains as the ONLY KPOP ACT EVER to sell out a stadium in Indonesia, attracting 113,740 spectators at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta's setting a massive record with $17,199,546 grossed at the two shows.Billboard highlighted these possibilities in its broader list of Super Bowl 2026 predictions. Alongside BTS, it included names such as Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Green Day, Post Malone, and Jay-Z. Swift remains a strong Western frontrunner, but the poll results show an overwhelming fan push for BTS as the top choice.Though the official headliner hasn't been announced yet, the combination of K-pop’s global dominance and the Super Bowl’s demand for high-impact entertainment makes 2026 an especially exciting year for speculation.