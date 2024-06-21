BTS’ J-Hope reportedly purchases a penthouse in a luxury neighborhood of Seoul

BTS’ J-Hope has reportedly purchased a penthouse in a luxury neighborhood in Seoul. On June 20, South Korean media agency TenAsia reported that the BTS rapper had bought a penthouse unit at Afer Hangang, located in Yongsan, Seoul. He reportedly paid for the unit entirely in cash. It is supposedly a duplex unit with an area of 273.86 square meters.

According to reports, the selling price of a penthouse unit in Afer Hangang is estimated to be a whopping 12 billion KRW. Jung Ho-seok reportedly acquired the place in 2020; however, only recently, on June 10, 2024, the ownership was transferred to the MORE singer.

Afer Hangang plans to serve as a high-end residential society with units ranging from 205.84 to 273.94 square meters. Professor Yoo Hyeon-jun, a renowned architect who works at Hongik University, was behind the architectural layout of the society.

BTS’ J-Hope, popular actors like Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun and more reportedly bought houses in the luxury neighborhood in Seoul

Other popular South Korean celebrities have reportedly bought houses in the high-end society in Yongsan, Seoul, known as Afer Hangang. While BTS’ J-Hope bought a penthouse, reports claim that Goblin co-stars Gong Yoo and Kim Go-eun also bought exclusive villas in the same society.

Happiness actress Han Hyo-joo, Ms. Hammurabi actor Ryu Deok-hwan, Jeon Soo-rin, and football player Kim Ki-hee have also reportedly purchased houses there. It is said that Afer Hangang has 26 apartments spread across 10 levels above the ground and 5 levels below.

Residents may enjoy the view of Yongsan Park and the infamous Han River from their homes, as the society is situated right beside Yongsan Park. Furthermore, different types of luxurious and premium services are given to the residents, including limousine service, housecleaning, concierge service, and more.

Previously, according to TenAsia, J-Hope was in the limelight for purchasing two luxury apartments in Trimaze, in Seongsu-dong, Seongdong-gu, Seoul. In 2016, the BTS member bought an area of 32 pyeongs (approximately 105.7 square meters) at Trimaze. The BTS member also bought land with an area of 62 pyeong (approximately 204.9 square meters) for 3.7 billion KRW in cash. It is said that he still owns the two properties in Trimaze.

BTS’ J-Hope's recent activities

The Arson singer began the mandatory military service on April 18, 2023, as an able-bodied man is required to serve 1 year and six months according to South Korean Military Law. He recently received Jin after his military discharge on June 12, alongside fellow members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Furthermore, all seven members of BTS were spotted together at HYBE Labels’ headquarters in Seoul, including rapper Suga. The official BTS page on X shared a picture of the seven members celebrating Jin's return.

On March 28, Jung Hoseok dropped the pilot episode of the HOPE ON THE STREET docu-series on Amazon Prime. In this docu-series, the Blue Side singer was seen revisiting his dance roots in Gwangju, his hometown, and different cities like Paris, Osaka, New York, and more. He also released an original soundtrack album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 on March 29, 2024, featuring artists like fellow band member Jungkook, LE SSERAFIM's Oh Yunjin, and more.

J-Hope is expected to be discharged from his national duties in October 2024.