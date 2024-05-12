BTS' Jin gifts 2AM’s Lim Seul-ong a Butterfly Honey Jar on his birthday

Lim Seul-ong, a member of 2AM band, recently took to his Instagram account,@Isod.d, and shared an update with his fans that BTS' Jin gifted him a Butterfly Honey Jar on his birthday. The idol used a hashtag related to the group member and expressed his gratitude for the present.

Meanwhile, the South Korean actor and singer and part of boy band 2AM Lim Seul-ong celebrated his birthday on May 11, 2024, and turned 37. He also shared multiple snippets from his birthday week through an Instagram post.

BTS' Jin gifted self-made Butterfly Honey Jar to his close friends

According to X user @nightstar1201, BTS' Jin created Butterfly Honey Jar by himself before he enlisted for his mandatory military service. The idol prepared it on December 1, 2022, and the liquor is made up of different kinds of hundred flowers. The liquor is also known as Baekhwaju.

2AM's Lim Seul-ong expressed his gratitude to the oldest member of BTS and shared a picture of a bottle of Butterfly Honey Jar on his Instagram story on May 11. He was spotted holding the yellowish bottle gently and added a pink colored heart-shaped emoji. He captioned the Instagram post as translated by user @nightstar1201 and stated:

"Thank you for the rare item. Birthday week. Butterfly's Honey Jar by BTS Jin."

Lim Seul-ong also shared an Instagram post, updating fans with multiple photos from his birthday week. He shared a mirrored selfie, a video of blowing out candles, a painting from Johyun Gallery, a close-up shot of his outfit, Lee Bae's painting, and other things. He also dropped pictures of himself visiting museums and galleries.

Soon, the idol's gift for the Lim Seul-ong went viral on social media, and fans could not stop gushing about it.

They weaved a plethora of compliments about the group member's down-to-earth personality and the way he treats people. They also referred to 2AM's Lim Seul-ong as lucky he was able to get his hands on his idol's rare Butterfly Honey Jar. They also praised the idol for maintaining decades-old friendships and sending gifts to his friends even though he had been enlisted for his mandatory military service.

BTS' Jin previously appeared in 2AM's Japan version music video for You Wouldn't Answer My Calls, released in 2011. He donned a black wedding suit in the music video, chronicling the character of a groom whose future wife was running away as she did not love him.

Meanwhile, the group member gifted his self-made Butterfly Honey Jar to people, including Park Seo-ham, Lee Bok-jin, j-hope, Lee Yeon-bok, manager Hobumsong, Lee Sang-yeob, Kim Jin-woo and others.

BTS member began his mandatory military service on December 13, 2022, and since then, he has received promotions and been assigned the ranks of corporal and sergeant. He was also assigned the duty of a military assistant for his exceptional and outstanding service during the military.

Meanwhile, the idol is expected to be discharged from his military service within less than a month. He is expected to return to the South Korean Entertainment industry on June 12, 2024. The fandom is also expecting him to release an album or a solo single following the completion of his duty.