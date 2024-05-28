BTS’ Kim Taehyung’s famous landmark mural at Haenggungdong village in Suwon scheduled to be demolished

On May 27, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Incheon Ilbo reported that BTS member Kim Taehyung's famous mural in Haenggung-dong village, Suwon, is scheduled to be demolished between July and August. The Suwon Hwaseong office, where the mural was located, relocated to a new building in March 2024. Consequently, the old building housing the mural in the Haenggung-dong workshop would be demolished.

Kim Taehyung's mural, created by the renowned graffiti artist Lee Jong-bae, also known as STAZ, was completed in October 2023 at the Suwon Hwaseong office. It was designed to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Ecological Transportation Suwon New Festa. The mural received support from the International Lions Association District 354-B.

Merchants and tourists expressed their dejection over BTS' Kim Taehyung's famous mural's demolition

As the mural of BTS' Kim Taehyung is set to disappear from the streets of Haenggung-dong, Suwon, many merchants and tourists expressed their disappointment, as it was created less than a year ago, in October 2023.

According to data from the Korea Tourism Organization's Date Lab Statistics, an average of 1.35 million people visit Haenggung-dong, Suwon, every month. When Kim Taehyung's mural was unveiled, the place saw a sharp increase in visitors, with 116,089 people in October 2023, up by 41,149 people from September 2023 (74,940).

Due to the worldwide impact and influence of Kim Taehyung, the number of cultural tourism cases also increased by 26% (51,985) in October 2023 in comparison to the previous month, September 2023 (41,273). The outlet reported that the significant increase in the number of visitors and cultural cases could be due to various factors, but V's mural played a prime role in attracting new people to the place.

V's mural has significantly boosted tourism in the region. However, with the upcoming demolition, many merchants are concerned that their income will see negative growth soon.

Meanwhile, the building where Suwon Hwaseong's office was located was built in 1987. After the demolition, the place would be transformed into a parking lot for Hwaseong Temporary Palace. The place is expected to be expanded from 122 spaces in the existing public parking lot near the Hwaseong Business office to 204 spaces.

As reported by Incheon Ilbo, many merchants and international students have expressed their opinions regarding the demolition of BTS' Kim Taehyung's mural. An individual who owns a restaurant near Gongbang Street stated that the place has been a popular spot for visitors who would come to Hwaseong, Suwon, to click pictures. He was doubtful whether the issue would be solved and stated, "It's a shame that it would have been better if green space had been secured for citizens."

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old international student who had previously visited Suwon Hwaseong confessed that Kim Taehyung's mural would have been a much better addition to the area than parking. The student stated:

"BTS's status is so great that when you think of Korea, you think of BTS. I think BTS V's graffiti is very cool. A mural would be more appropriate here than a parking lot."

Meanwhile, the artist Lee Jong-bae, who created BTS' Kim Taehyung's mural, expressed his disappointment over the demolishment and stated that he was grateful for the opportunity to draw the art piece. He told the outlet:

"I heard that many people showed their support, but I feel sad to hear that the mural is disappearing. I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to those who liked the work."

Lee Jong-bae has gained international and domestic recognition with his illustration works of prominent people, including Dosan Ahn Chang-ho, Son Heung-min, Ahn Jung-geun, and others.

In recent news, BTS' V released his digital single FRI(END)S on March 15 at 1 pm KST.

BTS' V began his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside the leader of the group, RM. After concluding five weeks of basic training, he went through three weeks of additional training at the Army General Administration School.

He was deployed to the 2nd Army Corps of Chuncheon, Gangwon Province. The idol is expected to be discharged from duty in 2025.