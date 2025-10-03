  • home icon
  • BTS’ RM teams up with SFMOMA for his first-ever U.S. museum exhibition opening October 2026: All you need to know

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 03, 2025 05:38 GMT
RM x SFMOMA (Image via X/@SFMOMA)
BTS' RM is bringing his art collection to the United States. HYBE INSIGHT announced on October 3, 2025, through Weverse that RM x SFMOMA will open in October 2026 at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. The exhibition will run until February 2027.

This will be the first public viewing of RM’s personal collection. Around 200 pieces will be shown, combining his works with selections from SFMOMA. Specific opening dates and ticket sales will be revealed later through Weverse and sfmoma.org, with early access offered through RM x SFMOMA newsletter.

The exhibition will showcase Korean artists such as Yun Hyong-keun, Park Rehyun, Kwon Okyon, Kim Yun Shin, To Sangbong, and Chang Ucchin. SFMOMA will also display works by Kim Whanki and international figures including Mark Rothko, Agnes Martin, Henri Matisse, Georgia O’Keeffe, and Paul Klee.

The aim is to connect Korean modern art with global contemporary works, offering a rare chance for U.S. audiences to see them together. The show will remain exclusive to San Francisco.

BTS’ RM hopes to bridge a cultural gap through RM x SFMOMA

BTS&#039; RM (Image via Instagram/@rkive)
The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art is launching RM x SFMOMA, a first-of-its-kind exhibition featuring art from BTS' RM’s private collection. SFMOMA invited the South Korean performer after seeing his carefully gathered BLEND of modern and contemporary art. Janet Bishop, Thomas Weisel Family Chief Curator at SFMOMA, said,

“Visitors will have an unprecedented opportunity to explore RM’s beautiful and contemplative collection of paintings and sculpture in dialogue with works from SFMOMA’s holdings, inviting us to make new discoveries and reflect on our own relationships with art.”

RM co-curated the exhibition with América Castillo and Hyoeun Kim.

"We live in an age defined by boundaries. This exhibition at SFMOMA reflects those boundaries: between East and West, Korea and America, the modern and the contemporary, the personal and the universal," Namjoon explained.
He added,

"I don’t want to prescribe how these works should be seen; whether out of curiosity or study, all perspectives are welcome. My only hope is that this exhibition can be a small but sturdy bridge for many.”

The 31-year-old became an art fan in 2018. Namjoon has also participated in major art events, including Art Basel in Switzerland. The K-pop idol currently serves as Samsung Art TV’s official global ambassador.

RM was discharged from the military alongside BTS bandmate Taehyung in June. The two later appeared together at Paradise Art Night during Frieze Seoul on September 1. Later that month, on September 27, Namjoon also attended the Bottega Veneta SS26 show at Milan Fashion Week.

