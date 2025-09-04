"It's normal and absolutely lovely on him"- Fans praise BTS' RM as he embraces natural look with visible grays in latest Instagram update

On September 2, 2025, BTS leader RM posted a new set of photos on his Instagram handle @rkive. The post featured his usual blend of casual snapshots, from art visits to everyday gym clicks. But one picture in particular caught fans’ eyes. It was a mirror selfie where a few gray strands in his hair were visible.ARMYs highlighted that it was not an intentional “showing off” moment, but simply a candid detail in a normal selfie. This made it even more charming. Many felt the subtle change reflected growth and wisdom.Others called it another reason why RM continues to feel authentic and relatable as an artist.Instead of sparking concern, the small detail drew waves of praise online. Fans described the look as &quot;lovely” and said it suited him perfectly. &quot;While it’s normal and absolutely lovely on him, don’t point them out cause antis (even solos of the the other members) will start to use this against him , and Namjoon doesn’t deserve the hate,&quot; an X user wrote.CJ @conniej28LINK@sgmin_seven While it’s normal and absolutely lovely on him, don’t point them out cause antis (even solos of the the other members) will start to use this against him , and Namjoon doesn’t deserve the hateOthers too chimed in as they shared that seeing the BTS' star embrace his natural grays made them feel more confident about their own.kej⁷ ☁️ @tteobeokkibyjkLINKlisten this is so validating lolChelsea @eksclusivenikkyLINK@nessapjm I mean, it’s not easy carrying the whole industry on his back 😪😭Olaola⁷ @fancycupofteaLINK@nessapjm As a 93-liner myself I'm so glad that him and Yoongi don't hide their grays! It makes me more comfortable to be myself, and to love the whole aging thing as wellnessa 💜 jungkook ☽⁷ @nessapjmLINK@blue_and_tae i genuinely love it!!! 😭 makes me feel seen too cause i also have some grey strands already SBSBSOthers called it a refreshing reminder that beauty doesn’t fade with age, but evolves. The leader-rapper's mature visuals stand out all the more.ٰ @6teenthofaprilLINKmy man’s been stressed since 2013 it was only a matter of time 😭Auslander 💜 🇬🇧 @Auslanderj13LINK@nessapjm I love it! He gets even more beautiful as he matures, and the grey streaks just add another dimension to his already stunning looks. Loving himself as he is naturally - don't change Namjoonie! 💜salka⁷ 💜 🇵🇸 @twt_SalkaLINKThe best thing about entering your 30s is getting your grey hairs of wisdom. Idc what anyone says but signs of dignified wisdom are sexy af imhoMore on RM’s recent activities, solo projects, and BTS’ comeback plansBeyond the viral mirror selfie, RM has been actively connecting with fans and engaging in cultural spaces since completing his military service in June 2025. He recently attended Frieze Seoul 2025 at Paradise Art Night, joining fellow BTS member Taehyung, along with global names like BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo.At the event, RM was spotted mingling with guests, including LGBTQ+ activist and TV personality Mini Han. This interaction also created a buzz online about his diverse circle of friends.(｡˃ ᵕ ˂ )⸝♡ @lilac97bluesLINKTae sharing Rosé's song on his IG! RM, Suga and J-Hope attending Blackpink's concert and now they're at Frieze Seoul ~ wew 2025 is really our Year armyblinks! 🤭Fashion also remains an important part of his identity. RM recently fronted the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar Korea as the ambassador of luxury brand Bottega Veneta. The brand is known for its art-inspired styling.On the music front, RM has two acclaimed solo albums, Indigo (2022) and Right Place, Wrong Person (2024). The latter became one of the first K-pop soloist albums to debut in the top five of the Billboard 200 twice.BTS' RM's solo album, RPWP &amp; Indigo (Images via X/ @bts_bighit)Currently, RM and all six members have returned to Seoul after spending time in Los Angeles together earlier this year.They are working on the group’s much-awaited comeback album, set for spring 2026, followed by a full-scale world tour.