  "It's normal and absolutely lovely on him"- Fans praise BTS' RM as he embraces natural look with visible grays in latest Instagram update

"It's normal and absolutely lovely on him"- Fans praise BTS' RM as he embraces natural look with visible grays in latest Instagram update

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 04, 2025 03:28 GMT
BTS
BTS' RM's latest Instagram update (Images via Instagram/ @rkive)

On September 2, 2025, BTS leader RM posted a new set of photos on his Instagram handle @rkive. The post featured his usual blend of casual snapshots, from art visits to everyday gym clicks. But one picture in particular caught fans’ eyes. It was a mirror selfie where a few gray strands in his hair were visible.

ARMYs highlighted that it was not an intentional “showing off” moment, but simply a candid detail in a normal selfie. This made it even more charming. Many felt the subtle change reflected growth and wisdom.

Others called it another reason why RM continues to feel authentic and relatable as an artist.

Instead of sparking concern, the small detail drew waves of praise online. Fans described the look as "lovely” and said it suited him perfectly.

"While it’s normal and absolutely lovely on him, don’t point them out cause antis (even solos of the the other members) will start to use this against him , and Namjoon doesn’t deserve the hate," an X user wrote.
Others too chimed in as they shared that seeing the BTS' star embrace his natural grays made them feel more confident about their own.

Others called it a refreshing reminder that beauty doesn’t fade with age, but evolves. The leader-rapper's mature visuals stand out all the more.

More on RM’s recent activities, solo projects, and BTS’ comeback plans

Beyond the viral mirror selfie, RM has been actively connecting with fans and engaging in cultural spaces since completing his military service in June 2025. He recently attended Frieze Seoul 2025 at Paradise Art Night, joining fellow BTS member Taehyung, along with global names like BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo.

At the event, RM was spotted mingling with guests, including LGBTQ+ activist and TV personality Mini Han. This interaction also created a buzz online about his diverse circle of friends.

Fashion also remains an important part of his identity. RM recently fronted the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar Korea as the ambassador of luxury brand Bottega Veneta. The brand is known for its art-inspired styling.

On the music front, RM has two acclaimed solo albums, Indigo (2022) and Right Place, Wrong Person (2024). The latter became one of the first K-pop soloist albums to debut in the top five of the Billboard 200 twice.

BTS' RM's solo album, RPWP & Indigo (Images via X/ @bts_bighit)

Currently, RM and all six members have returned to Seoul after spending time in Los Angeles together earlier this year.

They are working on the group’s much-awaited comeback album, set for spring 2026, followed by a full-scale world tour.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
