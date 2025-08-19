"Stealing dog's records as well?": BTS' Jungkook's fans slam Vogue for calling BLACKPINK's Rosé's Hank the "most-followed" pet over Bam

On August 19, 2025, Vogue’s digital pet edition DOGUE was released. It featured celebrity pets, including BLACKPINK Rosé’s dog Hank. The magazine described Hank’s journey from being rescued to becoming an internet star, with the cover headline calling him “Instagram's Most Followed Dog.”Soon after, BTS' Jungkook's fans strongly objected to this description, pointing out that it was factually incorrect. They noted that Jungkook’s Doberman, Bam, has over 7.7 million followers on Instagram under the handle @bowwow_bam, far surpassing Hank’s 4.6 million followers.Fans emphasized that Bam is not only the most-followed celebrity dog but also ranks second among pets worldwide, closely behind Jiffpom with 8.9 million followers.Fans criticized Vogue for not checking its facts. They stated that such errors undermine credibility. An X user, @weare_bts7, wrote,weare_bulletproof⁷ 🐨🐹🐱🐿️🐥🐻🐇 BTS IS BACK @weare_bts7LINKAre we stealing dog's records as well?? Also, JK's Bam is the second most followed pet overall after Jiffpom. Rose's Han is NOWHERE ON TOP. STOP LYING @voguemagazineOn social media, reactions spread quickly. Some said this seemed like another instance of Jungkook’s achievements being overlooked. Meanwhile, others emphasized that numbers speak for themselves.Justin seagull @bagtan_97LINKBam is the most followed dog in Instagram what are they even talking about? 😭JUNGKOOK'S WORLD BY JEONKAYZ @JeonKayzLINK@VogueRunway Jiffpom still holds the crown as the most followed pet overall (~9–10M). Bam (through Jungkook’s account Bam's dad) sits at 7.7M, making him not only the MOST FOLLOWED DOG OWNED BY A CELEBRITY, but also the 2nd most followed pet overall. Do your research first @VogueRunway💋☀️ @SICKTEAR7LINKNot They are stealing even bam’s records lolllll 😭😭Rashk @masevenheartsLINK@SICKTEAR7 Bam has not only more followers but more engagement too. These girlies now stealing achievements for their dog from other dog too???The issue has since gained traction across platforms. Fans are united to correct the narrative. For many, the incident wasn’t about pitting pets against each other but about giving Jungkook and Bam their due recognition.♡Bee𓃹♡💙🤍🖤 @alaska2121LINK@VogueRunway That dog isn’t the most followed on Instagram. Not that it’d be a crime if he were—but facts are still a thing, right?&quot;저주(BUSY)☆ @wouldbehimLINK@VogueRunway I feel sorry for the future, the media are lying in everything, unprofessional article writers everywhere, not even trying to search or give themselves the right to search, we won't fight over 'dogs' but you are all proving day by day how unprofessional you are.rombelle @rombelle2023LINK@SICKTEAR7 @voguemagazine be responsible in your articles. Bam is the most followed dog.More about Jungkook’s Bam, Rosé’s Hank, &amp; their rise on InstagramBam is a Doberman who was first introduced to fans during BTS’ reality series In the SOOP in 2021. Jungkook revealed that he had adopted Bam when he was still a puppy. Fans watched him grow through clips shared on the show. Since then, Bam has been affectionately called “Bamie” by ARMY. It has become a familiar part of Jungkook’s life updates. In 2024, Jungkook launched Bam’s official Instagram account, where he described himself as “Bam’s dad.” The page quickly gained attention, reaching a million followers in just a few days. Over time, it has become one of the fastest-growing celebrity pet accounts, now boasting 7.7 million followers. The account features playful posts, from Bam’s training videos to cozy photos at home.Jungkook’s Bam enjoying in the pool (Images via Instagram/@bowwow_bam)Hank, on the other hand, was adopted by Rosé in 2020. She found him through a rescue post. Within 30 minutes of opening Hank’s Instagram, he had 40,000 followers. The follower count eventually grew into the millions. In her DOGUE feature, Rosé shared how she adopted Hank during the pandemic in 2020 after discovering him through a rescue account online. Rosé mentioned that naming him was tough, but her love for Tom Hanks influenced her decision.Vogue Runway @VogueRunwayLINKWhen Rosé first discovered Hank on Instagram in 2020, she knew her “heart was stolen,” she tells Vogue.Hank quickly became an Instagram star, now having over 4.6 million followers. Rosé described him as loyal and playful, with funny habits like stealing socks and &quot;asking&quot; for toys.Despite his fame, Rosé said Hank is happiest at home in Seoul, staying close to her family.