  • "Stealing dog's records as well?": BTS' Jungkook's fans slam Vogue for calling BLACKPINK's Rosé's Hank the "most-followed" pet over Bam

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 19, 2025 10:58 GMT
Jungkook
Jungkook's Bam & Rosé's Hank (Images via Instagram/@roses_are_rosie, @bowwow_bam & Weverse)

On August 19, 2025, Vogue’s digital pet edition DOGUE was released. It featured celebrity pets, including BLACKPINK Rosé’s dog Hank. The magazine described Hank’s journey from being rescued to becoming an internet star, with the cover headline calling him “Instagram's Most Followed Dog.”

Soon after, BTS' Jungkook's fans strongly objected to this description, pointing out that it was factually incorrect. They noted that Jungkook’s Doberman, Bam, has over 7.7 million followers on Instagram under the handle @bowwow_bam, far surpassing Hank’s 4.6 million followers.

Fans emphasized that Bam is not only the most-followed celebrity dog but also ranks second among pets worldwide, closely behind Jiffpom with 8.9 million followers.

Fans criticized Vogue for not checking its facts. They stated that such errors undermine credibility. An X user, @weare_bts7, wrote,

On social media, reactions spread quickly. Some said this seemed like another instance of Jungkook’s achievements being overlooked. Meanwhile, others emphasized that numbers speak for themselves.

The issue has since gained traction across platforms. Fans are united to correct the narrative. For many, the incident wasn’t about pitting pets against each other but about giving Jungkook and Bam their due recognition.

More about Jungkook’s Bam, Rosé’s Hank, & their rise on Instagram

Bam is a Doberman who was first introduced to fans during BTS’ reality series In the SOOP in 2021. Jungkook revealed that he had adopted Bam when he was still a puppy. Fans watched him grow through clips shared on the show.

Since then, Bam has been affectionately called “Bamie” by ARMY. It has become a familiar part of Jungkook’s life updates. In 2024, Jungkook launched Bam’s official Instagram account, where he described himself as “Bam’s dad.”

The page quickly gained attention, reaching a million followers in just a few days. Over time, it has become one of the fastest-growing celebrity pet accounts, now boasting 7.7 million followers. The account features playful posts, from Bam’s training videos to cozy photos at home.

Jungkook’s Bam enjoying in the pool (Images via Instagram/@bowwow_bam)

Hank, on the other hand, was adopted by Rosé in 2020. She found him through a rescue post. Within 30 minutes of opening Hank’s Instagram, he had 40,000 followers. The follower count eventually grew into the millions.

In her DOGUE feature, Rosé shared how she adopted Hank during the pandemic in 2020 after discovering him through a rescue account online. Rosé mentioned that naming him was tough, but her love for Tom Hanks influenced her decision.

Hank quickly became an Instagram star, now having over 4.6 million followers. Rosé described him as loyal and playful, with funny habits like stealing socks and "asking" for toys.

Despite his fame, Rosé said Hank is happiest at home in Seoul, staying close to her family.

Edited by Shreya Das
