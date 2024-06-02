On June 2, 2024, BTS' Kim Taehyung, also known by his stage name V, achieved a significant milestone with 10 solo tracks surpassing 100K units sold in the United States. As per Allkpop, this accomplishment encompasses all five songs from his debut solo album, Layover.

Here is the list of all songs that sold over 100K units in the US:

Sweet night Love me again Slow dancing Christmas tree Rainy days FRI(END)S Singularity Inner child For Us Blue

Following the sale of over 100,000 units of the BTS member's song Blue on June 1, 2024, all tracks from his solo debut album Layover, released on September 8, 2023, have now surpassed this milestone. The debut album is characterized as a pop, R&B, and jazz album that showcases the soulful tones of V's voice.

BTS Kim Taehyung now has 10 tracks to cross 100K units sold in the US

While the Love Me Again singer is currently serving in the military with the group's other members, he continues to achieve new milestones every day.

The roster of songs beyond those included in the album encompasses two Official Soundtracks (OSTs) sung by Taehyung for two of his closest associates in the entertainment realm.

One such track is Sweet Night, which serves as the soundtrack for the 2020 South Korean television series Itaewon Class, which stars Park Seo-joon, one of Taehyung's closest friends, in the lead role.

Another notable piece is Christmas Tree from the 2021 drama Our Beloved Summer, featuring his other close friend, Choi Woo-shik, as the lead actor. Both Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik are part of Taehyung's inner circle, known as the Wooga Squad.

The song Singularity, featured on the group's 2018 album Love Yourself: Tear, was solely performed by V. Described as a tale of love and loss concealed within a catchy tune, its live performance closely resembles the music video, characterized by a color scheme of reds, greens, and greys, presenting a simple yet gratifying theme.

On the other hand, Inner Child is a track from BTS' 2020 album Map of the Soul: 7, where Taehyung presents his solo rendition. The idol has revealed that this song is a tribute to his younger self, with RM, the group's leader, contributing to the lyrics of the track.

His latest track, FRI(END)S, released after his enlistment, is also a part of the list, which sold over 100K units in the US.

As of the latest update on May 28, 2024, the BTS member took to Instagram to share a dance practice video, hinting at his sanctioned military leave over the past weekend.

In the video, he was seen dancing alongside dancer and choreographer Bada Lee, with GOF and Ingyoo Kim. Fans also noticed his bulkier and healthier appearance compared to when he commenced his military service in December 2023.

Kim Taehyung is currently serving in the South Korean armed forces, stationed with the Special Duty Team (SDT) unit in the 2nd Military Corps, which is responsible for addressing terrorism and smuggling activities.