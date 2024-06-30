BTS' Taehyung becomes the #1 most searched K-pop idol on Google's worldwide mid-year 2024 report

On June 30, 2024, BTS' Kim Taehyung, who is widely known by his stage name V, made headlines for being the most-searched K-pop idol in 2024 on Google. About Music posted the names of 15 K-pop idols on their official X account, @AboutMusicYT, which includes BTS' Jungkook, Jimin, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and more.

About Music is an official platform that updates music news, K-pop, artists, album sales, charts, and more. Furthermore, in March, the For Us musician also topped the most-searched K-pop idol and Asian celebrity list on Google for the first quarter of 2024.

The singer-songwriter and actor, Kim Taehyung, made waves on social media despite serving actively in the South Korean military since December 2023. The Winter Bear singer-songwriter trended worldwide on X when he was spotted patrolling at Chuncheon at the Veteran's Cultural Festival on June 9.

BTS Taehyung's global popularity soars despite serving in military

Despite being in military service and away from the limelight, the Scenery singer-songwriter has continuously made headlines, which further demonstrated his global appeal. Recently, the artist dropped the concept photos of his upcoming photo book, TYPE 1, via BIGHIT MUSIC, which is set to be released on July 9.

Furthermore, in May 2024, BTS V's debut solo album, Layover, crossed over 100 million Spotify plays on each track, including Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.). His album became the first solo album by a K-pop singer to achieve this milestone. The album was released on September 8, 2023, and in 258 days all of its tracks hit 100 million streams, marking it the fastest album by an Asian performer to do so.

On Google Trends, the most searched keywords worldwide are BTS V, Kim Taehyung, Love Me Again song, Slow Dancing song by V, and bts v layover, among others.

Meanwhile, About Music shared the names of 15 K-pop idols who were the most searched on Google in 2024:

BTS Taehyung BTS Jungkook IU BLACKPINK Lisa BLACKPINK Jennie ASTRO Cha Eun-woo BTS Jimin BTS Suga BLACKPINK Jisoo BTS Jin BLACKPINK Rosé aespa Karina BTS RM Stray Kids Hyunjin IVE Wonyoung

After enlisting in the military, the BTS star featured on the American R&B singer UMI's track, wherever u r, that was released on December 30, 2023— on V's birthday. Later, he starred as the main lead in South Korean singer and actress IU's single, Love wins all, released on January 24, 2024. After that on March 15, he released his English single, FRI(END)S, via his agency.