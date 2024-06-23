BTS’ Taehyung gifts a signed 'Layover' album copy to Korean actor and comedian Kim Jin-soo

On June 23, 2024, South Korean actor and comedian Kim Jin-soo uploaded a picture of BTS Taehyung's signed album copy of Layover. The singer-songwriter signed a copy of his debut solo album for the veteran actor, Kim Jin-soo, and expressed gratitude for working alongside him. Taehyung wrote,

"Thank you for always supporting me. I am very honored to have had the opportunity to know you, Jinsoo hyung." [translated]

Kim Jin-soo captioned his Instagram post by writing, "I have an heirloom". For the unversed, Kim Jin-soo is a comedian, actor, and film producer from South Korea, who worked on the production team for the film Kill Me Now (2022) and is well-known for his supporting role in Rebound (2023).

BTS Taehyung is the favorite of many celebrities across the world

In 2022, popular Bollywood actress and model, Disha Patani, mentioned Kim Taehyung of BTS as her favorite K-pop singer and added that Christmas Tree is her favorite song by the BTS idol.

Indonesian actress Prilly Latuconsina, TREASURE's Yoon Jae-hyuk, former T-ara member Park Soyeon, Running Man member HaHa, Tunisian actress Hana Fihri, CRAVITY's Jungmoo, and Korean beauty brand Tirtir CEO Lee Yoobin, among others, have expressed their love for Taehyung aka V.

South Korean television producer and director, Na Yeong-seok, known as Na PD, has often expressed his love for the Love Me Again singer-songwriter. Na PD even organized a surprise birthday party for the BTS idol and cooked his favorite dishes before he enlisted in the military. The entire video is on Na PD's official YouTube channel—channel fullmoon.

Fans speak about the BTS idol's close friendships with popular Korean actors and singers often. Park Seo-joon (Itaewon Class), Park Hyung-sik (Doctor Slump), Choi Woo-shik (Parasite), actor and singer Lee Ji-eun aka IU, Lee Seo-jin (Phoenix), among others, are close with Taehyung.

The Slow Dancing singer-songwriter is also a favorite of several K-pop idols:

TXT's Beomgyu

ATEEZ's Yeosang

ATEEZ's Mingi

THE BOYZ's Younghoon

1THE9's Taekhyeon

Newkidd's Yunmin

1THE9's Jinsung

Treasure 13's Haruto

Golden Child's Jangjun

Golden Child's Jaehyun

Park Jihoon

RAINZ's Hyunmin

LUCENTE's Bao

VICTON's Choi Byungchan

In other news, BTS' V is currently serving in the South Korean military and will return in June 2025. In March 2024, he released his English solo single, FRI(END)S, which debuted at No.5 on Billboard's Global 200 chart and No.3 on the Global 200 (Excl. US).