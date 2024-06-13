“BTS X DM4 SOON?”- Speculations for a Despicable Me 4 OST collaboration sparks following promotional posters spotted in Los Angeles

A Pharrell Williams and BTS collaboration might reportedly be on its way after posters hinting at the collaboration were spotted on Los Angeles streets. Despicable Me 4 is about to be released on July 3, 2024, and apparently, Pharrell Williams is producing the movie's soundtrack.

Fans discovered the group's involvement when posters with the words "BTS x DM4" appeared in the USA. This revelation left ARMYs in shock, as they could hardly believe another group project was on the way, especially one featuring all seven members. This became delightful news for the fans as it came in on the occasion of the group's 11th debut anniversary.

Fans even expressed their excitement towards this news through their social media handles, on X.

"It's speculated a new OT7 song for OST could be coming," a fan said.

"Seems to be posters up hinting at Bangtan on the despicable me 4 soundtrack ??????" another fan said.

"BTS X DESPICABLE ME 4 IS HAPPENING YALL," one of the fans commented.

Other fans spoke about Pharrell Williams' involvement in the production and some spoke about how the track may win many awards.

"OMFG ITS SO OBVIOUS," another fan expressed.

"Pharrell Williams is producing the soundtrack so what if it's THE Collab?" some fan said.

"Our Worldwide Fans Choice Award is SECURED," the fan said.

BTS X Despicable Me 4 X Pharrell Williams is speculated to release in July 2024

Speculations about the collaboration date back to a 2022 Rolling Stone interview featuring BTS leader RM and Pharrell Williams. During the interview, both artists hinted at a potential collaboration, though nothing was officially confirmed. Pharrell had mentioned:

"It's a song from my album that the group sang, and it’s amazing, and I’m super grateful."

Despite this hint, no official music release followed. Fans are speculating Despicable Me 4 might finally bring the collaboration they've been eagerly awaiting. In Los Angeles, posters featuring black, yellow, and purple hearts, along with the letters "BTS DM4" were spotted.

Fans understood the word "Bangtan" in an international context to refer to the K-pop group. The bottom part of the poster even read:

"Despicable Me 4 ⓒ 2024 Universal City Studios LLC. ⓒ BIGHIT MUSIC & HYBE. All Rights Reserved."

Suggesting an official announcement about the K-pop group's involvement in the project.

According to reports, the fourth movie was already in the works since 2017, but it was officially confirmed in February 2022, when BTS was still musically active as a group. This hints more at the possibility that Pharrell Williams might have asked the septet to work on the film's OST with him. Pharrell had previously released his worldwide popular song, Happy for the movie's second part.

Despicable Me 4 will star the likes of Kristen Wiig, Sofía Vergara, Steve Coogan, Steve Carell, Chloe Finman, etc.