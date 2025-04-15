Buried Hearts' Heo Joon-ho reportedly cast in the upcoming drama "The Boy In the Last Row" 

On April 14, 2025, local time, the South Korean media outlet TenAsia reported that Buried Hearts' Heo Joon-ho was cast in the upcoming drama The Boy In The Last Row. In response, the veteran actor's agency, Story J Company, shared that he was currently reviewing the role. They mentioned, as translated by Soompi:
"Heo Joon-ho has received an offer to appear in The Boy In The Last Row and is currently reviewing it positively."
The forthcoming series will be helmed by director Kim Kyu-tae, known for shows such as Our Blues, The Trunk, Live, It's Okay, That's Love, Secret Love, and more. Meanwhile, the show will be penned by screenwriter Jang Myung-woo.
Buried Hearts' Heo Joon-ho would reportedly play the role of a university classmate in the upcoming drama The Boy In The Last Row
According to the publication, the actors, including Choi Min-sik, Choi Hyun-wook, Moon So-ri, and Jin-kyung have been reported to join the cast of the forthcoming series, The Boy In The Last Row.
If Heo Joon-ho accepted the casting offer, he would play the role of an ex-university classmate who had emerged as a well-established author. He would play a significant role in the story.
Meanwhile, Choi Min-sik would take on the role of Moon-oh. He was a Korean literature professor and novelist with nothing much under his belt as a professional writer. However, he strived hard to teach students at the university.
Additionally, Choi Hyun-wook was reported to have received the offer to play the role of a leading character, Yi-kang. However, the actor's agency has not released any comment yet. Elsewhere, Moon So-ri and Jin-kyung were previously in talks to play the role of psychologist.
The Boy In The Last Row has been adapted from the Spanish play of the same name, authored by Juan Mayorga. According to MydramaList, the official synopsis of the series has been provided below:
"Mun O is a Korean literature professor and novelist who has effectively failed as a writer, having published only one book. Mun O, who could not forget the words of his classmate who coldly evaluated his novels in his youth, became unable to write after that."
It further reads:
"One day, after reading his student, Lee Gang's writing, Mun O suddenly felt a desire to raise a decent student. He suggested that Lee Gang receive a proper writing lesson. Mun O becomes a character who experiences surprising deviations as he becomes fascinated by Lee Gang’s writing."
The Boy In The Last Row will reportedly feature six episodes and is slated to premiere in 2026.