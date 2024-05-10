Byeon Woo-Seok garners over 100k followers within 2 hours of joining Weverse, shares first update 

South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok joined the Weverse community and posted his first update. On Thursday, May 9, 2024, the Lovely Runner heartthrob opened his new account on the South Korean mobile app and web platform and gained over 100K followers in under two hours.

Earlier that day, Weverse posted a blurred image of the actor, announcing his arrival on the platform. Byeon Woo-seok's devoted fans were quick to deduce that the Weverse announcement was about the Lovely Runner star. Later, he posted a video clip on his official Weverse handle and said,

"Hello, I’m Byun Woo-seok. We are finally opening the Weverse community. I’m very excited and happy to share many of my stories. I hope we can communicate a lot with my WOO CHE TONG through Weverse. Let’s meet at Weverse then. See you soon, my WOO CHE TONG!" (as reported by Koreaboo and and translated by Weverse)

Expand Tweet

Lovely Runner actor Byeon Woo-seok basking in the sweet glory of his fame

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, Byeon Woo-seok opened up about his struggles and failing over 100 auditions during his appearance on Hong Suk Chun's YouTube channel, 'Hong Suk Chun's Jewelry Box'. Recently, fans of the South Korean actor also discovered his cameo appearance in the music video for 2019 Song Request by Lee So-ra, featuring BTS' SUGA.

Additionally, Byeon Woo-seok shot to No. 1 on the Good Data Corporation's FUNdex chart for being the most buzzworthy actor with over 11.20% topicality share. He replaced the previous chart-topper Kim Soo-hyun from Queen of Tears, who ruled the top place on the list for weeks since his drama aired on March 9, 2024.

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo-seok shared a few posts on Weverse, sharing about being new to the app and trying to find his way around it. He wrote, "End of an exercise" in one post and then uploaded another one, writing, "I took the wrong picture twice...lol."

Expand Tweet

Currently, the 33-year-old actor is playing the character of 28-year-old Ryu Sun-jae in tvN's ongoing time-slip romantic drama Lovely Runner. The series' narrative revolves around two very different characters, Ryu Sun-jae and Im Sol (Kim Hye-yoon), and is based on Kim Bbang's web novel Tomorrow's Best. While Im Sol faces daily challenges owing to her accident-related amputation of her legs, Ryu Sun-jae blossoms into a well-known K-pop star.

Despite his massive success, Sun-jae meets his untimely death. Im Sol is crushed by the news of the pop star's death since she used to be his fan. However, through a twist of fate, she travels back to the past, where she finds Sun-jae again. Im Sol then decides to use this opportunity to save herself from the accident, save Sun-jae, and change his fate.

Byun Woo-seok is scheduled to appear on the May 12, 2024, edition of SBS's Running Man. Furthermore, the actor is set to make an appearance on tvN's You Quiz on the Block.

Following this, in June, he will depart for the 2024 ByeonWooSeok Asia Fanmeeting Tour (SUMMER LETTER), which will begin in Taipei, Taiwan. He intends to visit several Asian cities, such as Bangkok, Seoul, and Hong Kong, to meet up with his worldwide fan base.